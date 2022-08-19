What Is M13 and What Do They Do?

Have you heard of M13? This company quickly proved itself in the public eye as a force to be reckoned with, but what exactly do they do? Are they just investors? They are actually so much more than that.

The Founders

Before learning about M13 and what they do, it is critical to know its founders. Their credentials are impressive, to say the least. The two brothers, Carter and Courtney Reum, learned a lot in their years in the Ivy League, and they put it to great use upon graduation. But it didn’t start with M13.

Carter Reum’s Path to Success

Before the creation of M13, Carter Reum spent many years developing his vast knowledge of the business industry and investing. Here is a little more on his path toward success.

Education

Coming from a business-savvy family, Carter spent his college years at the Ivy League Columbia University studying Economics and Business/Managerial Economics. Upon receiving his B.A., he moved on to create his first company, VEEV, when he was just 25 years old.

VEEV

VEEV is a premium spirits company that rose to great success by being the first spirit company to be made with acai and be distilled within a large facility. Eventually, Reum grew bored of his work at this company and sold it to Luxco, the beverage company, in 2016. This was just the start of his career.

M13: What Is It?

Shortly after selling VEEV, Carter and his brother set out to launch their company, M13, with the dream of helping startups get off the ground and investing in world-changing companies. And they did just that.

How It Got Its Name

M13 got its name from the cluster of stars known as Messier 13. This particular group of stars is the brightest in the galaxy, and the Reum brothers like how it symbolizes that a group can shine brighter together than on their own. This is the notion that the company bases its entire purpose on.

What It Does

M13 invests in companies to help them achieve success. As entrepreneurs, the Reum brothers understand that the bulk of time during a startup is spent recreating the wheel and learning the industry as they go. M13 seeks to provide startups with the knowledge, expertise, and resources to avoid this and to anticipate decisions and movements to more directly achieve success.

How M13 Can Help Startups

So, now that you know how M13 started and what it seeks to do, the next natural question would be, how does it work? There is no doubt that M13 has proven successful in helping startups get off the ground and become successful themselves, but how do they do it? Here is a little bit about the process.

The Launchpad

M13 uses, what they call, a launchpad to ensure that they are setting businesses on the best path towards success. This is where they take their surplus of knowledge of consumer behavior and use it to better make predictions for their companies through hands-on work and development. Here are a few steps that take place during the launchpad phase.

M13 engineers a diverse and talented team of founders for their companies

They provide resources through series A to help the founders do what they need to do for success

The founders are given access to repeatable processes that can help in every stage of their development

The Propulsion Team

Next, M13 commissions the propulsion team to seal the deal for their founders and companies. This team of educated and experienced executives provides their knowledge to the launchpad and fund teams to help ensure the proper decisions are made for the best chances of success.

M13’s Impressive Portfolio

Knowing what M13 is and how it works is one thing. Companies can try to convince people that their services work, but at the end of the day, the main question is, does it work? And what better way to determine if M13 can do its job than looking at its portfolio?

M13’s portfolio is impressive, to say the least. While they have worked with many companies, here are just a few you may recognize.

Bird

Bonobos

Capsule

Clash

Daily Harvest

Dot.LA

FabFitFun

Flexspace

Girlboss

Headspace

Homelister

Lyft

Next Health

Pinterest

Ring

Snapchat

Umami Cart

WeeCare

