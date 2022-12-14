Wegovy Alternative for Weight loss, Over the Counter Alternatives to Wegovy Injectable Medication

Wegovy is an injectable weight loss prescription drug that suppresses hunger and helps users lose weight.

If you want to lose weight with Wegovy, you will need to be comfortable with the idea of self-administering it. Only one injection per week is necessary but if you don't like the idea of sticking needles into yourself, Wegovy won't be for you and you will need to find an alternative.

Alternatives to Wegovy Weight Loss Injections

PhenQ (Best Wegovy Alternative Overall) Phen 24 (Best for 24-Hour Fat Burning) Zotrim (Herbal Diet Pill for Reducing Appetite)

Many people who have the opportunity to use Wegovy choose to avoid it and often use over the counter diet pills instead.

The truth is, there's a growing demand for good alternatives to Wegovy and it's not only needle-shy individuals who are seeking them.

Like a lot of other prescription medications, Wegovy can cause nasty side effects. Some of them, such as inflammation of the pancreas, can be dangerous, so it's not surprising so many dieters seek out safer over the counter options to use instead.

However, although there are some very effective weight loss pills for sale over the counter, finding them can be difficult. Thanks to clever marketing hype, it's all too easy to end up with dud diet pills that do not work.

In this article, we are going to take a look at three top-ranking diet pills you can use instead of Wegovy. All of them provide science-backed ingredients and have excellent customer reviews. They also have money-back guarantees.

Best OTC Wegovy Weight Loss Natural Alternatives

If you want to lose weight without getting ripped off or feeling a prick, these are the three best over the counter Wegovy alternatives:

#1. PhenQ (Best Wegovy Alternative Overall)

PhenQ is a powerful diet pill that was originally intended for people seeking a safe and effective alternative to Phentermine.

Like Wegovy, Phentermine is a prescription-only drug that supports weight loss by controlling hunger. As with Wegovy, Phentermine can cause dangerous side effects. This is one of the main reasons for the demand for over the counter alternatives.

The supplement industry has come up with any number of Phentermine alternatives but PhenQ is easily the best and it's a great alternative to Wegovy too.

Unlike Wegovy and Phentermine, PhenQ is not only an appetite suppressant. It supports weight loss in several other ways too and has already clocked up more than 190,000 satisfied customers. There are real PhenQ reviews with before and after results on the official site.

How PhenQ Helps You Lose Weight

PhenQ supports weight loss in several ways:

Controls appetite and cravings

Accelerates metabolism and fat burning

Boosts energy levels

Enhances mood

Inhibits fat storage

PhenQ Weight Loss Ingredients

PhenQ has seven active ingredients for weight loss. All of them are natural, safe, and effective.

Some people believe a-Lacys Reset is the ingredient that provides PhenQ with most of its power. Others believe cayenne is the magic ingredient but the truth is all the ingredients are good and most of them provide multiple benefits.

For instance, research proves the capsaicin cayenne pepper extracts provide suppress hunger, increase thermogenesis and metabolism, and further support fat loss by causing favorable changes in the gut microbiome. [1]

Many non prescription OTC diet pills provide cayenne in its standard form. PhenQ does not. It provides it as Capsimax.

Capsimax is a proprietary ingredient that uses a special delivery technology that releases capsaicin directly into the gut instead of the stomach. This is advantageous in several ways and one of the main reasons Capsimax has such a good reputation as a weight loss provider.

Nopal (Caralluma fimbriata) further contributes to PhenQ's hunger-stopping power. It's a cactus extract that has a clinically-proven ability to suppress appetite and reduce waist circumference. [2]

As with a lot of other diet pills, PhenQ provides a little caffeine to promote clearer thinking and ward off diet-related fatigue.

Although the dose is sufficient to be beneficial, it's not high enough to cause side effects. However, the presence of caffeine in the formulation will make PhenQ unsuitable for anyone who prefers to keep their lives stimulant-free.

PhenQ Pros and Cons

Pros

Supports weight loss in multiple ways

Contains ingredients with proven capabilities

190,000+ Satisfied customers

Suitable for vegans and vegetarians

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Contains a little caffeine (not exactly a negative though!)

You can only buy it from the official website

#2. Phen 24 (Best for 24-Hour Fat Burning)

Phen 24 is another Phentermine-inspired diet pill that is an excellent alternative to using Wegovy for weight loss. It's a pretty special product that's designed to help people to burn extra fat night and day.

Although you would never know it from the price, when you buy Phen 24, you are getting two diet pills for the price of one:

Phen 24 Day

Phen 24 Night

You take Phen 24 Day every morning to turn down your level of hunger, boost your metabolism, and help you to burn extra fat throughout the day. It also provides caffeine to prevent diet-related fatigue.

You take Phen 24 Night with your evening meal. The ingredients it provides suppress nighttime hunger, accelerate fat burning, and help you to sleep soundly.

Phen 24 is another high-quality over the counter weight loss pill that has a 60-day money-back guarantee.

How Phen 24 Helps Your Weight Loss Journey

The two formulas provide the following key benefits:

Control of hunger and cravings

More energy during the day

Better quality sleep

24-hour increases in metabolism and fat burning

Phen24 Key Ingredients

Phen 24 Day provides eight natural weight management ingredients. With a slightly more complex formulation, Phen 24 Night provides 12.

Like PhenQ, Phen 24 Day harnesses the weight loss enhancing capabilities of cayenne. [1]

The formulation also provides two forms of caffeine to help keep daytime energy levels high. The first form gets to work fast but the second one works more slowly to provide long-lasting benefits.

Although many people do not realize this, caffeine is a versatile weight loss aid that supports increases in fat loss by boosting metabolism. [3]

The daytime formula provides iodine as well. It's a very useful inclusion because the thyroid gland needs iodine to produce the T hormones that regulate metabolism. [4]

Phen 24 Night is heavily geared towards preventing late-night snacking. Each dose provides a full gram of glucomannan fiber. When taken with water, it swells up inside the stomach making it feel full.

Glucomannan's abilities as a weight loss aid have been evaluated and endorsed by the European Food Safety Authority and it confirms one gram is an effective dose. [5]

Phen 24 also provides hops extract. It's the ingredient that makes it possible for the formulation to aid restful sleep. [6].

Research is also supportive of using hops extracts to burn visceral fat (belly fat). [7]

Phen 24 Pros & Cons

Pros

Utilizes a unique 2-part system that provides 24-hour weight loss support

Excellent customer reviews

Suitable for vegans and vegetarians

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

The daytime formula contains a little caffeine

You can only buy it from the official website

#3. Zotrim (Herbal Diet Pill that Suppresses Appetite)

Although it lacks the versatility of the previous two over the counter weight management pills, Zotrim is another effective natural weight-loss product that is a good alternative to Wegovy. It's a British diet pill that's available worldwide and has been a popular option with dieters for more than 20 years.

Like Wegovy, Zotrim's main value is as an appetite suppressant. The natural ingredients it provides will help you to eat less but Zotrim is not geared towards accelerating fat burning.

So although this popular herbal diet pill offers the same level of support as Wegovy, it may not help you to drop your excess pounds as fast as the two Phentermine alternatives.

However, never sell this option short. Zotrim has already outperformed three prescription weight-loss drugs in clinical trials. That's an impressive claim to fame and the company that manufactures Zotrim backed it with a generous 100-day money-back guarantee.

How Zotrim Suppresses Appetite

Suppresses hunger and cravings

Helps you to avoid snacking

Aids calorie restriction

Zotrim Main Ingredients for Weight Loss

Zotrim has six active ingredients:

Caffeine

Guarana

Damiana

Yerba mate

Vitamin B3

Vitamin B6

As you can see, the formulation provides caffeine. So, although the manufacturer does not make any claims that the supplement will help fight fatigue, it probably will, and not solely due to the caffeine. Zotrim contains B vitamins as well.

B vitamins are present in all the top brands of energy drinks because they help the body obtain energy from food.

Yerba mate is a good ingredient. It comes from a South American plant. In many Latin American countries drinking yerba mate tea is a big part of everyday life.

Yerba mate also has value as a weight loss aid. Research proves its ability to support fat loss without causing significant side effects. [8]

However, Zotrim's value as an appetite-suppressant diet pill and Wegovy alternative are mainly due to a specific combination of ingredients that appear to have a special synergy: yerba mate, guarana, and damiana.

Research conducted at Liverpool University shows this combination has a "robust short-term effect on caloric intake." [9]

Zotrim Pros & Cons

Pros

Clinically-proven formula

Has outperformed prescription medications in clinical trials

Excellent customer reviews

Provides vegan-friendly weight loss support

100-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Contains a little caffeine

Like Wegovy, it's primarily an appetite suppressant

You can only buy it from the official website

What Is Wegovy?

Wegovy provides the weight loss medication Semaglutide. It's distributed in a multi-shot pen-type dispenser.

Semaglutide was developed in Denmark by Novo Nordisk. It was primarily aimed at diabetics but subsequently proved to be good for suppressing hunger as well.

However, although Wegovy is FDA-approved as a prescription-only obesity treatment, it's primarily aimed at adults who have a high body mass index (BMI 30+).

The FDA permits doctors to prescribe Wegovy to people with a BMI of 27+ as well, but only if they also have additional weight-related medical issues.

Some people who would like to use Wegovy cannot obtain it because they are not sufficiently obese. This is another factor that helps fuel the demand for good over the counter Wegovy alternatives.

Wegovy Side Effects

The Semaglutide Wegovy provides can cause side effects. Although some could be seen as minor issues, others are more worrying.

In fact, some people who are offered Wegovy prescriptions decide against using the drug because they find the potential side effects unacceptable.

Minor Wegovy side effects include:

Nausea

Vomiting

Heartburn

Gas

Abdominal pain

Constipation

Diarrhea

Wegovy side effects that are more serious may include

Fainting

Vision changes

Changes in heart rhythm

High blood pressure

Inflammation of the pancreas

Difficulty breathing or swallowing

In addition to its known side effects, Wegovy may present further health concerns and is distributed with a warning that its use may increase the risk of tumors and cancer. [10]

Needless to say, when potential Wegovy users discover there may be risks such as these, they often go looking for over the counter alternatives to Wegovy and use them instead.

Other Weight Loss Pills and Weight Management Medications Similar to Wegovy

While many people find success with Wegovy, there are other weight loss pills and weight management medications available. Some of these include Liraglutide, which has been shown to reduce the risk of metabolic and cardiovascular disease risks associated with obesity; Cuvarlix, which can boost the body's ability to maintain healthy cholesterol levels; Qsymia and Contrave, which both contain low doses of two powerful drugs that are effective in helping you to achieve your weight loss goals; and Saxenda, a GLP-1 agonist that helps to suppress appetite. These medications work well in combination with a nutritious diet and regular exercise for individuals who need further help achieving their desired weight reduction. Additionally, should you have any questions or concerns about Wegovy or any other medications, it is best to consult with a physician or healthcare provider who can provide guidance on the most suitable treatment options.

What's the Difference Between Wegovy and Ozempic?

Wegovy and Ozempic are two treatments that are used to help lower blood sugar levels in adults with type 2 diabetes. Both medications belong to a class of drugs called GLP-1 agonists that work by stimulating the release of insulin, reducing the amount of sugar present in the blood. The main distinction between Wegovy and Ozempic is dosage frequency; Wegovy is taken once a week through an injection, while Ozempic is taken once daily as an injection or tablet. Wegovy also lasts longer in the body than Ozempic, making it suitable for diabetics who require better control over their blood sugar due to health complications or dietary restrictions. Ultimately, doctors will assess a patient's individual needs before deciding which medication is right for them; however, both Wegovy and Ozempic are effective treatments for people with type 2 diabetes.

Wegovy FAQ

How often do you use Wegovy?

You take the drug once per week.

How do I take Wegovy?

Wegovy is injected under the skin, never into veins or muscles. Wegovy pens come in a range of doses ranging from 0.25 mg to 2.4 mg. The doctor who prescribes Wegovy will decide the appropriate dose.

How does Wegovy for Weight Loss Work?

The drug mimics a hormone that acts on the areas of the brain that govern appetite. By doing this, it helps you to eat less without feeling hungry. This supports the efforts you are already making with diet and exercise.

Reference Sources

