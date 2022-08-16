Trading Online? How To Sidestep the Scammers

There are two basic things to know about online trading scams. The first is that the vast majority of all online brokerage firms are legit. The second is that while most brokers are safe and ethical, there are non-brokers who sell services to prospective traders. A small percentage of those merchants aim to extract money from new traders and investors through all sorts of cons, scams, and shady dealings. If you intend to buy or sell any type of security, commodity, or any other financial instrument via computer, it's important to know about the kinds of situations that can be dangerous.

The definition of dangerous, in this case, means one in which a nefarious person or organization has the potential to get your hard-earned money without giving proper value in return. What are the most frequent pitfalls that new and inexperienced people tend to fall for? In addition to black-box systems, some of which sell for huge sums of money, there are offshore, unlicensed brokerage firms, companies that ask for large opening balances, and firms that impose inappropriately high fees, commissions, and other assorted charges on account holders. Here's how to spot a shady deal before getting stung by it.

Black Box Systems

Black boxes have been around a long time, ever since the advent of online trading more than 20 years ago. The modern version of the gimmick is for a company to offer a software package that makes trading decisions for customers. Sellers of black boxes don't reveal the calculations or reasoning behind the choices the software makes, which is why it's called a closed system or black box. It's essential to know that some of the best-selling products in this field cost exorbitant amounts of money. But in spite of their high prices, they perform no better than standard algorithms and programs available on the retail market at modest prices. You'll know a system is closed, or black, if it does not explain its rationale for choosing securities.

Brokers

Believe it or not, there are plenty of unlicensed brokerage firms out there, the great majority of which operate as offshore entities. As opposed to a trusted forex broker, you might encounter a service provider who claims to offer super-low commissions and minimal opening balances. It all sounds good until you realize that your money could disappear any minute if the owners decide to disappear. Unlicensed, unregulated firms routinely base their headquarters offices in nations where there are no regulatory laws, no requirement for such firms to be licensed, and little protection for consumers or account holders.

What can you do to avoid this kind of financial danger? Always look for the official licenses of any company you intend to do business with. Further, do so before transmitting any funds into an account. In most cases, it's possible to avoid shady firms by sticking with larger, better-known online brokers who have thousands of happy customers, have been around for several years, and get excellent reviews on trusted financial websites. Bitter is not always better, but in the field of online trading, the biggest companies are usually the ones that have gotten that way for a reason. The reason is that people like what they have to offer and trust them to provide top-notch services.

Opening Balances

One of the main areas in which competitive firms fight it out is with opening balances. Fortunately, this kind of healthy competition is a win-win situation for consumers and prospective account holders. What is the surest sign of a scammer in the financial services industry? Unusually high opening minimums for new accounts. The most respected and popular online brokers make it easy for new customers to get started. However, the majority of scammers and illegitimate brokers require excessive opening balances, which often disappear after clients transmit their money into the account.

Unusual Fees, Commissions, and Charges

Keep in mind that there are cases where fully legitimate, licensed, and insured brokerage firms charge extra fees for dozens of everyday services. These same companies are not shy about setting commission charges at levels much higher than the industry standard. Likewise, you might run into otherwise legit organizations that charge excessive amounts just to do routine buying and selling. Entities that sting their customers with sky-high fees and other charges can get away with the practice for a few years. After that, enough people learn to avoid them, and they eventually go out of business. For traders, it's essential to read the fine print of contracts before signing on with any trading company.