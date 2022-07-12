Top 5 Best CBD Oil for Pain 2022

CBD has quite a reputation when it comes to improving your health and wellness. For those who do not know, CBD can be good for pain and inflammation. This is mostly because of its anti-inflammatory properties. This has been proven scientifically too. That is why you may want to give it a chance for your chronic pain today.

People often ask themselves, what is the best CBD oil on the market? This is mostly because they come across different CBD brands, and each claims to offer the best products. Sometimes, it can get confusing, especially when you need the right CBD oil for pain and inflammation treatment.

It should not be confusing anymore when you have a proper guide on the best CBD oil brands and products in general. That is what this guide is about. By the end of the guide, you will be able to identify the best CBD brand for getting CBD oil good for pain relief. Let us learn more below.

Pros

US hemp authority certified brand

Uses natural farming practices

Products are third-party lab-tested

Cons

Too many products can be confusing at times

For the longest time, CBDistillery has remained a top choice for most CBD oil users. This is because the brand can easily meet your needs with its wide range of CBD products. We are talking of full-spectrum CBD, broad-spectrum CBD, and CBD isolates. Not many other brands would have all the types of CBD oil selling to consumers.

Those are not your only options as you can get varying options for potency. Each high-quality CBD oil will be offered in different potency options. As such, you get to experience faster pain relief, especially if you opt for the higher potency products.

You can also get some CBD tinctures also having coconut oil in addition to pure CBD, CBD gummies for anxiety as part of the bundle offers the brand sells. The MCT oil will be vital for ensuring your body can absorb the oil faster. The brand makes each CBD product contain organic hemp CBD extract. Being organic always leaves you with high-quality CBD.

Pros

High-quality hemp plants

Organic coconut MCT oil for bioavailability

It's CBD products have no contaminants

Cons

Some tinctures can be too pricey

CBDfx prides itself as a brand that makes high-quality and organic CBD oils. As a result, it can be a nice brand to consider for the best CBD oils and other CBD products for health and wellness benefits. It all starts with its hemp source. The brand ensures it gets its hemp from farms that use reliable and safe farming practices.

Any CBD oil tincture you get from the brand will be made of CO2-extracted hemp oil. This method of extracting CBD is highly recommended because it leaves you with quality oil. Also, such oil would be free from solvents, making it possible to enjoy the health benefits of CBD.

Buying CBD oil from the brand right now should not be hard, considering it has a responsive customer support team. If you want more information about its broad-spectrum CBD oil, then you can always contact the team for more help. Other than getting pure CBD oil for pain, you can also get topicals for added relief too.

Pros

Best brand to find product variety

Grows its own hemp to maintain quality

There is an impressive quality control process

Cons

The products are too many and thus can be confusing to some

Lazarus Naturals cares about your health, thus the reason it has a wide range of CBD oil products to consider. It also often has the Lazarus Natural coupon codes to sweeten the deal. Well, the one thing you will realize is that you can get full-spectrum CBD oil for pain or get a CBD to isolate that would be THC-free.

The variety continues when you look at the flavor options you get with the brand. Those who love the natural mint flavor can have it in addition to chai tea latte, french vanilla mocha, blood orange, and many other flavors.

Lazarus Naturals grows its own hemp. As such, it can control the quality of hemp it uses to make the best CBD oil. Also, it uses the ethanol-based process for the extraction process. That is how you end up with tinctures. With the lab test results available on the website, you can find it being a transparent company in the CBD industry.

Pros

The company offers high-strength CBD oils

Good selection of flavors

Faster customer support

Cons

The return policy is unclear

The company is good at offering different types of CBD oils. So, in case you ever want to deal with anxiety disorders, Savage CBD will be one of the places to get the right CBD oils. The strong team at the company understands the importance of CBD for anxiety. It is why the company has continued to come up with more products that people with social anxiety need.

Savage CBD has tried to keep its line of products simple so that you can always buy the products with ease. The same applies to the flavors too. The two main options for flavors are pink grapefruit and lemon-lime. So, you would buy the oil based on the flavor that you like.

You may have to spend more, but generally, the products are quite effective. To improve the efficacy of the CBD oil, Savage CBD has added MCT oil and essential oils. As a result, you should expect the effects of CBD oil will kick faster than when using other brand products.

Pros

It features MCT oil for better bioavailability

The potency range is good

There is the affordability of CBD oils

Cons

Slow customer support

You may have not heard about Kanabia CBD, but it is one of the CBD brands you should be looking into if you want the best full-spectrum CBD oil. The company’s CBD oils for anxiety and depression have all been lab-tested to ensure you always find yourself with the right product.

Even if you do not use CBD for anxiety, you can use the same for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). This is because CBD oil is available in even stronger potencies. The stronger potencies would help even with insomnia so that you can sleep better.

CBD oils may not be THC-free, but the amount of THC is within what the law permits, which is 0.3% THC. So, you can use CBD oil without the worry that you would end up with psychoactive effects. Anyone with a mental health issue would not wish to get high.

Studies On Pain & CBD Oil

Before we could even recommend CBD oil for pain relief, we had to look at the scientific evidence that actually it can help with your pain. So far, there is some evidence from the National Centers for Complementary and Integrative Health showing that CBD may help relieve chronic pain.

As much as CBD oil tincture may help with pain relief, the study mentioned above did not prove that the product would be safe and effective. That is why the FDA is yet to approve the use of CBD for pain treatment. Nevertheless, this should not stop you from using it still.

A 2020 review on CBD shows that the compound could be beneficial for chronic pain, improve your sleep quality, and further reduce inflammation. These are all conditions people may face daily, so it is good to know CBD oil brands have got your back.

CBD has also been suggested as an alternative for people who might be having chronic pain and rely on opioids for pain relief. The problem with opioids is that they can easily lead to dependency and can have more side effects

It is not all gloomy though, considering the FDA has approved Epidiolex. This is a CBD-based drug that has been approved for epilepsy. So, it seems we are headed in the right direction where CBD might get approved for other conditions too.

CBD Oil for Different Types of Pain

CBD can be used for different types of pain. We look at how this works below.

Neuropathic Pain

Neuropathic pain is no joke. Most of the time is due to diseases such as multiple sclerosis, herniated discs, and shingles. With the use of CBD, you can keep the pain to a minimum with any drug dependency.

There is a 2017 review found CBD was vital in helping 1,219 patients deal with neuropathy pain. There is also a 2018 review that found there were enough benefits of using cannabis-based medication that outweighs its potential harms for neuropathy pain.

Arthritis Pain

Just like any other pain, CBD can also help with relieving arthritis pain. This was evident in a 2016 study that found CBD could help manage the pain in rats with arthritis. As always, we have used rats as the benchmark for many studies before human trials.

The researchers in the study noticed a significant drop in inflammation and other signs of pain without any side effects.

Chronic Pain

You will find multiple studies on how CBD can relieve chronic pain. One, in particular, was published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine and Health Canal, supporting that CBD can help substantially relieve chronic pain. That is not all as CBD could also help reduce inflammation.

Researchers also found enough evidence that the subjects would not easily build up a tolerance to the CBD effects. So, they will not necessarily need to increase their dose with time.

How Much Should You Take CBD Oil for Pain

Whether you want to use broad-spectrum, CBD isolate, or full-spectrum CBD oils, it has to be done right. This is where the dosage is vital. Since the FDA does not regulate CBD, the dosage guideline is often not clear. So, you should consult the doctor first before using CBD.

Luckily, most CBD companies will have a guideline on how to use these oils. You should start by going through their guides to find the right dosage for your condition.

Since we are talking of pain relief, you can consider 2.5 to 20mg of CBD each time you take the oil. It can still be more when you have a greater body mass.

Who Should Use CBD Oil?

CBD oil for sale right now can help a lot in improving your life. We can say that CBD oil would be good for those in pain, who have anxiety and depression issues, poor appetite, muscle spasms, insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease.

Conclusion

CBD oil can be the best alternative to some over-the-counter medications you have been using for pain. The good thing about CBD is that you do not have to worry about having a dependency on it. So, you can always use and stop when you want. With its many potential benefits, you can continue using it to improve your life. Just ensure you consult a doctor before switching to CBD from your current medications.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What are the side effects of CBD oil?

The side effects of CBD oil include nausea, vomiting, anxiety, mood changes, dry mouth, and dizziness. These side effects are mostly mild.

2. How do I use CBD oil?

You should place one or two drops of CBD oil under your tongue and then hold for around a minute before swallowing.

3. Is CBD oil safe?

For the most part, CBD oil is safe. Several studies out there show how it can be useful for you and how to take it appropriately. So long as you use it right, it should be safe for you.