Weight Loss Pills that Actually Work: Which OTC Diet Pills Work

With such a wide choice available, finding weight loss pills that work can be a challenge. It's too easy to make the wrong decision, believe the hype and buy a diet pill that does not work.

We want to help; so we've put together a list of best weight loss supplements and diet pills that actually work. We've picked the 5 most effective diet pills OTC, they are available without prescription and have clinical data to back up their efficacy claims.

5 Weight Loss Pills That Actually Work

#1 - PhenQ - Best Weight Loss Pill for Men and Women

PhenQ is a very effective weight loss pill and one of the most popular weight loss pills in many countries across the world. There's a reason for that. The unique combination of natural ingredients it provides delivers rapid, sustainable weight loss in a safe and natural way.

Lots of men and women have lost weight with PhenQ. Since its launch, PhenQ has already helped more than 250,000 people lose weight and get in shape. That's impressive.

When it comes to providing a far-reaching level of support, PhenQ takes some beating. It has so many virtues it has been compared to several diet pills rolled into one. You won't find a diet pill with better reviews.

PhenQ is often compared to prescription weight loss medication in terms of efficacy - it is arguably the most effective Phentermine alternative on the market presently.

However, it's not surprising the formulation has proved to be such a runaway success story. The formulation contains some of the best ingredients available and many of them serve multiple roles.

For instance, Capsimax is a powerful fat burner and an appetite suppressant too. Nopal is versatile as well. It blocks fat absorption, suppresses the appetite, and boosts energy.

In addition to containing a powerful blend of ingredients, PhenQ also has an addition that boosts the other ingredients' potency by enabling them to be absorbed more efficiently.

It's reasonably priced, has free worldwide shipping, and a 60-day money back guarantee. Seriously, what more could you ask from a diet pill?

#2 - Leanbean - Women Only Weight Loss Pill

Leanbean is an effective weight loss supplement for women.

To be honest, although it's really intended for women, Leanbean could help men to reduce body fat too. It's not going to cause guys to grow boobs or emasculate them in any way.

One of the things that makes Leanbean so special is its ability to suppress hunger. It contains more powerful appetite suppressing ingredients than any other diet pill on the market.

Women are more susceptible to hunger, so Leanbean provides extra help in that area. The thing is guys who find it unusually difficult to resist hunger could get the extra support they need from Leanbean too.

Leanbean has double the weight loss power when it comes to controlling cravings for sugar and carbs as well. Instead of providing either chromium or green coffee bean extract, the formulation provides both. Again, many men could benefit from this too.

Caffeine can interfere with female hormones, so Leanbean has B Vitamins and other energy providing ingredients instead. This is a feature that makes it a very good option for anyone who wants/needs caffeine-free weight loss, no matter what their sex.

One of the really special things about Leanbean is the formulation also addresses certain hormonal issues women face, such as menopausal weight gain. This feature may not offer any benefits to men, but nor will it present any problems. It's simply something men will not need.

Here's the bottom line: If you are a woman struggling to decrease body weight, Leanbean is a great diet pill to help. If you are a guy who has especially powerful hunger issues or needs stimulant-free weight loss, it's a good option for you too.

#3 - Proactol XS - Top Fat Binder

Proactol XS has been around for a long time and has helped a lot of people turn their dreams of weight loss into a reality.

Primarily marketed as a fat binder - it is one of the most popular weight loss supplements ever launced. As far as the marketing goes, it's abilities as an appetite suppressant are pushed into second place. This is not surprising when you understand a little bit more about how it works.

The active ingredient in Proactol XS is chitosan. There are two types of chitosan used for weight loss.

The most commonly-used form is extracted from shrimp, lobster, and crab shells. The best chitosan comes from a fungus (aspergillus niger). This is the type used in Proactol XS.

Chitosan helps people to lose weight by stopping the absorption of dietary fats. It achieves this by binding with the fat it encounters in the stomach and making it impossible to digest.

Every gram of fat that is absorbed would normally provide nine calories, so it's easy to see why using a chitosan product can be a good way to lose body weight. However, there is another plus with this product and it's a big one.

The presence of such a mass of bound fat and chitosan can cause the stomach to feel full, and a full stomach is a happy stomach, so there will be none of that grumbling and groaning to tempt dieters to throw in the towel.

Proactol XS is best used in tandem with a healthy diet.

#4 - Zotrim - Clinically Proven Appetite Suppressant

Zotrim is a clinically proven weight loss supplement that can help you lose weight and keep it off.

According to the manufacturer, Zotrim contains an all-natural blend of herbs that has been shown to reduce hunger cravings, increase metabolism, and boost energy levels.

Zotrim is available in both capsule and tablet form, and can be taken up to three times per day.

The recommended dose is two capsules or one tablet, taken with water before meals.

For best results, Zotrim should be used in conjunction with a healthy diet and exercise program.

If you are looking for a safe and effective way to lose weight, then Zotrim may be right for you.

#5 - Phentaslim - Fat Burner & Appetite Suppressant

Phentaslim is not a new weight loss pill. It's a seasoned veteran in the war against obesity and the hero of many dieters who had just about given up hope of finding a diet pill that works.

Phentaslim is marketed as a "maximum strength hardcore fat burner" and it gets to work work fast.

In fact, the formulation is so powerful some customers say it helped them to lose weight even though they never made the usual commitment to diet and exercise.

When people lose body weight with Phentaslim the weight appears to stay off; so a lot of former yo-yo dieters say they are very glad they decided to give the pills a go.

Unlike the prescription drug it was designed to replace, Phentaslim offers dieters multiple benefits. A faster metabolism is one of them.

Appetite suppression is another, and these two benefits alone are a powerful fat burning combination.

When the appetite is suppressed it makes it easier to starve the body of calories. A faster metabolism causes any calories that are available to be burned much faster.

When the calories run out, all the body has left is its fat so it gets to work burning that instead. Many diet pills are designed to achieve this aim and fail.

Customer feedback shows Phentaslim is no failure and the manufacturer has recently upped the guarantee period to 60 days.

Phentaslim results are best when used in combination with a low fat diet.

What to Look For in a Weight Loss Pill That Works?

Although diet pill brands may come and go, the main diet pill features remain largely unchanged from one year to the next. So the abilities you need to look for when choosing a diet pill in 2020, are pretty much the same as a few years ago.

The best diet pills are the ones that provide people with support in all the areas they need. However, although some people may need extra help to control hunger, and others may struggle with fatigue, diet pills that provide multiple benefits always provide the best results.

So what are the important diet pill features you should be looking for? How do diet pills work and what abilities may make one brand more suitable than the next?

Let's take a look at some important diet pill features you will need to be aware of before buying a diet pill.

Appetite Suppression - Appetite Suppressants

If you want to reduce weight and lose body fat you will need to control the amount and type of food you put into your mouth. That means making healthy food choices and cutting out unnecessary sugars and fats. For most people, it also means eating a lot less. It can also prevent future weight gain.

Switching to a healthier diet is the easy part. All it takes is a little commitment. It's eating less that presents the real problem. If you make any serious attempts to do so there's a good chance your body will respond by hitting you with hunger pangs.

If you can ignore your hunger and push through, you've got it made. Most people can't. A failure to get to grips with hunger is one of the biggest reasons so many diets fail. Furthermore, research shows women are more susceptible to hunger than men are. [SOURCE]

This problem with hunger is a big one. When you are choosing a diet pill don't underestimate it. If you can't control your hunger it will control you. That's why appetite suppression is such an important diet pill feature—especially for women.

Fortunately, most diet pills are designed to provide hunger control, but some ingredients are better at doing it than others.

If you are not sure which appetite suppressing ingredient to look for, here is a list of four of the best:

Glucomannan (Konjac) Cayenne Pepper Extracts Garcinia Cambogia Nopal Cactus Extract

Most of these ingredients have other abilities as well, so don't sell them short. For instance, glucomannan lowers cholesterol, and cayenne pepper is one of the most potent fat burners you can get.

Craving Control - Reduce Hunger Cravings

Apart from providing appetite suppression, some of the best diet pills also control cravings for sugar and carbs. These cravings are not the same as genuine hunger.

Hunger happens when your body perceives a need for food. Carb and sugar cravings generally occur after the stomach has been fed. They happen when the meal elevates the blood sugar level.

The digestive process releases energy into the blood. Large meals or even small meals if they are high in calories, can push the blood sugar higher than the norm.

The pancreas gland responds to the situation by pumping out extra insulin to bring the blood sugar down. The problem is, insulin sometimes brings the blood sugar level down too far. This is what triggers the cravings for sugar and carbs.

This is a common problem so most of the best diet pills contain ingredients that help keep blood sugar levels on an even keel. A few ingredients have this ability. However, chromium and green coffee bean extract are the two that work the best.

Chromium is probably the most powerful of the two. It's certainly the one most diet pill manufacturers choose, but green coffee bean extract offers an additional benefit that chromium does not—it's a fat burner.

Energy - Metabolism Boosters

Once you have your hunger and cravings under control, there should be nothing holding you back. Of course, you still need to make wise food choices and avoid too much sugar and fat.

The problem is, bringing down your calorie intake can cause lethargy. For that reason, a lot of diet pills also provide ingredients that give you some extra zing.

Caffeine is the most commonly-used energy providing ingredient in diet pills and it gets the job done. However, some people prefer to avoid it and a minority of people do not tolerate it well. High doses may also prevent hormonal issues in women who are trying to lose weight. [SOURCE]

Apart from being excellent for providing energy, caffeine also helps the body to burn fat, so it's a good ingredient. It's not the only ingredient that provides energy though.

L-Carnitine provides energy too. So do B Vitamins and turmeric. So if you want a stimulant-free energy buzz there are many good ways to do it.

Fat Burners - Thermogenic Fat Burning Supplements

Diet pills that control hunger and cravings make it easy to stick with a life with less food. This alone is enough to help you to lose weight. Fat burners are ingredients that help you to lose it faster. They do it by speeding up the metabolism.

The metabolism extracts energy from food and puts it to use. If it becomes retarded or is naturally slow, you will find it very easy to gain weight and much harder to lose it.

By speeding up the metabolism, diet pills that contain fat burning ingredients cause you to burn calories faster. This further depletion in energy causes a greater need for the burning of fat.

Some diet pill ingredients take things further by boosting thermogenesis. This is a natural process that causes the body to lose energy as heat. Hard exercise also boosts thermogenesis, but good thermogenic fat burning ingredients can cause extra energy to be lost as heat during periods of rest. [SOURCE 1, SOURCE 2]

Some studies show green tea can do this for up to 24-hours a day. a-LACYS RESET is another excellent fat burning ingredient and it's good for keeping you nice and toned because it also supports improvements in muscle mass.

Fat Blocking - Block Stored Fat

Fat blockers are another ingredient some people look for in a diet pill. These ingredients have the ability to prevent the body from digesting fat. Not all fat, just a percentage of it, but fat provides nine calories per gram so it's not an ability to be sniffed at.

When they are added to multi-functional diet pills, fat blockers can be good for bringing down the calorie intake still further and pushing the body into burning more (body) fat for energy.

It's possible to buy diet pills that do nothing but block fat. The problem is such pills are generally abused. Instead of using them to lose weight, many people use them to try and eat lots of fatty food without gaining weight.

The two most popular fat blockers are chitosan and nopal. Chitosan is normally taken from deep-sea crustaceans. That makes it unsuitable for people who are vegetarian or suffer from seafood allergies. Nopal is a better option because it comes from a cactus.

Nopal also has abilities chitosan does not. It suppresses the appetite, helps balance blood sugar and insulin, and provides energy-boosting amino acids.

Carb Blocking - Block Carbohydrates

Carb blockers lower calorie intake in a similar way to fat blockers. The only real difference is they do so by blocking the digestion of carbs.

Like fat blockers, the presence of carb blockers in a diet pill can be beneficial because it lowers calorie intake. The problem is they are also open to abuse.

It's possible to buy diet pills that do nothing other than block carbs and the people who buy them usually do so due to a wish to overload on carbs without belt-busting repercussions.

Carb blockers should always be used responsibly and they work best when they are included in diet pills that provide additional benefits on top.

The best carb blocking ingredient is white kidney bean extract (Phaseolus vulgaris). So if you are looking for a diet pill that blocks carbs check to see that it's there. [SOURCE]

There are a few good multi-functional diet pills on the market. It's always nice to have a choice, but too many options can make it difficult to decide on the best one to buy.

Presuming you are earnestly seeking the best diet pill to help you to lose weight, PhenQ and Leanbean are two of the very best.

PhenQ is intended to help anyone who needs to lose weight. Leanbean is a more specialized option because it's specially formulated for women.

If you are wondering why there isn't an option that's only for men, the answer is simple. PhenQ can give you all the support you need.

PhenQ works for women too. However, Leanbean could be seen as a superior weight loss supplement because it's designed to address the extra biological problems faced by women who wish to lose weight.

Prescription Diet Pills that Work - Weight Loss Medications

There are of course several prescription weight loss pills and weight loss medication that works. All of the weight loss supplements and diet pills we have listed above are available without prescription - over the counter (OTC)

Here are the most common prescription weight loss drugs for losing weight

Bupropion-naltrexone (Contrave) Liraglutide (Saxenda) Orlistat (Xenical) Phentermine-topiramate (Qsymia)

Bupropion-naltrexone (Contrave)

Bupropion-naltrexone (Contrave) is a weight-loss medication that belongs to the class of drugs called norepinephrine-dopamine reuptake inhibitors (NDRIs).

It is a combination of two medications: bupropion hydrochloride, an antidepressant, and naltrexone hydrochloride, an opioid antagonist.

Bupropion-naltrexone (Contrave) works by decreasing food cravings and increasing feelings of fullness. It is thought to work by inhibiting the reuptake of dopamine and norepinephrine, which are neurotransmitters that play a role in appetite regulation.

The FDA approved Contrave in 2014 for use in adults with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or greater (obese), or adults with a BMI of 27 or greater (overweight) who have at least one weight-related medical condition such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes, or high cholesterol.

Bupropion-naltrexone (Contrave) is usually taken once daily with or without food. The recommended starting dose is one tablet (8 mg/180 mg) daily for seven days, then two tablets (16 mg/360).

Liraglutide (Saxenda)

Liraglutide (Saxenda) is a medication that helps people lose weight. It is a once-daily injection that you take by yourself. It is a prescription weight loss medication.

Liraglutide works by mimicking the effects of a hormone called GLP-1. GLP-1 is released when you eat, and it signals your brain to stop eating. It also increases the body's release of insulin, which helps to control blood sugar levels.

Liraglutide is an analog of GLP-1, which means it is very similar to the hormone. When you inject liraglutide, it binds to the same receptors in the brain as GLP-1 does. This signals the brain to stop eating and increases the release of insulin.

Liraglutide is approved for use in adults with a BMI of 30 or greater (obese), and for use in adults with a BMI of 27 or greater (overweight) who have at least one weight-related condition such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, or high cholesterol.

Orlistat (Xenical)

Orlistat (Xenical) is a prescription weight loss drug that is used to help people lose weight. It works by preventing the body from absorbing the fat from food.

Orlistat is available as a prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) medicine. Prescription Orlistat is only for adults with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or more.

OTC Orlistat is for adults with a BMI of 28 or more. Orlistat is also available in a lower-dose form without a prescription (Alli). Alli is only for adults with a BMI of 25 or more.

Orlistat can cause side effects such as oily or fatty stools, flatulence, and intestinal pain. These side effects are usually temporary and resolve with time. Orlistat can also interfere with the absorption of certain vitamins and minerals, so it is important to take a multivitamin supplement that contains vitamins A, D, E, K, and beta-carotene while taking Orlistat.

Orlistat is generally safe and well tolerated. The most common side effects are gastrointestinal and usually resolve with time. Serious side effects are rare but can include liver damage, and pancreatitis.

Phentermine-topiramate (Qsymia)

Phentermine-topiramate (Qsymia) is a weight management medication used for weight loss. It is a combination of two drugs, phentermine and topiramate.

Phentermine is an appetite suppressant that works by affecting the central nervous system. Topiramate is an anticonvulsant that also works by affecting the central nervous system. Together, these two drugs help to reduce hunger and cravings, making it easier for people to eat less and lose weight.

Qsymia is approved for use in adults with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or above. It is also approved for use in adults with a BMI of 27 or above who have at least one weight-related condition, such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, or high cholesterol.

Qsymia is not recommended for people with certain medical conditions, such as glaucoma or heart disease. It is also not recommended for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding. If you are considering Qsymia, talk to your doctor about the risks and benefits of prescription drugs for weight loss. A Qsymia alternative may be a better option

Natural Weight Loss Supplements vs Prescription Weight loss pills

There are many weight loss supplements on the market, but not all of them are created equal.

Natural weight loss supplements made from herbs and other plant-based ingredients can be just as effective as prescription pills, without the risk of dangerous side effects.

When choosing a weight loss supplement, it's important to look for one that contains clinically-proven ingredients, such as green coffee bean extract, green tea, capsimax or nopal.

These ingredients have been shown to boost metabolism, suppress appetite, and promote fat loss.

In addition, natural supplements are typically more affordable than prescription pills, making them a great option for budget-conscious dieters. If you're looking for a safe and effective way to lose body weight, natural supplements may be the answer.

Weight Loss Pills That Actually Work - Bottom Line

If you are seeking an effective weight loss pill you have either a prescription drug or an over the counter diet pill as your choices.

Prescription drugs such as phentermine and Orlistat can cause more problems than they solve. Some have side effects while others are very expensive. All prescription weight loss pill are not easy to obtain.

Natural weight loss pills are a better and safer choice.

There are many different brands of non-prescription weight loss pills - we have narrowed it down to the 5 most effective weight loss pills that actually work in our opinion.

PhenQ is our top choice for an effective weight loss pill - it has helped over 250,000 men and women lose weight - it could help you too!