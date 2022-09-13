Where Can I Get Phentermine to Lose Weight, Prescription and Over the Counter Phentermine for Sale

There are two ways to obtain Phentermine - either via prescription from a pharmacy or non-prescription over the counter or online. So, if you have been asking where I can get Phentermine to lose weight we have the answer.

Where to Get Phentermine TL;DR

If your BMI is 30 and above (you are considered obese or dangerously over weight) you should make an appointment to visit your doctor for a possible prescribed Phentermine course. If you are not considered at risk and your reasons for losing weight are cosmetic then a non-prescription Phentermine OTC brand is highly recommended.

Get Phentermine to Lose Weight - Quick Links

PhenQ - Editors choice

Phen24

PhenGold

The above brands can be purchased over the counter or online directly from the manufacturers. No doctor's prescription is necessary for the three brands above as they do not contain drug classed medicinal ingredients. They include clinical researched natural ingredients.

Where Can You Get Phentermine to Lose Weight?

As mentioned above, there are two ways you can obtain Phentermine. One way is to make an appointment to visit your doctor. Your doctor will ascertain whether you are classed as overweight or even obese. The other way is buying an OTC Phentermine brand online or in store.

PhenQ is highly recommended. Read some real reviews on PhenQ

Firstly, here is how you can Phentermine from a doctor.

How Do I Get a Prescription for Phentermine?

In order to get a prescription for phentermine, you will need to schedule an appointment with your doctor.

During the appointment, your doctor will ask about your medical history and current health condition. They will also perform a physical examination and calculate your BMI (Body Mass Index).

If your BMI is above 30, your doctor may prescribe phentermine in conjunction with diet and exercise.

However, if your BMI is below 30, your doctor is unlikely to prescribe phentermine. Phentermine is not typically prescribed for more than 12 weeks at a time.

Therefore, if you are interested in using a drug classed phentermine for weight loss, you will need to speak with your doctor about potentially renewing your prescription every 12 weeks.

Why Choose Phentermine On Prescription

Positives - Reason to Get on Prescription

If your BMI is over 30 and you qualify for a prescription, your are taking arguably the most effective diet pill ever created.

Phentermine was created over 70 years ago and is still being used today as the best drug class of appetite suppressant.

Negatives - Reasons to Avoid

If you BMI is not in the dangerous range of being morbidly overweight or even obese, the option of prescribed medication is not open to you.

Even if you are within the range of being eligible for a course of weight loss medication you may want to consider the possibility of side effects. After all Phentermine is a drug and could cause addiction, and whole host of other side effects detailed further down in this article

Phentermine Over the Counter and Online

Reasons to Buy Phentermine OTC and Online

The premium OTC Phentermine brands are formulated using a newer pharmaceutical process. The ingredients and the weight loss supplement as a whole is a lot safer.

OTC Phentermine is available to everyone, it is non-prescription and not doctor consultation is required. It is also suitable for long term use, there is no need to stop after 12 weeks of use.

Reasons to Not to Get Phentermine Online or OTC

The only logistical reason not to acquire phentermine from the non-prescription route is if your BMI is sky high and your health is in danger and you need to lose weight quickly under doctor supervision.

What is Phentermine?

Phentermine is a weight loss medication that was first introduced in the 1950s. It is used as an appetite suppressant and is typically prescribed by doctors or qualified healthcare providers to people who are struggling to lose weight.

Molar mass: 149.233 g/mol

Boiling point: 402.8°F (206°C)

ChEMBL Id: 1574

ChemSpider ID: 4607

CAS ID: 122-09-8

Metabolism: Liver

Other names: α-methyl-amphetamine; α,α-dimethylphenethylamine

Latest Clinical Research on Phentermine

Obesity pillars roundtable: Phentermine – Past, present, and future Published September 2022

Is phentermine/topiramate ER with lifestyle modifications effective in achieving weight loss in obese patients with comorbidities? Created in 2022

How Does Phentermine Work for Weight Loss?

Phentermine is a medication that is used for the treatment of obesity. It works by suppressing the appetite, and it is typically prescribed for people who are struggling to lose weight through diet and exercise alone.

Phentermine works by stimulating the release of norepinephrine, a neurotransmitter that helps to promote feelings of fullness. In addition, Phentermine also increases heart rate and blood pressure, which can help to boost metabolism and calorie burning

Phentermine works by disrupting the brain's communication with the digestive system, which can reduce feelings of hunger.

What are the Phentermine Brands?

Phentermine is available in both brand-name and generic forms. Some brand-names include Adipex, Ionamin, and Suprenza.

Phentermine is the name of the actual weight loss drug. There are many brands that it is sold under in the United States, Canada, Australia and the UK.

The most popular and widely sold brand is Adipex (Adipex-P). Adipex over the counter is available with a valid doctor’s prescription.

In Australia the most common and widely sold brand is Duromine.

Here is full list of generic brand names:

Adipex

Adipex-P

Atti-Plex P

Duromine

Fastin

Ionamin

Phentercot

Phentride

Pro-Fast

Qsymia

Suprenza

Possible Side Effects

Common side effects of phentermine include dry mouth, headache, trouble sleeping, and dizziness.

More serious side effects may include heart palpitations, chest pain, and shortness of breath. Phentermine should not be used by pregnant or breastfeeding women or by people with heart disease, high blood pressure, or history of drug abuse.

If you experience any adverse side effects while taking phentermine, stop taking the medication and talk to your doctor.

Correct Dosage

The correct phentermine dosage depends on a number of factors, including the severity of obesity, the individual's response to phentermine, and other medical conditions that may be present.

15 mg

37.5 mg

In most cases, the starting dose is 15 mg taken once daily, 30 minutes before breakfast. If this dose is well tolerated and efficacious, it may be increased to 37.5 mg once daily.

However, if the 15 mg dose is ineffective or poorly tolerated, it is usually best to discontinue phentermine treatment. According to the manufacturers' labeling, phentermine should not be used for more than 12 weeks. However, some clinicians may continue treatment for longer periods of time on an individual basis.

Phentermine Before and After Results

Results vary from person to person, but patients can expect to see some weight loss within the first few weeks of starting phentermine. Here are some Phentermine weight loss results and before and after pics.

On average, patients lose 3-5% of their starting body weight during the first month of treatment.

For example, a patient who starts phentermine at 200 lbs can expect to lose 6-10 lbs during the first month of treatment.

This weight loss may continue during the second and third months of treatment, though the rate of weight loss typically slows down after the first month.

After three months of treatment, patients can expect to lose an average of 10-15% of their starting body weight.

Results may vary depending on factors such as age, gender, Starting weight, medical history, and lifestyle.

We must stress that the medicinal and prescribed Phentermine is only intended for short-term use; most patients will need to continue diet and exercise after discontinuing Phentermine in order to maintain any weight lost during treatment.

Where Can I Get Phentermine to Lose Weight Summary and Conclusion?

Ways to Obtain Phentermine diet pills. It is available from a pharmacy, from a health store and and sometimes directly from a doctor - but it has have a valid prescription. There are other Phentermine brands that are available in store or over the counter that do not require a prescription.

Prescription Phentermine has been around for over 70 years. Although it can suppress appetite effectively and reduce body fat, the potential side effects are a worry.

Unless you are morbidly obese and dangerously overweight there are other ways to get Phentermine to lose weight.

There are other weight loss pills that are classed as Phentermine alternatives but do not contain the amphetamine stimulant. These weight loss pills can be obtained directly from the maker's own website or store.

The best Phentermine alternative brands are PhenQ, Phen24 and PhenGold - in that order. We place PhenQ as the premium brand as it was one of the original brands created in 2015 and has had a long history of success helping people you need to lose weight on their weight loss journey.

Where to Get Phentermine for Weight Loss FAQ

Who Is a Phentermine Prescription Suitable For?

Prescription Phentermine is suitable for adult men and women who are overweight or obese. The way this is classified is using the body mass index chart (BMI). If a person's BMI is 30 and above they are considered a likely candidate for a Phentermine prescription

Where to Get Phentermine Over the Counter?

You can get Phentermine over the counter directly from the manufacturers website. This route (going direct) is recommended over going to buy the product in store as you will receive a more tailored service and a higher level of customer support. There are also price advantages to buying Phentermine online rather than OTC.

If I Want to Buy Phentermine Over the Counter Where Would I Go?

If you were set on purchasing Phentermine in store - Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Costco and possibly GNC should be your first port of call if you are buying from within the United States or Canada.

Who Should Get Phentermine Over the Counter?

If your BMI is under 30 or you are not considered dangerously overweight, an OTC Phentermine brand is recommended. If you have a "want" to lose weight rather than an absolute pressing need for weight loss then a commercial brand such as PhenQ, Phen24 or PhenGold would be highly beneficial.