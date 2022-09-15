Why is Seeing a Dentist On a Regular Basis So Important?

There are quite a few people who would never consider the idea of skipping an annual physical with their primary care physicians, but give little thought to seeing a dentist. In fact, they may only decide to go if there's some sort of pain occurring. A better approach is to see a dentist on a regular basis. Here are a few of the reasons why it makes sense to find a reputable Westfield dental practice, become a patient, and make full use of what they have to offer.

Assessing Your Oral Health

Annual examinations help to determine the current status of your teeth and gums. This is important, since it establishes a baseline for taking care of your oral health for the rest of the year. Once the results are in, it will be easier to know what needs to be done in the coming months.

Thanks to the exam, you may learn that much of what should be done is focused on maintaining good oral health. That means the rest of the year can be devoted to teeth cleanings and similar actions. It could also mean that you and the dentist can establish a timeline for any specific procedures that may need attention.

Isolating and Correcting Minor Issues

Dental checkups provide the chance to isolate minor dental issues that you may not even know exist. These can range from a small amount of decay that's developed on a molar to signs that it's time to think about removing a wisdom tooth. Thanks to what the checkup reveals, it will be easy to take care of those issues before they have the chance to create additional problems.

Keep in mind that even if you don't sense any discomfort right now, it's possible that some sort of issue is developing. For example, you may not be having any pain from a tooth that sustained a minor chip, but it still needs to be corrected. The same is true if a tooth is beginning to lean a little. Correcting the problem now will ensure there are less issues to face later.

Screening for Oral Cancer

Did you know that oral and oropharyngeal cancer is a real possibility for many people? Figures supplied by the American Cancer Society indicate that men have a 1 in 60 chance of developing this condition. Women have a chance of 1 in 140. The Society projects that there will be around 54,000 cases of oral cancer in the United States during calendar year 2022. Of those cases, 11,230 deaths are expected to occur.

Seeing your dentist regularly means having the chance to be screened for oral and oropharyngeal cancer. As with any form of cancer, early detection of oral cancer increases the odds of successful treatment by a wide margin.

Getting Advice on Dental Hygiene and Care

It's true that you know all the basics of oral hygiene. You may be diligent about brushing after meals, using dental floss, and keeping mouthwash handy. What you may not realize is that your dental needs may change over time.

It's possible that you're at a stage of life when a different sort of bristle would be better for your toothbrush. Maybe changing to a toothpaste with a different formula would be a good idea. By seeing the dentist regularly, it's easier to know when to refine your home dental hygiene, and what sort of changes to make.

Help With Emergencies

There's a good chance of experiencing at least one dental emergency during your lifetime. Since it will likely happen outside of normal business hours, it's good to know where to turn for help. When you happen to be a patient of one of the North York leading dentistries, there's no doubt of who to call.

In no time, you will be on your way for emergency treatment. You'll be glad that there's no need to wait until the office opens the next business day. In addition, emergency treatment may prevent the loss of a tooth or avoid the development of an infection.

If you don't have a dentist, now is the time to change that. Once you do have one, make sure you see the dental professional regularly. As the years pass, the wisdom of regular dental care will become more apparent.