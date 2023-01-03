Tirzepatide Alternatives Over the Counter - Diet Pills Similar to Mounjaro and Tirzepatide

Tirzepatide is a new injectable drug that gained FDA approval in May 2022. It's only intended to be used for treating type 2 diabetes but one of the main side effects is hunger suppression so Tirzepatide has quickly become a much sought-after option with people who are trying to lose weight.

However, Tirzepatide also has the potential to cause side effects. Some of them are so dangerous that many people decide to ditch the idea of using Tirzepatide for weight loss and seek out safer over-the- counter (OTC) alternatives to use instead.

Tirzepatide is distributed under the Mounjaro brand name and, in common with Semaglutide (Wegovy), its reputation as a weight loss provider is largely due to tales of weight loss circulated via TikTok and, subsequently, via mass media.

One TikTok user who documented her weight loss journey via regular updates claims using Tirzepatide alongside her existing energy-controlled diet helped her to lose 35 pounds in 11 weeks.

The results of a clinical trial conducted in April 2022, also appear to be supportive of using Tirzepatide for weight loss. [1]

This has led some doctors to prescribe Mounjaro off-label as an anti-obesity treatment to reduce body weight. It has also encouraged the FDA to put Tirzepatide on a fast track for evaluation as a further weight loss aid.

The fact that you are reading this article suggests that, like countless other people, you are overweight and either considering using Tirzepatide or hoping to find a safer alternative to use instead.

Bearing in mind the health risks Tirzepatide can present, it's good that you have decided to do some research and we hope our article helps you to make up your mind.

Best Safe & Effective Tirzepatide Alternatives Available to Buy Over the Counter

Here are the two best over the counter alternatives to Tirzepatide:

PhenQ - fat burner and appetite suppressant

Zotrim - hunger reducer

Zotrim could be seen as being the option that is most similar to Mounjaro (Tirzepatide) because the main thing it does is suppress appetite.

PhenQ is good for stomping on hunger and getting unruly appetites under control and offers several other weight loss benefits as well.

Zotrim has been around for longer and has outperformed prescription medications in clinical trials, PhenQ offers a greater level of support.

If all you want is a basic Tirzepatide alternative to control your hunger, Zotrim fits the bill.

PhenQ

PhenQ is an OTC weight loss pill that has already helped more than 190,000 people to lose weight and is known and respected all over the world. It also has the backing of a 60-day money-back guarantee. There are many real PhenQ reviews with before and after results.

PhenQ is a powerful natural appetite suppressant that works well alongside all good diet plans and makes low-calorie living even easier by helping to enhance mood.

If dieting tends to get you down, Tirzepatide isn't going to help, but PhenQ can. That ability alone is going to make this over the counter weight loss pill a good alternative to Tirzepatide, but PhenQ offers many other benefits as well.

Some PhenQ benefits, such as hunger control and mood enhancement only make weight loss easier. Others, such as increased metabolism, speed up the process of losing weight making it possible to reach your body goals in record time.

PhenQ Benefits

Controls appetite and cravings

Boosts energy (to help prevent diet-related fatigue)

Increases metabolism (to speed up fat burning)

Inhibits fat storage

Enhances mood

Weight Loss Ingredients in PhenQ

PhenQ contains seven natural ingredients. Some of them, such as nopal and red pepper capsaicin, rank among the most popular diet pill ingredients in the world. a-Lacys Reset is an exception because it's exclusive to PhenQ.

Nopal (Caralluma fimbriata) is an edible species of cactus. It's very nutritious and high in fiber. Nopal also contains compounds that reduce hunger and PhenQ provides it in concentrated form.

Nopal's ability to control hunger and support weight loss has been scientifically evaluated and there is plenty of evidence that shows the things it can do. [2, 3]

Capsaicin is a compound that's naturally occurring in chili peppers and cayenne. It's one of the most versatile and most documented natural weight loss aids in the world.

Like nopal, capsaicin suppresses appetite. The fact that PhenQ provides both of these ingredients goes a long way to explaining its reputation for delivering such hard-hitting hunger control.

However, capsaicin is more versatile than nopal. A scientific analysis of numerous studies shows capsaicin supports weight loss in several ways including increasing metabolism, activating brown adipose tissue (BAT), and fine-tuning the gut microbiome. [4]

Often considered the most important ingredient in PhenQ, a-Lacys Reset is a branded ingredient that consists of alpha-lipoic acid (ALA) and cysteine.

ALA is an antioxidant. Research shows that, even acting alone, ALA can encourage modest improvements in weight loss. [5]

However, in this case, ALA is not acting alone. It's paired with the amino acid cysteine.

Interestingly, cysteine is incapable of supporting weight loss on its own. Combine it with ALA and it's a different story. Cysteine appears to take off the brakes, greatly enhancing ALA's ability to burn fat.

PhenQ Pros & Cons

Pros

Provides proven ingredients

Does not have any known side effects

Supports weight loss in multiple ways

Excellent customer reviews

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available from the official website

Can sell out due to high levels of customer demand

Zotrim

Less versatile than PhenQ but still an excellent over the counter alternative to Tirzepatide, Zotrim is a British diet pill of long standing reputation. It's been one of the top natural weight loss aids for more than 20 years. Most diet pill brands don't last nearly that long and this one offers the benefit of a 100-day money-back guarantee.

As we mentioned earlier, Zotrim has outperformed prescription drugs in clinical trials. That's a notable achievement but it's not Zotrim's only achievement. It has excellent credentials.

In addition to having 10 expert-approved research papers behind it, Zotrim's ability to support weight loss is further supported by five research studies.

Although men can use Zotrim too, it's generally more popular with women and some of them report dropping a dress size during their first month of treatment.

Zotrim Weight loss Benefits

Suppresses hunger and cravings

Helps you to avoid snacking

Natural weight reduction

Zotrim Ingredients for Weight Loss

The Zotrim weight loss formulation consists of six natural ingredients. Guarana, yerba mate, and damiana are the most important ones.

Research conducted at the University of Liverpool shows these three herbal extracts possess a unique synergy that delivers a "robust short-term effect on caloric intake." [6]

A robust short-term effect on caloric intake? That means appetite suppression in science speak. Boffin types like to use complicated words to make them seem clever.

The results of a 45-day study conducted in Denmark are equally supportive of using this combination of herbs to support weight loss.

Data from the study shows guarana, yerba mate, and damiana induced significant weight loss. The results suggest this was due to the herbal compound's ability to delay gastric emptying. [7]

Zotrim Pros & Cons

Pros

Provides a combination of ingredients that has proven to be effective for appetite suppression and weight loss

Has outperformed prescription drugs

Boast impressive scientific credentials

The manufacturer offers a 100-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only functions as an appetite suppressant

Only available from the manufacturer's website

What Is Tirzepatide and How Does It Support Weight Loss?

Tirzepatide is a drug developed by Eli Lilly and Company. The company distributes it under the Mounjaro brand name.

The first drug of its kind, Tirzepatide is a dual glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptor and glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 receptor agonist).

Similar FDA-approved diabetes treatments, such as Semaglutide, are only GLP-1 receptor agonists.

GLP-1 receptor agonists reduce appetite by delaying gastric emptying. [8]

To put it another way, they help maintain stomach fullness by encouraging food to hang around for a while.

As you may recall, the herbs guarana, yerba mate, and damiana delay gastric emptying as well. So, Mounjaro (Tirzepatide) works in a way that is very similar to Zotrim diet pills.

However, although they work in the same way, GLP-1 receptor agonists are not as safe as the three appetite-suppressing herbs. Research suggests they may present a risk of pancreatic and thyroid cancers. [9, 10]

GIP appears to reduce appetite too. It may also boost metabolism but evidence to support this is pretty thin on the ground.

How to Use Tirzepatide

Tirzepatide is sold as Mounjaro. It's distributed in special one-shot injector pens that come preloaded with 2.5 mg to 15 mg of Tirzepatide.

There are six options in total, with the 15 mg pen providing the maximum dose.

Only one injection is required each week. New users begin with the lowest dose (2.5 mg). If the prescribing doctor deems it necessary and there are no indications of ill effects, they will increase the dose by 2.5 mg each month.

Unlike insulin injections, which are given into a muscle, Tirzepatide is injected just under the skin. The belly and thighs are the two most commonly used injection sites. It's also permissible to use the upper arms, but it's not practical to self-inject in this area so this option will be unsuitable for people who do not have anyone to help them.

Tirzepatide Side Effects and Dangers

These are some of the most commonly reported Tirzepatide side effects: include:

Nausea

Vomiting

Indigestion

Diarrhea

Constipation

Stomach pain

As is the case with any medication, some people may experience these side effects while others will not.

If gastrointestinal side effects such as indigestion and diarrhea were the only negative issues the drug may present, it would not be so bad.

Unfortunately, this is not the case. As we have already pointed out, GLP-1 receptor agonists may increase the risk of pancreatic and thyroid cancers. [9, 10]

The Mounjaro website even displays a warning that states the medication has the potential to cause thyroid cancer. The site also encourages Mounjaro users to conduct regular checks for lumps and to be aware of some of the other signs of cancer such as a hoarse voice and/or difficulty swallowing.

This is very worrying and the warnings do not end there. The site goes on to detail the risks of other serious issues including gallbladder problems, pancreatitis, and kidney failure.

Is It Worth Using Tirzepatide for Weight Loss?

Given the risks and their severity, it's hard to justify using this drug for weight loss. If you want to get slimmer, there are safer and better ways to do it. We suggest you use PhenQ or Zotrim as an alternative to Tirzepatide instead.

Let's not forget, Tirzepatide is not even an FDA-approved weight management drug. Of course, it may become one in the future but it's early days yet.

Type 2 diabetes is a serious medical condition. If it's not managed correctly, there can be dangerous complications. If you are a type 2 diabetic, the risks Tirzepatide presents are more acceptable because the drug may be the lesser of two evils.

It's much harder to justify using Tirzepatide as a weight management aid. However, many people still take the risk. And that's okay. It's called freedom of choice.

Tirzepatide Pros and Cons

Pros

Many people claim its effective for appetite suppression and weight loss

Some doctors have enough faith in its abilities to prescribe it off-label

Only requires one injection per week

Cons

Not a good option for people who don't like needles

Does not have FDA approval for weight loss

Can cause dangerous side effects

