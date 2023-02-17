Victoza Alternative Over the Counter, Cheaper Alternatives to Liraglutide Weight Loss Injections

Victoza is an injectable medication containing the diabetes drug Liraglutide. It is primarily used to lower blood sugar and blood glucose levels but also used for weight management.

This article focuses on Victoza alternatives both to lower blood sugar levels and for weight loss. Although effective, Victoza is expensive and not available to all.

Natural Alternatives to Victoza - Liraglutide

Based on their strong safety profiles and reputation for providing effective weight loss support, here are the two best alternatives to Victoza weight loss injections:

Both products are powered by natural ingredients, are considerably cheaper than Victoza, and have long money-back guarantees.

PhenQ - fat burner and appetite suppressant

PhenQ is as popular as it is effective. This all-natural, vegan-friendly diet pill has excellent customer reviews and regularly tops all of the most respected "top diet pill" lists.

More than 250,000 people have already lost weight with PhenQ and, unlike Victoza, it has no known side effects. PhenQ is easily the best alternative to Victoza and similar Liraglutide weight loss injections if losing weight is your priority and the manufacturer backs it with a 60-day money-back guarantee.

How Does PhenQ Work?

PhenQ is more versatile than Victoza because it does a lot more than suppress appetite. Its natural weight loss formulation also boosts metabolism, helping you to burn more calories and fat than is possible with diet and exercise alone.

Going that bit further, PhenQ boosts energy and enhances mood so your diet does not leave you feeling fatigued or get you down. The formulation even blocks fat production to make sure the weight you lose stays off. Liraglutide weight loss injections cannot do any of these things.

How to Use PhenQ and Dosage

The dose is one tablet at breakfast, followed by a second tablet at lunch. As with Victoza, to get the best results, you need to use PhenQ alongside diet and exercise.

Who Is PhenQ Suitable For?

PhenQ is an ideal choice for most adults who require something that will control their hunger and speed up fat loss.

However, if you have existing health issues or would need to use PhenQ alongside medication, it's best to discuss your intentions with a doctor before using PhenQ. The same is true for all supplements that help you to lose weight.

Can I Buy PhenQ Over the Counter?

PhenQ is only available via the official website, so you can only buy it online. However, the manufacturer offers rapid, free shipping on all orders and the site offers some pretty sweet deals such as buying 2 bottles of PhenQ and getting a third bottle free of charge.

BeLiv - lower blood sugar levels naturally

Beliv is a natural supplement to lower blood glucose levels. It is a safer, cheaper and more readily available alternative to diabetes medications like Victoza.

How Does BeLiv Work?

BeLiv is a unique natural health supplement specifically formulated to help reduce high blood sugar levels and facilitate weight loss.

Unlike some competing supplements, BeLiv does not contain any artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Instead, it is made from a blend of 24 powerful blood sugar lowering ingredients that have been clinically proven to help lower high blood glucose levels and increase weight loss without causing any deleterious side effects.

Thanks to its superior combination of herbal ingredients, BeLiv can help users lose weight in a way that is both natural and safe.

BeLiv also helps users maintain healthy eating habits by curbing appetite and cravings for unhealthy snacks. BeLiv offers a natural solution for individuals needing glycemic control without using pharmaceutical, diabetes medications or injections.

How to Use BeLiv?

Just take a full dropper under your tongue in the morning before breakfast. Alternatively, dissolve a dropper in water and take throughout the day

Who Should Use Beliv?

Anyone who needs help controlling blood sugar levels and cannot use diabetes drugs for whatever reason.

Zotrim - natural weight management and craving control

Another good alternative to Victoza (Liraglutide) weight loss injections, Zotrim is a herbal diet pill that has been a top choice with dieters for more than 20 years.

Safe and effective, Zotrim does not have any known side effects and has outperformed prescription drugs in clinical trials. It's vegan-friendly, has a scientifically-proven formula, and a 100-day money-back guarantee.

How Does Zotrim Work?

Zotrim does the same thing as Liraglutide. That's one of the reasons it's such a great Victoza alternative.

Like Liraglutide, the Zotrim diet pill formula delays gastric emptying, allowing your stomach to feel full for longer.

This is made possible by three herbal compounds working in synergy⸺damiana, guarana, and yerba mate.

Research shows this mix of South American herbs can be very effective for suppressing appetite and helping overweight people to lose weight. [4]

How to Use Zotrim and Dosage

The standard dose is three tablets, two times per day, taken before meals. If you require a greater level of support, you can take Zotrim three times per day but it's important not to exceed the maximum daily dose of nine tablets.

For best results, use Zotrim weight loss tablets alongside diet and exercise.

Who Is Zotrim Suitable For?

Zotrim is the perfect weight loss partner for most adults who are only seeking a powerful hunger suppressant. Although it does not offer the same level of support as PhenQ, Zotrim does the same thing as Victoza. The big difference is you take it orally instead of stabbing it into your skin.

As with PhenQ, if you have existing health issues or would need to use Zotrim alongside medication, it's best to discuss your intentions with a doctor before beginning this weight loss treatment.

Can I Buy Zotrim Over the Counter?

Zotrim is exclusive to the manufacturer's website. The same is true of all the top diet pill brands. Unfortunately, to qualify for free shipping, you need to order at least two boxes but doing so will get you an extra box of Zotrim free.

What is Victoza - Liraglutide

Victoza is an injectable medication for treating type-2 diabetes. One of the side effects of Victoza is appetite suppression. This gives Victoza potential value as a weight loss injection.

However, although Victoza is an FDA approved treatment for type-2 diabetes, it is not approved for weight loss. Nevertheless, some doctors prescribe Victoza off-label as an anti-obesity treatment. It's very popular. Unfortunately, the drug Victoza provides (Liraglutide) is also controversial and is presently distributed with warnings about pancreatitis and thyroid cancer.

In 2010, the manufacturer (Novo Nordisk) breached The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) code of conduct by failing to disclose information about side effects.

Then, in 2012, a US advocacy group petitioned the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to remove Liraglutide from the market, stating the risks of pancreatitis and thyroid cancer outweigh the drug's benefits. [1]

The FDA Disagreed. Victoza and other brands of Liraglutide continue to be very popular. In 2020, doctors in the US issued more than 4 million Liraglutide prescriptions. [2]

However, a number of lawsuits have been filed against Novo Nordisk on behalf of people who claim to have been injured by Victoza. This is something people need to be aware of before considering using Victoza for type-2 diabetes or as a weight loss drug.

Not surprisingly, there is a big demand for safe and effective over the counter (OTC) alternatives to Victoza (Liraglutide) weight loss injections. This article provides information about Victoza and two of the best options to use instead.

Victoza Dosage

Victoza provides precise doses of medication via a special pen-like device. The pen contains 18 mg of Liraglutide and can be set to deliver doses of 0.6 mg, 1.2 mg, or 1.8 mg.

Liraglutide aids insulin secretion, helping to control blood sugar levels. Although the drug also increases satiety, Victoza injections are intended for type-2 diabetics, not weight loss.

How Does Victoza Work?

Victoza is designed to control blood sugar levels. It achieves this in three ways.

The first thing it does is delay gastric emptying. This causes food to remain in the stomach for longer and slows its journey to the intestines.

Nutrients and sugars are absorbed into the blood via the intestines. By delaying gastric emptying, Victoza prevents blood sugar levels from spiking due to receiving too much sugar at once.

This delay in gastric emptying also has an appetite-suppressing effect.

The second thing Vitoza does is prevent the liver from releasing too much sugar into the blood.

Finally, the drug helps the pancreas to produce extra insulin if blood sugar levels do become too high.

How to Use Victoza and Dosage

Victoza is injected under the skin of the stomach, thigh, or upper arm, never into a muscle or vein. If you use this drug, you need to take one dose per day.

New users generally begin with a low dose and gradually increase it. If your doctor prescribes Victoza, they will provide detailed information about the correct way to increase the dose.

Who is Victoza Suitable For?

Victoza is intended for type-2 diabetics. However, as we mentioned earlier, doctors also prescribe Victoza off-label as a weight loss treatment.

The medication is unsuitable for people who have had medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) or have family members who have had this condition.

Victoza is also unsuitable for people who have Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (endocrine condition).

Can I Buy Victoza Over the Counter?

You can only buy Victoza with a prescription. It's not available to buy OTC.

Where to Obtain Victoza?

Victoza is available to buy (with a prescription) in-store and online via all good pharmacies including CVS and Walgreens.

How Much Does Victoza Cost?

Victoza can cost over $1000 a month depending on which pharmacy you purchase from.

You may be able to offset the cost using your insurance coverage.

Victoza Side Effects and Warnings

The most common Victoza side effects are nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and constipation. Some people who use this medication also report experiencing headaches and/or dizziness.

Allergic reaction

Drug interactions

injection site reactions

Stomach pain

Blood vessel damage

As we pointed out earlier on in this article, Victoza may also have the potential to cause pancreatitis and thyroid tumors.

According to the official website, using Victoza might also increase the risk of kidney failure in people who have existing kidney problems. Low blood sugar and gallbladder problems are two more possible Victoza side effects.

Although the FDA has approved Victoza's use for treating type-2 diabetics and continues to believe the benefits are great enough to justify the possible health risks, it insists the drug be distributed with a black box warning about pancreatitis and thyroid cancer.

Black box warnings are the FDA's most serious warning. These warnings are only issued for drugs and medical devices that present a risk of serious side effects, such as organ injury or death. [3]

Other Diabetes Medications Similar to Victoza and Liraglutide

Victoza is not the only type-2 diabetes medication that is associated with weight loss. There are several more. Here are some other diabetes medications like Victoza.

Saxenda (Liraglutide)

Like Victoza, Saxenda provides daily doses of Liraglutide via a special injector pen. However, the maximum dose is much higher (3 mg per day).

Although Victoza is not FDA-approved for weight loss, Saxenda is. The strange thing about this is, the only difference between Victoza and Saxenda is the dose.

Ozempic (Semaglutide)

Like Victoza, Ozempic is a type-2 diabetes medication that's distributed in pen-like injector devices. However, people who use this prescription medication only need to have one injection per week.

Ozempic provides the drug Semaglutide. New users start with a low dose and gradually build up to a maximum dose of 2 mg per week. One of the side effects is appetite suppression.

Although Ozempic injections are not approved for weight loss, some doctors prescribe the medication off-label as an obesity treatment.

Wegovy (Semaglutide)

Another medication that's delivered to the body via weekly injections. Wegovy provides the same drug as Ozemepic but at a slightly higher dose. People using Wegovy inject up to 2.4 mg of Semaglutide per week.

Wegovy is an FDA-approved treatment for people who are extremely overweight or obese. It's not intended for type-2 diabetics.

Mounjaro (Tirzepatide)

Mounjaro is yet another FDA-approved type-2 diabetes medication that some doctors prescribe off-label as a weight loss injection to help people lose weight.

As with Victoza, Mounjaro suppresses appetite but it uses a different drug to do it. The drug's name is Tirpzepatide and it may have an advantage over Victoza because, in addition to reducing hunger, it also appears to boost metabolism, causing the body to burn calories a little faster than normal.

Note: All four injections provide Liraglide, Semaglutide, or Tirpzepatide. Although the doses and treatment frequency can vary from daily to weekly, they all work in a similar way. They also present similar risks of pancreatitis and thyroid cancer.

Like Victoza, Saxenda, Ozempic, Wegovy, and Monharo, are distributed with black box warnings. [3]

There are other medications and other diabetes drugs similar to Victoza. Some are injectable medications while others are orally taken.

Victoza Alternatives Over the Counter Conclusion

Although Victoza is often used as a weight loss injection, the drug it provides (Liraglutide) is designed to treat type-2 diabetes, not obesity. Its ability to suppress appetite is a side effect.

Unfortunately, hunger suppression is not the only Liraglutide side effect. That's the main reason so many people are seeking a safe over the counter alternative to Victoza. This article provides information about the two OTC options that work best.

PhenQ and Zotrim are diet pills. That's an advantage in itself because few people relish the idea of having injections.

However, the main advantage these two premium weight management products have over Victoza is their ability to support weight loss without presenting risks of cancer or organ harm.

