Unlocking the Meaning of Flower Colors: What They Represent and How to Use Them

People have associated certain flowers and their colors with certain meanings, and this goes as far back as Ancient Greece and Rome. For example, Romans thought that the red carnation embodied passion and virtue while the violet in Greek mythology was a symbol of undying faith and devotion.

Victorians made flower color symbolism popular during the 19th century by sending each other intricate bouquets with different messages depending on which bloom was used. Fast-forward to today, we still use flowers as expressions of sentiment and appreciation for many occasions, and for a good reason!

Let’s take a look at a few popular flower colors, their symbolism, and how they’re commonly used.

Red Roses: The Symbolism of Love and Passion

It’s obvious, red roses evoke deep emotion in everyone. They are the classic symbol of romance, love, and passion. By giving red roses to someone, perhaps while on a date, you can express feelings of being deeply in love.

They portray no other emotion than strong romantic feelings such as 'I am talking directly to your heart with this gesture'.

As one of the most ancient symbols of love, they are embraced in different cultures to express true emotions from the heart.

A Blooming Rainbow: The Meanings Behind a Mixed Flower Bouquet

A rainbow of flower colors expresses a variety of emotions and feelings such as happiness, gratitude, admiration, or sympathy. A mixed bouquet of flowers often creates an amazing palette that stands out from the crowd, overflowing with its own meaning and character!

Indeed, each color conveys a specific message. But in a professionally designed arrangement, the petals can all speak in one voice and convey the same meaning in unison.

Mixed bouquets can be used in a world of scenarios, from anniversaries to birthdays, get-well-soon wishes, Mother’s Day, and even to show appreciation.

White Lilies: Purity, Innocence, and Blessedness

White lilies are among the purest flowers on Earth. They evoke feelings of innocence, hope, and purity; and are often regarded as a symbol of rebirth and life's blessings. They come in different shapes and sizes with delicate white petals that radiate beauty when arranged together.

Furthermore, they can express sentiments such as 'you are so pure and perfect' while holding up a sign of protection. Many people often give white lilies to celebrate special occasions, such as weddings, milestones achieved, a new baby’s arrival, and even at funerals to show sympathy.

Blue Violets: Faithfulness and Loyalty

Blue violets have an undeniable charm that is difficult to miss. They signify deep trust, faithfulness, and loyalty with their soft blue petals which are often seen as the color of royalty among many cultures.

Their exquisiteness when presented in a bouquet or singly is enough to express sincere messages such as 'true and faithful love', 'believing in forever', or even more spiritual meanings that relate to the recipient's beliefs.

Other Common Flower Colors and Their Symbolism

Colors can tell a story, and when it comes to flowers, each hue seems to carry its own distinct meaning. Here is a list of common flower colors, alongside what they symbolize in most contexts:

Yellow: Joy, happiness, and friendship

Blue: Calmness, trust, and serenity

Pink: Appreciation, romance, and admiration

Orange: Enthusiasm, warmth, and energy

Purple: Royalty, dignity, and pride

Lavender: Grace, elegance, and refinement

Brown/Burgundy: Strength of character and determination

The symbolism behind flower colors gives us a way to strengthen the messages we are trying to convey and make our floral gifts even more meaningful. When combined thoughtfully, they become powerful expressions of one's heartfelt emotions. Their beauty alone speaks volumes, and when thoughtful gestures accompany them, it can create everlasting memories that will be cherished for years to come.