Where to Get a Punjabi Suit

Whether you’re headed to a wedding, preparing for a more casual family gathering, or dressing up for a festival, finding the right Punjabi suit for the occasion is an exciting opportunity to play with color and show off your personal style.

With so many fabric, color, pattern and design options to choose from, selecting your perfect punjabi suit can be quite an undertaking. Like other traditional clothing, Punjabi suits carry a great deal of meaning and heritage in every stitch. Each suit can be decorated very intentionally in order to protect or empower the wearer – for instance, many decorations that adorn Punjabi suits are designed to guard against evil spirits and energies that may harm the person wearing it. What story will you tell with your Punjabi suit?

Great care is put into every detail of a Punjabi suit – and there are a lot of details! The traditional Punjabi suit consists of three parts: a fitted tunic (known as a kameez), a pair of loose, baggy trousers (known as salwar) and a matching long scarf (called a dupatta). Though this traditional style has been passed down for centuries, many modern fashion collections have created updated Punjabi suits that have a modern edge without compromising the sanctity of the suit’s heritage.

No matter what your style is, you’re sure to find a Punjabi suit that showcases your personality and unique taste. Like other traditional attire, there are a wide variety of fabrics, cuts, colors, patterns and ornate details to choose from no matter where you choose to shop for your Punjabi suit.

Now the question is – with so many options out there, where can you find the right Punjabi suit? Depending on where you live, you may be lucky enough to find an authentic shop in your neighborhood that sells all types of traditional attire. However, if you’re not able to find a local shop that makes and sells them near you, there are plenty of online brands that carry a wide selection of beautiful, authentic Punjabi suits for every occasion. Here are a few great choices to check out:

Lashkaraa

Lashkaraa prides themselves on “redefining ethnic wear” by creating beautiful pieces that marry heritage and contemporary style. Whether your taste is light, bright florals or deep colors with heavy fabrics, you’ll have no problem finding a gorgeous Punjabi suit to fit your needs here.

Lashkaraa – which has been featured in Vogue Magazine – understands that finding an authentic, well-made Punjabi suit if you live outside of India can be slightly challenging – especially if you want something that honors tradition while feeling somewhat custom. And there is certainly no shortage of ways you can customize the Lashkaraa Punjabi suit to your liking – with fabric options including Dhupioni silk, velvet, net and Chanderi cotton, it’s easy to find a piece for any climate, occasion or style. They even have a rewards program!

Kiren Sandhu

Kiren Sandhu is a design house based out of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada and Mohali, India – but the good news is, they ship all over the world! They carry a large variety of Punjabi suits that are high-quality and boast an extra handmade look and feel. You can also browse their wide selection of Punjabi juttis and other accessories you may need to complete the look.

In the past, they’ve also offered online stitching classes – you’ll just have to reach out to them directly to see when and if their next class begins.

Mirraw

It’s clear from their product descriptions and website copy alone that Mirraw truly takes the time to honor and understand the heritage behind the traditional Punjabi suit. Scroll to the bottom of any product page, and you’ll find a detailed explanation of the history of the attire, where and why it is worn and how to choose your ideal piece.

Their designs are slightly more on the traditional side, which is perfect if you’re headed to a family gathering or simply don’t need anything too flashy.

Mirraw is very affordable as well, with the majority of their selections falling under the $120 USD range (plus, they have lots of incredible sales).

Mirraw is based out of Mumbai and ships internationally.

Etsy

Though you may need to take a bit of extra time to research the authenticity and quality of the garment, don’t forget about Etsy when shopping for traditional attire! This is a great opportunity to support small artisan creators who may be trying to become the next big brand. Plus, many smaller creators offer the ability to customize your Punjabi suit or add extra touches that you may not find purchasing from a bigger brand.

Keep in mind that many Etsy creators have much longer shipping times due to the handmade nature of their orders, so it may not always be the place to find a last-minute Punjabi suit. Still, with proper research and planning, Etsy could be where you find your next showstopping look.

With its huge marketplace of creators, you’re also likely to find any type of accessory you need to complete the look.

No matter where you buy your next Punjabi suit, you’re sure to turn heads and show off what makes you unique.