Unlock Your Glutes Review – Latest 2022 Update Report

Unlock Your Glutes… Hmm, what does it actually mean?

Any woman will say it could mean stretching and strengthening the butt to make it stronger and rounder.

However, a product with the name 'Unlock Your Glutes' is getting popular that promises not only to build a stronger and rounder butt but also to help you to reshape your body, improve your athletic performance, reduce knee and hip pain, and fix your poor posture.

The Unlock Your Glutes program is created by Coach Brian (Brian Klepacki), and it seems like every lady in the town is talking about it so much that I decided to see what the fuss is all about.

I search for it on Google to check some reviews to get more information about the product. If you are like me, then you also tried searching for reviews, have you noticed a couple of things.

Many reviews are biased, and they summarize the sales page. These reviewers didn't even download the program, let alone test it.

So, the only option I left was buying the program myself.

In this Unlock Your Glutes review, you will find out about my experience purchasing the Unlock Your Glutes program and its effectiveness.

I Used This Link To Obtain Unlock Your Glutes In Just $17

With that being said, let's start this Unlock Your Glutes review…

What is Unlock Your Glutes Program All About?

Unlock Your Glutes is the paid digital program created to help you target all areas of your butts using a unique "GM3 Method" to strengthen them and improve your overall body shape.

Unlock Your Glutes is designed for men and women both, and anyone can do these exercises as they are not much difficult. It doesn't matter if you are a gym-goer or have never exercised before; you can use these exercises to strengthen your glutes and make them rounder and firmer.

The creator, Brian Klepacki, is a certified conditioning expert who trains athletes, bodybuilders, and fitness models in his training facility in Clearwater, Florida.

According to Brian, Hip Thrust is the best exercise to develop a rounder and stronger butt, but he developed the "GM3 Method" for men and women who want the best butt and want to take their glutes to the next level.

Brian's Unlock Your Glutes is the 4-week glutes training program, and you will get 36 exercises which will take 10-15 minutes. You have to perform these exercises twice a day to improve the strength of your glutes by targeting them from different angles.

Click Here To Start Using GM3 Method For Unlocking Your Glutes

Claimed Benefits of Unlock Your Glutes:

One may assume that building stronger, and rounder glutes improve body shape. However, Brian Klepacki claims they are many more benefits of strengthening your glutes.

The GM3 Method can help you:

Release tight muscles preventing your glutes from growing

Develop a strong mind-body connection

Release undue pressure from your back and knees

Improve your strength to lift a heavy object off the ground

Boost circulation in the lower body

Improve your energy levels

Brian Klepacki mentions that weak glutes are associated with:

Back, hips, knees, and legs pain

Poor posture

Inability to lift heavy objects

Lower body injuries

Muscle imbalance

Decrease athletic performance

Reduced power

Brian also mentions that the glutes are the powerhouse in the body as they involved in almost every movement of your body. It doesn't matter if you are running, swimming, walking, jumping, throwing, or even standing – your glutes are involved in EVERY ACTIVITY. So, training them makes sense.

However, the problem is, most of us spend the day in a sitting position. Lack of activity and a sedentary lifestyle make our glutes weak and create 'Flat butt syndrome.'

Brian Klepacki also mentioned that most people depend too much on squats, lunges, and deadlifts for building strong glutes. However, these exercises are not glutes-building exercises, and they are leg exercises.

Therefore, Brian has created the GM3 Method, which contains 36 scientifically-proven exercises to add power and size to your butt. These exercises work on every part of your butt and unlock all the benefits mentioned above.

Unlock Your Glutes Package & Deal:

Upon buying the Unlock Your Glutes program from the official website, you will get the following:

Unlock Your Glutes Main Manual:

Brian Klepacki has divided this main manual into thirteen chapters, covering everything from explaining the glutes to strengthening them.

You will learn the importance of developing glutes for the lower and upper body. Additionally, it teaches you about the role of three important muscles in developing an attractive booty.

It gives a simple glutes fire-up technique to prepare your glutes before any workout. Additionally, it shows you how you can reduce the risk of back pain by strengthening your glutes.

Brian Klepacki has also explained all the health benefits of strengthening your glutes and how these muscles can help you in sports and everyday life.

It also contains exercises to reshape your booty and how to incorporate these glutes-strengthening exercises with cardio and resistance training to burn belly fat and get maximum benefits.

Most importantly, this Unlock Your Glutes main manual also includes workout charts and exercises pictures to ensure you remain with the program until the end and perform all exercises correctly to avoid injuries.

Unlock Your Glutes Coaching Videos:

Brian Klepacki has also included training videos of all 36 exercises to ensure you follow the exact form and movement pattern. All these exercises are shot in high-definition inside Brian's training facility.

Moreover, Brian has included Bodyweight Edition and GYM Edition in this program. It doesn't matter if you are in your home, road, or gym; you can perform these exercises.

Bodyweight Edition contains exercises in which you will use your bodyweight and nothing else. These exercises are suitable for people who don't have time to visit a gym.

GYM Edition contains exercises that need equipment to add resistance and accelerate results. You can perform these exercises in your local gym or home gym.

All these training videos are online and immediately accessible. You should download them to your computer and transfer them to your Smartphones or tablets to access them with just a few clicks.

The regular price of Unlock Your Glutes was $50, but Brian is recently offering a limited-time 66% discount that reduced the program price to $17. This is a one-time payment, and there are no hidden charges.

Click Here To Reveal The Latest Price of Unlock Your Hip Flexors

Unlock Your Glutes Bonuses:

Brian is also providing two valuable bonuses in Unlock Your Glutes. These bonuses are:

Bonus #1 – Strong Leg Workout:

We are familiar with powerful leg exercises like squats, lunges, and deadlifts. However, Brian Klepacki has created this leg workout program so that people can use them along with glutes-strengthening exercises to prevent them from overtraining.

Moreover, this leg workout can be done as a stand-alone program or in conjunction with the glutes-strengthening exercises.

Brian Klepacki has also included Bodyweight Edition and GYM Edition so that you can perform these exercises anywhere.

Bonus #2 – 14-Day Rapid Fat Loss Plan:

Diet is more important than exercise, and if you continue eating junk and unhealthy foods, no workout plan can deliver results, doesn't matter how many hours you will spend in the gym working out every day.

Brian has also included a diet plan that you can follow with glutes-strengthening exercises to improve your metabolism and power up the growth of your glutes.

This bonus guide includes a list of ingredients you can take with you and get all ingredients in one trip to the grocery store.

Additionally, this is not a strict diet plan. It includes some delicious recipes you can use with Sleep Slim Tea to burn fat and improve sleep.

My Personal Experience With Unlock Your Glutes:

Now that you have all the information about the Unlock Your Glutes program, it is time to share my experience with this program. Let's start with purchasing the program.

Purchasing the Program:

Purchasing the Unlock Your Glutes program was pretty easy.

All I did was visit the official website, scroll down and click the yellow button that says "Add to cart," and I got the payment page powered by ClickBank.

BY THE WAY, I Used This Link To Get Unlock Your Glutes In Just $17

ClickBank is a well-known company, and I have been using it for more than five years. There is no shady about them.

I have purchased several programs and supplements from ClickBank and never got any problems.

If you are thinking this product is a scam just to take your card details, don't worry, this is not the case.

ClickBank is an online retailer and marketplace hosting several products from different creators. They use 128-bit SSL encryption (the most powerful security) to manage payments.

ClickBank has been around since the 1990s, and there is no single news about data breaches or leaks, making them legit and trusted for processing payments.

While the payment was smooth, it was like I had to jump through countless hurdles to access the payment.

There have been several upsells, and I have to skip them and the creator's messages to reach the Unlock Your Glutes member's area.

Inside Unlock Your Glutes Members' Area:

Honestly speaking, the images provided on the Unlock Your Glutes official website are misleading. All the images on the official website clearly show DVDs, but this is an entirely digital program, and no book or DVD will be sent to your home address.

All the content resources are immediately available to download. I got the following content material:

The Unlock Your Glutes main manual

The Complete Coaching Videos

Along with them, I also got the following bonuses:

Strong Leg Workout

14-Day Rapid Fat Loss Diet

*A brief overview of these resources is already provided above.

I got no problem downloading and accessing them on my computer.

By the way, I prefer the idea of keeping Unlock Your Glutes digital as I don't have to wait for the product to arrive. I bought the program at 5 am and was able to download it.

My Product Review:

I decided to start by reading the Unlock Your Glutes PDF, and I found it informative and comprehensive.

Starting pages define the concept that is mentioned on the official website. Then, this manual reveals the glutes-awakening strategy you can utilize before starting your workout to prepare your glutes.

It also contains workout charts and pictures you can use to perform exercises carefully for maximum benefits.

I feel this manual helps understand the importance of the glutes and hip flexors in the body.

Videos are also as you expect.

They are high-quality videos created inside Brian's training facility. Brian has explained every exercise in detail to help you perform these exercises with exact form and pattern.

Now comes the most crucial part.

Does the Unlock Your Glutes program deliver the results that it claims on the official website?

Will doing these exercises deliver all the benefits claimed on the official website?

Honestly speaking, by looking at these exercises, you will find nothing new in them. You will find these stretching, strengthening, and body moves all over the internet.

Any Beachbody program user will already know about these exercises as they found somewhere in Beachbody's programs.

However, the most important thing that Brian's Unlock Your Glutes teaches is how to perform these exercises. For this reason, Mr. Brian has created the "GM3 Method".

Mr. Brian has also mentioned that vertical movements (squats, lunges, and deadlifts) don't work, and lateral and twisting movements can target glutes and strengthen them.

For this reason, this GM3 method contains lateral and twisting movements that target three glute muscles and activate them for a rounder and stronger butt.

Unlock Your Glutes Review Final Verdict: Should You Try It?

If you already are a Beachbody user or have a fitness trainer membership, then I doubt Unlock Your Glutes can help you. You may already know these exercises.

However, if you have a sedentary lifestyle and frequently face back or hip pain, you can include Unlock Your Glutes in your daily routine to improve your fitness.

If you want to get firmer, rounder, and strong glutes, you can use the GM3 method to activate all muscles in your glutes. But it will take some time until you start noticing results with these exercises.

These exercises will also help you improve your posture by balancing upper and lower body muscles.

When reviewing any product, pricing is the most important factor in deciding if the program is worth a try.

Brian Klepacki offers lifetime access to the program with just a one-time payment of $17. At this price, I can say this program is worth a try.

Moreover, Unlock Your Glutes is also protected with a 60-day money-back guarantee. You have ample time to test these exercises, and if they don't deliver results, you can ask for a refund.

All in all, there is no risk in testing this program, but common sense is required while performing these exercises.

Click Here To Get Unlock Your Glutes From Its Official Website

That's all from this Unlock Your Glutes review. If you have any comments or feedback, then share with us using the comment box below.