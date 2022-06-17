What Should you Talk About Over facetime? 7 Conversation Starters That Go Deeper

We’ve all been there.

You have a FaceTime date coming up in 30 minutes, and suddenly, you start to question your entire existence.

“What do I like to do? What am I passionate about? Do I like cheese? Is my favorite animal really a dog, or am I more of a cat person who’s never had a cat because I’m allergic? What is the meaning of life?” you think to yourself, as your palms sweat, your heart races, and you debate on canceling the whole thing and turning on Peacock to binge The Office instead.

Okay, that may have been too specific of an example, but I’m sure you’ve encountered similar thoughts about things to talk about on FaceTime.

Personally, I’m a big fan of going deep in conversation. I love to really get to the core of someone, learning about who they are as a person and not just what they do for a living or where they grew up (although both can be a launching pad to deeper conversations about their beliefs, values, and goals for the future). But, life is more than money and memories, so here are seven conversation starters that go deeper.

What is the most admirable aspect of human nature? What is the worst part?

This is a two-parter, allowing you both to discuss the positives of life as well as the negative in a constructive and meaningful way. The interesting component of posing a question like this is it shows the way you both perceive the world. Perception and perspective are magical elements of human nature, what is good for one can be the complete opposite for another. The example I always use for this is war, there are no concrete “good” and “bad” guys. While yes, objectively one side can be doing atrocious things and the majority of the world can concretely say they’re the bad guys (i.e. the Nazi part of WWII leading to the Holocaust), the ones committing those actions don’t see themselves as bad, So, asking this question gives you a glimpse into their perception of life and the world we live in.

What random thing do you think you’ll be nostalgic over in 30 years?

Ahh, nostalgia, the balm to our aging bodies and maturing souls. There’s nothing like transporting yourself back in time to your childhood by stumbling across a favorite old movie, flipping through your middle school yearbook, or indulging in a good-ole freeze pop.

But what about today? We only have the present, and once the moment is gone, it doesn’t come back. So asking this question asking them to look into the future will allow you to discern two things: what they value today and what they expect the future to look like.

Inevitably, you’ll also end up discussing things that invoke nostalgia in you today, so you’ll cover the past, present, and future in one question. Not too shabby for a FaceTime conversation!

What do you think are the questions that shouldn’t be asked at a dinner party?

This question is bound to illicit some interesting responses. For starters, their answers will show what they think about but don’t necessarily broadcast. Are the funny answers? Raunchy? Political? Controversial? Just plain weird? You’ll no doubt share a few laughs and learn a little more about them.

Do you think it’s possible for men and women to be just friends?

Ooo, a juicy one, especially if you’re speaking to someone with romance potential. This question is one that’s been the subject of countless storylines playing out on the pages of books and screens. When Harry Met Sally, Just Friends, Friends with Benefits, Jim & Pam from The Office, Twilight, the list goes on and on and on. What do you think? What do they think? And why?

What would you call this year if you had to give it a name?

2000: Y2K, 2020: Dumpster Fire, 2022: ?. Asking this question will give a glimpse into what their life is like right now, and their feelings about it. And the same will go for you, are you having a sunny year or a cloudy one?

What terrified you, but you went ahead and did it anyway?

This is a question that may be the most important (but one that maybe you shouldn’t start with right off the bat). Life can be difficult sometimes, but our own limitations can sometimes make it more challenging than it needs to be. We have a tendency to build up a task or obstacle in our mind and blow it up into something that is seemingly un-conquerable. But then, when we actually do it, oftentimes comes with huge rewards, either internally, externally or both.

To you, what constitutes a meaningful conversation?

This is a great closeout question, and the answer of which hopefully reflects the conversation you just shared. It allows you to gauge what they find important in communication and how it compares to your own views on this important element of any relationship.