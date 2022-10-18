Why Sheikh Youssef Al Shelash Wants To Build Homes for Families

According to the reportSaudi Arabia Real Estate Market — Growth Trends, COVID-19, and Forecast (2021-2026), in the first half of 2021, Saudi Arabia’s building and construction grew 14% year over year. And the region’s real estate market had an annual increase of over 375,000 multipurpose units. It also noted that approximately 100,000 new families across the kingdom are joining the market each year. As chairman of Dar Al Arkan,Yousef Al Shelashunderstands the changing needs of home buyers and strives tobuild the very best homes for families to thrive throughout the Middle East.

“I believe that I am fulfilling a commercial target by generating for the shareholders of the company that requires right of return, and also, becauseDar Al Arkan is involved in real estate, it is building cities and communities and families,” says Yousef Al Shelash. He feels a great sense of pride in being able to build homes for future generations in Saudi and beyond.

In Saudi society, the family is the most critical support system. Generations of families have lived together for centuries. However, over the past few decades, rapid urbanization has made the nuclear family structure much more commonplace, and demand for single-family homes, villas, and apartments is increasing. For those looking to finance a family home, Al Shelsah also plays an essential role.

Who Is Yousef Al Shelash?

Not only is Yousef Al Shelash the chairman of Dar Al Arkan, but he’s also the chairman of Saudi Home Loans and the chairman of Alkhair Capital.Saudi Home Loans is the home loan company he co-founded with his partners in 2007 and took public in 2022. Alkhair Capital is an investment banking company based in Saudi and in the Dubai International Financial Center. Between the three companies, Al Shelash has close to 55 billion riyals of assets under management, which is approximately $15 billion.

His love of real estate and investing runs in the family. “My father believed in real estate investing,” shares Al Shelash. “He used to trade land in what used to be Palestine in the 1940s. He had purchased land in Palestine, Lebanon, and Egypt.”

Before becoming thechairman of Dar Al Arkan, Yousef Al Shelash devoted years to his education. He has a Master of Science in law and legal proceedings from the Institute of Public Administration in Riyadh. In addition, Al Shelash studied at Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud Islamic University and received a Bachelor of Science in Shariah. He has diplomas in banking and combating financial crimes and underwent formal training in financial management and evaluation of investment projects.

Establishing the Saudi Property Development Company

Today, Dar Al Arkan is one of the premier real estate companies in Saudi Arabia. Still, it’s taken a lot of hard work and dedication to get there, delivering top-quality projects on time over the past 28 years. Six families established the firm in 1994. “At that time, there was an opportunity in the market in Saudi because it was newly allowing what you might call in the United States real estate funds,” says Al Shelash.

He had the foresight to understand that real estate funds had the potential to become a big business in the region. “I knew that my experience in law could help me get into drafting funds and that people would trust me because I’m a lawyer,” says Al Shelash. As a result, he was able to start acquiring real estate using those funds and successfully convinced other people to get involved in the real estate funds. “Dar Al Arkan started with small, small, small, small projects, and definitely the market growth helped a lot to eventually grow into taking the property development company public in 2007,” he says.

What’s the most challenging aspect of real estate development in Saudi? “The permit. It takes a lot of time,” Yousef Al Shelash says. “The construction industry is the heart of the country — it’s bringing blood to the whole body. So you look around the country for development, and if you’d like to develop infrastructure, you can’t really do without contractors.”

Dar Al Arkan Builds Homes for Families in Riyadh and Beyond

“Saudi Arabia’s residential market is expanding at a rapid rate, with apartment values in Riyadh and Jeddah showing the fastest pace of growth in five years. Riyadh and Jeddah have seen apartment values accelerate by 17% and 12%, respectively, over the last 12 months alone (as of November 2021),” stated the Saudi Arabia Real Estate Market — Growth Trends, COVID-19, and Forecast (2021-2026).

TheShams Ar Riyadh, a mixed-use project, is a fabulous place for families to live in Saudi Arabia. “Dar Al Arkan develops many communities, but because Shams Ar Riyadh is close to Riyadh, it had the option of developing some of the most luxurious villas, with interiors designed by Roberto Cavalli, Versace, and Elie Saab,” says Al Shelash. “We were able to create more premium products because of its proximity to the city center. This was one of many master plans that the company does.”

Described as a “city within a city,” the Shams Ar Riyadh project is an impressive 5 million square meters and includes both commercial and residential properties. The company promises that world-class facilities are perfectly suited for an affluent lifestyle, noting that it “is fully equipped with vibrant retail centers, multicuisine restaurants, walkways centered around lush green landscapes, children’s play areas, and added facilities such as schools, clinics, government offices, and mosques,” which “make this an exceptional community, that grants you a hassle-free, convenient and modern life.

“Enjoy modern life without the stress. Shams Ar Riyadh is a tranquil getaway in the middle of the bustling city. The perfect location to get the perfect balance between affluence and relaxation,” states the real estate developer. “Shams Ar Riyadh is an active community in an idyllic environment, where children can flourish, learn, and play.”