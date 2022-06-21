What is a Customer Data Platform & How To Use It?

In the digital age, technology has allowed for so many incredible, and meaningful advancements. One of the greatest advancements for businesses and industries is their ability to collect and store data that can be used across a company as a compiled source of truth. One of the most important reasons this happens is for the ability the company has to build a customer profile that allows their different departments further the customer experience.

In today's world, customers have more access and power than they have ever had before. Simply because of access to mammoth search engines like Google, a customer has unprecedented amounts of power over their finances because they have access to so many options within any given field. This has made the challenge of marketing and engaging customers harder than it’s ever been.

There are a lot of ways that businesses can work on getting the attention of their customers and standing out from the competition. Websites that are easy to navigate, smooth eCommerce experiences, and effective, powerful marketing all work to help further a brand's value and establish an identity. One way that data can help businesses set themselves apart from the competition, is by creating a robust, 360-degree view of their customer. With data that relates to the customer's demographic, behavior, and even relevance to geography, marketing, sales, and customer support departments can benefit.

Being able to have data that drives these departments forward in meaningful ways can be a powerful tool. The better view of a customer that you can have, the better analysis you can make that can give departments across a company the ability to make real-life data-driven decisions.

One of the tools that are very popular when it comes to helping businesses aggregate their data into a 360-degree view of a customer is a CDP. If you have been curious as to what a CDP is, here is everything you need to know.

What Are CDPs?

CDP stands for Customer Data Platforms, and as its name implies is a tool that allows for a centralized location of data that has to do with customer profiles. This is a tool that helps departments get an accessible, and usable profile of a customer with insight that can help further their operational analytics in meaningful ways.

Unified Source of Data

This kind of software does a couple of different things. First off, it unifies data into one source. This is important as there are a lot of steps that go into making data useful for a company. One of them is data integration. When it comes down to it, most companies use several third-party APIs in order to render their services. This can lead to a lot of cloud-based apps creating data with each interaction that a customer has and each key event that takes place. As you can imagine, to say that data comes from disparate sources may at times be an understatement. In fact, one of the biggest challenges that companies wrestle with to create a unified source of data is integrating their data into one steam or source of truth.

This oftentimes involves different steps, including the step of transformation. One of the most robust and well-used tools for this is ETL or ELT. ETL stands for Extract, Transform, and Load, and indicates the steps that it puts data through in order to create a useable warehouse of data that acts as a centralized source of truth.

CDPs work as a place to allow teams to go have easy access to information from their warehouse that deals with a customer. This also involves elements of data enrichment. Data enrichment generally focuses on the three areas of geographical, behavioral, and demographic data that can help to build robust 360-degree models of a customer.

Three Components of a CDP

The way that a CDP uses the data that a company has is through three comments, data ingestion, identity resolution, and audience building. Data ingestion is simply the way that data get into a CDP, and the use of APIs that track activity across applications is typically how this happens. Identity resolution is how a CDP builds and maintains a user’s profile by creating a ‘single user ID’ that data can be constantly mapped back to.

The most unique aspect of what makes a CDP is the audience builder. This is the part that allows departments like sales, advertising, and marketing to access this information without SQL.

Conclusion

Finding ways of pushing useful data out to departments where teams can have easy access so they can make data-driven decisions is the goal. This is something that takes a lot of work and the right tools to accomplish. CDPs are a popular way of allowing various departments to access information without SQL in an effective way.