What Is IV Therapy and Is It Right for You?

Have you heard the term IV therapy but wondered what exactly it means? IV stands for intravenous, which is a method of administering fluids through the veins. You might have had an IV before if you’ve been at the hospital for some type of medical care. The hospital will administer medication into your body through an IV to get the fluids in your bloodstream quicker.

IV therapy is a similar concept but you don’t need to have something extremely wrong with you to enjoy the benefits. Before you search for IV therapy near me, read on to learn what this therapy method entails and some of the benefits you can enjoy.

IV Therapy Explained

Delivering fluids, electrolytes, medications, and vitamins to the body through the intravenous route is the fastest way to restore optimum hydration and support the immune system. The fluid is absorbed directly into the bloodstream and is much more effective than taking similar supplements orally, which promotes faster recovery. An IV drip takes less than an hour, usually 30–45 minutes, and you’ll feel the effects almost instantly.

IV therapy is administered by a health care professional, but that doesn’t mean you need to go to the hospital or an emergency care facility to receive treatment. There are many IV facilities you can find in your area or you can find a therapist to come to you, like IV Docs. When you're sick, dehydrated, or just plain exhausted, the last place you want to be is in a medical office where you’ll have to wait in line and potentially expose yourself to infections. IV therapy gives you the option to receive the necessary nutrients you need to feel better without the hassle.

What is in an IV Bag?

Depending on the type of therapy you’re looking for, the ingredients will vary but some ingredients are commonly found in IV bags.

Saline

The base ingredient in nearly all IV bags is saline. Saline is a solution made up of water and sodium chloride which serves as the delivery system for the components of IV therapy and helps hydrate the body.

Dextrose

Dextrose is a type of sugar (the good kind) that is used in some IV therapy to normalize low levels of blood sugar. Since dextrose is sugar, your body can convert dextrose into energy.

Vitamins

Vitamins are a huge component of IV therapy. Two of the most common are the Vitamin B complex (Vitamins B-1, B-2, B-3, B-5, B-6, B-9, and B-12) and Vitamin C. Vitamin B complex is important to maintain a healthy diet because it contributes to important bodily functions, like nerve function and metabolism. Vitamin C is important to support a healthy immune system and is common in IV treatments for those who are sick.

Calcium and Magnesium

Calcium and magnesium are minerals that play an important role in keeping our bodies healthy. Calcium supports strong teeth and bones. Magnesium helps maintain healthy metabolic function as well as aid in reducing inflammation and helping to prevent migraines.

Antioxidants

Antioxidants, which are found in many foods, help protect your body’s cells from different diseases. Many IV therapies include types of antioxidants like glutathione, and vitamins A, C, or E.

The Benefits of IV Therapy

IV therapy can be an excellent method for maintaining your health and wellness. You can practice this therapy consistently as part of your natural lifestyle or you can practice IV therapy on an as-needed basis.

Some people choose IV therapy to combat common problems like dehydration, fatigue, discomfort, and a lack of energy or focus. Many people have trouble absorbing vitamins and minerals, and IV therapy helps their bodies get the nutrients they need. Or, for some, getting enough antioxidants in their diet alone isn’t enough. IV therapy is a great method to practice during the week to maintain wellness.

Choosing IV therapy as a way to alleviate common symptoms people suffer is becoming more mainstream. IV therapy can help relieve hangovers, food poisoning, jet lag, migraines, and the flu. Some pregnant women even find relief with IV therapy, since they might have trouble getting the essential nutrients they need due to sickness or aversions.

Conclusion

If you find that oral supplements or energy drinks just aren’t enough to keep your body energetic and healthy, IV therapy can be a fantastic solution for you. Head on over to your favorite search engine and type in “IV therapy near me” and give this revolutionary therapy a try. You may never look back.