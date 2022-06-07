The Ultimate Cookware Buyer’s Guide: Four Things To Look For

When it comes to buying anything on today’s marketplace, the first place the average consumer is going to look will be online. That’s only logical given the growing market share that digital natives account for. Not only that, but the rise of the virtual economy over the past few years also plays into this. That being said, a savvy consumer will use this to their advantage. By utilizing the wide breadth of information available on any one subject through the internet, a consumer can cut their way through any market and make an informed purchase decision that’s right for them. Cookware is one of the most important aspects of any home. It defines the types of meals that the household enjoys, and can be what brings people together no matter the time.

That being said, an outdated cookware collection or old pot set that needs replacing could demotivate anyone from cooking. If you’re on the market for your first cookware set, you’re looking to upgrade, or you just need something new in your kitchen, consider these factors when shopping.

Price-Point

Like with any other consumer market, price-point can dictate a lot. When it comes to the home-chef and cookware market, sky’s the limit here. With options that reach all the way up to professional-grade, to budget-conscious starter-sets, your cookware budget will help you eliminate a lot of the noise when it comes to making your perfect choice.

Something to consider when thinking about price specifically is the material used in manufacturing. For instance, stainless steel cookware offers options at a huge range of prices. This is partially due to the underlying metal that’s responsible for heat-conduction.

Because stainless steel struggles as a heat-conductor, these cookware products are commonly layered with another metal at their core. This metal is most often aluminum but is sometimes copper. This is where there’s a significant price-leap.

Because aluminum is a somewhat less effective conductor than copper it’s more affordable, and more common in cookware manufacturing. While copper is significantly more expensive than aluminum, it is also a more effective conductor. This translates to higher temperature sensitivity and, in turn, more precise control over the cooking process. However, the price-hike makes copper cookware somewhat unappealing to both consumers and restaurants alike.

Other aspects that can influence the price-point of your cookware is the brand. Some brands have cultivated a higher reputation for quality and durability, while others have celebrity-chef endorsements to establish authority in the industry, and some even boast both. As such, and like with other comparable markets, the brand name can partially-inflate the price. However, these reputations exist for a reason, and are often backed by the performance in both home and commercial kitchens alike.

Function and Intended Use

Another important factor to consider when browsing for your next cookware purchase is in the function and intended use. Certain cookware is designed to perform better in specific cooking environments, while others are designed with versatility in mind.

For example, if you’re planning a camping trip, cast iron cookware might be a good bet as it’s compatible with direct flame as a cooking environment.

On the other hand, if you’re looking to outfit your home-kitchen, stainless steel or hybrid cookware might be the most cost effective and versatile, while also requiring little maintenance.

Ease of Care

Ease of care and maintenance are other factors to consider when researching your cookware. Stainless steel is popular among consumers as it’s relatively easy to care for and can be manufactured to be dishwasher safe. Despite this, though, some experts still recommend hand washing and hand drying in order to maximize the lifespan of stainless steel cookware.

Cast iron, though versatile in cooking environment-compatibility, is notoriously difficult to care for. This is mainly because cast iron cookware needs to be seasoned before every use. Seasoning is a process of preparing the metal for cooking by repeatedly heating and cooling oil on the cooking surface.

Hybrid and non-stick cookware options offer modern-day cookware designs that are easy to care for and will help you cook like a pro, making them a favorite among consumers no matter their level of cooking experience.

The Cooking Experience Flare

Cooking is an extension of yourself, and your cookware should speak to that. Finding the right cookware set for your own personal cooking and kitchen needs will change the way you look at cooking altogether. With cookware that’s designed to facilitate an easy cooking experience, you’ll feel like a pro whipping up dinner. Not only that, the right cookware encourages experimentation and expression.

No matter what level of cooking experience you have, whether you’re just learning how to fry eggs, or you’ve been searing steak to perfection for years, an updated and upgraded pots and pan set made with modern day hybrid technology can revolutionize your cooking process from start to finish.