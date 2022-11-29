Vitamin & Supplement Packs: Where to Start

Vitamins and supplements have been around for decades, but have gained popularity in recent years as health and longevity have become more of a priority for the general public. In fact, roughly one-third of Americans take vitamins. There is a reason that the global market in vitamin and mineral supplements continues to expand. Last year, it was valued at almost $152 billion.

Especially in the aging population, maintaining great health and independence can be achieved through diet, exercise, and supplementation. In a perfect world, we would consume a diet so rich in vitamins and nutrients that supplementation would not be required, but for the majority of us, that just isn’t the case.

That’s where pills, tinctures, and even gummies come into play. Deficiencies can be easily corrected and people can experience the many benefits of a perfectly balanced system: reduced anxiety and stress, better heart health, greater cognitive function and memory, higher energy, and slower aging. There are so many elements to looking and feeling our best, and certain deficiencies are common in specific age groups and genders.

When it comes to choosing a daily vitamin pack to help you achieve peak health, the options are downright overwhelming. Daily multivitamins are the most popular, followed by vitamin D, and then omega-3’s - but for those who are looking to address all areas of health, the expectation is that you’ll commit to a regimen. Regimens can be purchased in stores, online, and special-ordered; they will be based on your health goals, age, and gender. Highly personalized regimens have become extremely popular as consumers have come to expect more customization throughout their lives.

Here are some of the market leaders providing affordable, accessible daily vitamin regimens:

Centrum Daily Wellness Packs

Centrum is one of the most well-known vitamin brands in the world, having launched its first multivitamin in 1978., Centrum offers daily wellness packs that include a multivitamin along with three other targeted supplements.

The additional supplements are selected based on age and gender, and target areas in need such as hair and nails, eye health, skin health, strong bones, antioxidant support, immune support, heart health, mobility, muscle function, metabolism, and brain function.

Recently, Centrum has received criticism for containing nutrient dosages that are negligible rather than therapeutic, as well as not being very absorbable. Centrum is produced by Pfizer, which is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical firms and contains many chemical binders and fillers. In terms of accessibility and affordability, Centrum may fits the bill - but may be lacking in quality.

Melaleuca Peak Performance

Melaleuca: The Wellness Company was founded in 1985 with the goal of putting people before profits and creating nature-based health products that consumers can trust. With over 400 products that fall into the categories of nutrition, dietary supplements, cleaning products, cosmetics, personal care items, and more, Melaleuca has grown into a manufacturer and online wellness shopping club that generates $2 billion in revenues annually.

One favoriteMelaleuca product is the Peak Performance Pack, which is more comprehensive than Centrum’s offerings. The Peak Performance Pack is designed to provide the base nutrition that people’s bodies need to function on a daily basis, particularly with Melaleuca’s “Core 6” basic supplements being included in every Pack. The Core 6 includes a multivitamin, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant protection, cardiovascular support, protection from free radicals, and probiotics. In addition to these basics, more specialized Packs are offered for Total Health, Heart Health, Metabolic Health, Bone & Joint Health, and Brain Health.

Melaleuca is well-known for relying on natural ingredients and for having high customer satisfaction and superior quality. These characteristics show up inMelaleuca reviews found online.

Nurish by Nature Made

Nature Made has been around since 1971 and has become known for quality supplements. They tout the purity and potency of their vitamins and supplements and were the first to offer a personalized vitamin product based on respondents’ answers to a health quiz.

Nurish packs provide a monthly supply of vitamin packs that are selected based on each customer’s specific needs and requests. Each pack contains four supplements out of their 30 total offerings. There are also preselected packs called Everyday Relax, Everyday Glam, Everyday Nutrition, and Everyday Active.

Overall, Nature Made is very easy to find in retailers. The only concerns with their vitamin packs are that getting feedback on why products are recommended is a bit complicated.

As you begin on your vitamin and supplement journey to better overall health, make sure you do your research and consider the quality of the product you’re committing to, rather than just focusing on price point or ease of purchase. Spending a little more can result in looking and feeling better for years to come.

A Word to the Wise

Remember that when it comes to selecting your vitamins, one thing is certain: They should not be considered a replacement for a nutrient-dense, healthy diet. After all, nothing can beat the power of a healthy diet.