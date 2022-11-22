Top 5 most in Demand Jobs in Washington DC

Washington, DC, known as the District of Columbia, is also referred to as Washington or DC. It is the federal capital city of the United States of America. The city shares its border with Virginia state and Maryland state. It is the operation city for the US federal government and is considered the capital of world politics. Washington is regarded as one of the best cities to offer high-paying jobs in the United States. If you are thinking of starting a new job or making a career change, your best option would be to apply for a job in Washington, DC. In this blog, we will help you find the job of your requirement by listing the top5most in-demand jobs in Washington DC.

Washington offers various job opportunities and you can make a fine living if you choose a suitable job. Here are some of the job options for you:

Handyman

A handyman is a highly skilled person who can be called a jack of all trades, as he can perform various maintenance-related tasks. Homeowners and a range of business companies require the services of a handyman so often. The handyperson can be hired as a contract worker or an employee of a maintenance department. Their job entails a range of fix-it and maintenance tasks, such as cleaning, repairing, or remodeling a space, fixing plumbing systems, and offering technical helps like fixing machines. They are also supposed to maintain a building, plumbing, mechanical equipment, and machines.

The handyperson is usually hired on either a contract basis or as a worker of a company offering maintenance services. It does not matter if you work alone or with a company; you can always be hired, as maintenance work is always in demand. The one thing important to mention here is that the handymen should have insurance. Handyman insurance will increase the chances of getting more business.

Federal or Government Jobs

The federal government offers a range of job opportunities. It is said that government jobs pay less than private ones. However, DC government jobs come with several benefits and play an essential role in the economy of the country. No job is small if it pays your dues, and if the job is to work in the government sector, you have nothing to worry about.

One of the federal job opportunities includes enlisting in the military. However, you can always find a civilian job for different positions in the government sector based on your qualifications. Some of these job opportunities include accountant, criminal investigator, janitor, economist, tax collector, social services, or secretary. Government jobs offer good pay along with benefits like healthcare, paid leaves, and performance bonus.

Electrician

Jobs in DC are not hard to find; however, you must ensure you apply for the job that offers you more benefits. Electrician jobs are always in demand and offer good incentives. An electrician can work on a contract basis or as a worker of a firm providing electrician services. They are responsible for maintaining, repairing, and installing electric devices or appliances. Companies and homeowners usually hire an electrician with insurance and vast knowledge of his field. Job opportunities are always available for licensed electricians with more experience, a problem-solving attitude, and electrician insurance.

An electrician's additional duty also includes ensuring that the electrical systems and equipment are working correctly by conducting tests on an almost regular basis. They must also be able to diagnose and fix an electrical problem in less time.

House Sitter

The demand for a house sitter is more than you think. As DC is a hub for corporate business, people spend most of their time working in their offices. They usually require the assistance of a person who would look after their house when they are not home. Most people hire house sitters when they are going on a business trip.

The house-sitting job is simple and does not require much energy. You just have to take care of the house in the absence of the owners and ensure everything is in its place. You may have to perform tasks such as watering the plants, checking intruders and fire alarm systems, or letting the cleaning staff clean the house under your supervision. The job does not demand much and offers huge incentives.

Dog Walker

Keeping a pet or pets is a hobby that not everyone can maintain due to a busy schedule. Most working people keep dogs as a hobby and for security purposes as well. Usually, due to a busy schedule, they are unable to tend to the dogs. However, they can take the assistance of professional dog walkers.

You do not need a degree to do this job. The only requirement is that you are good with dogs and know how to perform your responsibilities like a professional. The dog walkers enter into a contract with the dog owner and agree to do the required tasks. The dog walkers ensure that the dog(s) are provided with basic needs like food and water. They also clean the dog litter box and take them out for a walk.

In short, they provide companionship to the dogs in the absence of their owner. Dog walkers are hired when the dog owners are at work or on a trip. Often, they have to take the dogs to the vet in case of an emergency. The job is easy and pays good money.

Conclusion

The Washington DC job market is always booming; it offers more high-paying job opportunities than any other US state. According to a report, the employment ratio in Washington DC state is higher than in any other state. This blog has listed the Topmost Demand Jobs in Washington DC, to help you get an idea of the job industry of DC. These jobs are not hard to get and offer good salaries along with other benefits.