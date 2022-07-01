Vyvanse Alternative Over the Counter: Best Natural Vyvanse Alternatives for ADHD

Do you or someone you know suffer from ADHD? If so, you may be looking for a Vyvanse alternative over the counter. Vyvanse is a prescription medication that is used to treat ADHD, but it can be expensive and some people don't like the feeling of being "high" that it produces. This article details some of the best natural Vyvanse alternatives for those who want to avoid prescription medication.

Best Natural Vyvanse Alternatives for ADHD

The above natural alternatives to adhd medications are available without prescription. They can be ordered directly from the manufacturers official website.

What is Vyvanse?

Vyvanse is a central nervous system stimulant that is used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). It is also used to treat binge eating disorder and other mental health disorders.

The active ingredient in Vyvanse is lisdexamfetamine dimesylate, which is a prodrug of dextroamphetamine. Dextroamphetamine is a potent psychoactive substance that increases levels of dopamine and norepinephrine in the brain, resulting in increased alertness, focus, and motivation.

Vyvanse is typically taken once daily in the morning, and it can be taken with or without food. Common side effects of Vyvanse include insomnia, headaches, and dry mouth. It can also cause unusual constipation and severe headaches.

Vyvanse is a Schedule II controlled substance, which means it has a high potential for abuse and addiction from an adult ADHD sufferer.

However, when used as prescribed by a physician, Vyvanse can be an effective treatment for ADHD.

Natural Vyvanse Alternatives Compared

Here are the top 3 alternatives to Vyvanse that can be ordered over the counter or online. All 3 natural ADHD Medications do not need a prescription and will not cause side effects or ADHD medication withdrawal.

#1 - Noocube

Click here to view Noocube price and offers

Noocube is a natural nootropic supplement and an ideal alternative to Vyvanse - or any other prescribed adhd medications.

Noocube is so much more than just a Vyvanse alternative that treats ADHD symptoms - it is a full on cognitive enhancement supplement that addresses many mental issues. Noocube is also one of the best Adderall alternatives available without prescription

Improves focus and attention span

Reduces mental stress

Increases memory retention

Produces mental clarity

Noocube is formulated from natural ingredients that are backed by clinical and scientific data.

Read more Noocube testimonials

The manufacturers have given Noocube a 60 day money back guarantee. It is available directly from the manufacturers website

#2 - Mind Lab Pro

Click to view Mind Lab Pro price

Mind Lab Pro is a natural supplement that promises to improve cognitive function, memory and focus

The supplement contains a blend of 11 natural ingredients, including omega-3 fatty acids, choline, and Rhodiola rosea.

Mind Lab Pro claims to also help increase energy levels and reduce stress.

The natural ADHD treatment is also said to be vegan-friendly and free from artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives.

Mind Lab Pro is available in capsule form and can be taken once daily with food. The recommended dose is two capsules per day for best results.

Overall, Mind Lab Pro has many positive testimonials from many people suffering from a wide range of mental conditions.

#3 - Performance Lab Mind

Click to see Performance Lab Mind price

Containing some of the most effective natural brain-enhancing ingredients and many positive customer reviews, Performance Lab Mind is a regular addition to best Vyvanse alternatives lists

Performance Lab Mind is a natural nootropic that contains a blend of ingredients that are known to support memory, focus, and mental clarity.

Additionally, this product is vegan and free from synthetic additives, making it a safe and effective choice for those looking to enhance their cognitive performance. Performance Lab Mind is an ideal choice for those who are seeking a natural way to improve their cognitive function.

Like other effective homeopathic adhd treatment methods, Performance Lab Mind contains a selection of high-potency supply of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and beneficial plant compounds.

Performance Lab Mind is also vegan-friendly, non-GMO, and stimulant-free.

Vyvanse Vs Natural Alternatives

There are many reasons why taking a natural nootropic for ADHD is better than a prescribed medication like Vyvanse.

First, natural nootropics are non-addictive and have few if any side effects. Second, they are cheaper than prescription medications.

Third, they are just as effective as medication in treating the symptoms of ADHD.

Finally, natural nootropics have the added benefit of being able to improve cognitive function, whereas prescription medications only treat the symptoms of ADHD.

In summary, taking a natural nootropic for ADHD is a much better option than taking a prescribed medication like Vyvanse.

Other Vyvanse Alternatives Typically Prescribed - Prescription Alternatives

Here are some other stimulant medications (prescription medications) that are similar to Vyvanse and can be used as a substitute or replacement.

Ritalin (methylphenidate)

Ritalin is a central nervous system stimulant medication. It affects chemicals in the brain and nerves that contribute to hyperactivity and impulse control.

Ritalin is used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children and adolescents. It is also used to treat narcolepsy.

Concerta (methylphenidate)

Concerta (methylphenidate) is a central nervous system (CNS) stimulant. Central Nervous System stimulants are used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Methylphenidate works by increasing the levels of norepinephrine and dopamine in the brain.

This helps to improve attention and focus. Concerta is available in tablets, capsules, and an extended-release tablet. It is typically taken once or twice a day. Possible side effects include insomnia, loss of appetite, and stomach upset.

Concerta should not be used in people with certain medical conditions, such as heart disease, high blood pressure, or seizures. It can also be addictive, so it should be used with caution.

Strattera (atomoxetine)

Atomoxetine, sold under the brand name Strattera among others, is a norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (NRI) and selective norepinephrine reuptake enhancer (NER) medication used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). It is another drug class Vyvanse alternative

It increases attention and decreases restlessness in people who are overactive, cannot concentrate for long periods of time, or are easily distracted. It may also be used to treat narcolepsy.

Atomoxetine is a noradrenergic which has been found to increase the level of norepinephrine in the brain. This agent improves symptoms of ADHD by inhibiting norepinephrine reuptake, leading to increased concentrations of norepinephrine. It does not inhibit the reuptake of other neurotransmitters such as dopamine or serotonin. Atomoxetine has low potential for abuse and does not cause dependence.

It should not be taken with monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs), due to the risk of hypertensive crisis. Atomoxetine is classified as a schedule II controlled substance by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration because it can be abused or lead to dependence.

Intuniv (guanfacine)

Intuniv (guanfacine) is a long-acting, once-daily medication used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Intuniv is another Vyvanse prescription alternative.

It works by reducing the amount of norepinephrine, a brain chemical that is involved in regulating attention and impulsivity. Intuniv is commonly used in conjunction with other ADHD medications, such as psychostimulants.

Intuniv typically starts working within 1-2 weeks of starting treatment, although it may take longer for some people to notice its effects. The most common side effects of Intuniv include sleepiness, dizziness, headache, nausea, and fatigue. Intuniv is available in tablets and extended-release tablets.

The usual starting dose is 1 mg daily; the dose may be increased gradually up to a maximum of 4 mg daily depending on response and tolerability. Intuniv should be taken with food to minimize the risk of low blood pressure.

Intuniv is generally well-tolerated, but there are some potential risks associated with its use. Intuniv can cause a modest decrease in blood pressure and heart rate; as such, it should be used with caution in people with cardiovascular problems.

Latest Clinical Research on Vyvanse

Vyvanse FAQ's

How does Vyvanse make you feel?

Vyvanse has a calming effect and can help to reduce hyperactivity and impulsivity - a comon trait in Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. It is also known to affect mood, and some people may experience an increase in positive mood or a decrease in negative emotions while taking the medication.

What is the difference between Adderall and Vyvanse?

Adderall and Vyvanse are two ADHD medications used to treat ADHD. They are both amphetamines, which means they increase levels of the neurotransmitters dopamine and norepinephrine in the brain. They are both stimulant medications.

This can help to improve focus, concentration, and motivation. However, there are some key differences between the prescribed adhd medications.

Adderall xr is a short-acting drug, which means it needs to be taken multiple times per day. Adderall is a combination of four different amphetamine salts and an effective mental health treatment for certain ADHD patients.

The drug Vyvanse is long-acting, which means it can be taken once a day. Adderall is also available in an immediate-release formulation, while Vyvanse is only available in an extended-release formulation.

Vyvanse is a central nervous system stimulant that can treat binge eating disorder as well as Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder - adhd symptoms.

Finally, Adderall is a Schedule II controlled substance, while Vyvanse is a Schedule III controlled substance. This means that Adderall has a higher potential for abuse and addiction when treating ADHD.

Is there a generic Vyvanse?

As of July 2022 there is still no generic Vyvanse available. However there are some other alternatives to Vyvanse and natural substitutes if prescription medication is not for you. Noocube, Mind Lab Pro and Performance Mind are natural nootropic supplements and can provide many of the benefits that Vyvanse does to treat ADHD symptoms.

Can I buy Vyvanse over the counter?

No, you have to have a valid prescription to obtain the adhd medication Vyvanse. You cannot buy, order or purchase Vyvanse over the counter (otc) at Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, GNC or any health store or pharmacies.

You can however, buy Vyvanse alternatives such as Noocube - natural supplements that have a similar calming effect and can treat the symptoms of adhd.