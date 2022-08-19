You Can Get Weed Delivered: Here’s How

Do you find yourself searching for a dispensary near me open for business? If so, you might be wasting valuable time you could be spending relaxing and waiting for weed to be delivered right to your door! If you live in a state that allows controlled substances to be delivered, then you can take advantage of delivery services bringing your favorite products right to your doorstep. If you’re used to going into dispensaries, then it might be a little confusing as to how you can get started. The process is pretty simple, but there are a few things to keep in mind when going into it. If you’re looking for some helpful tips on getting weed delivered, then keep reading to learn more! We put together a list of a few essential things to be aware of prior to ordering and a breakdown of the process for newcomers. Let’s get started!

Have Your Address and ID Ready

The first thing to have prepared is the address that will be used as the delivery location. This address should be a private residence, and if you live in a major city that offers this service, you should be able to get a delivery with no problem. There are certain areas, such as suburbs outside of a city, that one may have trouble getting a delivery driver to come out to; it may ultimately come down to driver availability or simply a lack of service in that area.

Next, have your ID ready because you’ll be using it a few times. First, you’ll need to verify you can sign up for the service in the first place. Usually these services will ask you to send in a picture of your ID as a prerequisite for signing up. Additionally, you’ll need to provide your ID to complete the transaction with your driver when they show up.

Be Prepared to Pay Cash

This is a big one: be prepared to pay cash. A lot of delivery services may have an option to pay with a debit card, but because the federal regulations around marijuana aren’t aligned with the states, many delivery services will have periods of cash-only service due to changing regulations with credit systems. In general, it’s best to rely on cash payments to avoid an unfortunate situation where a card reader doesn’t work or you order a delivery without realizing they are only taking cash.

Select Your Products

Once you’ve entered your address and successfully signed up to order from a delivery service, it’s time to check out their products! They will usually be organized into categories for easy browsing through vapes, flower, edibles, accessories, and more. Whatever your favorite kind of product is, simply add it to your cart as you see fit! Be forewarned, there are usually some additional charges that come with delivery, but that’s all part of the convenience of getting it delivered in the first place.

Explore Some New Things

When exploring the products available, consider trying a few new things. Delivery services may have interesting and unique brands that might not be available in stores. For example, Seth Rogan’s brand Houseplant is only available with a few delivery services. Plus, certain websites might have deals that you could overlook if you only go with your typical selections and move on. Try exploring their options; there’s sure to be something new and exciting to try for every kind of weed user.

Place Your Order and Don’t Forget to Tip

Once you’re ready with your selected products from a dispensary near me open for business, it’s time to place your order! Delivery times can vary depending on the service, time of day, and demand on their website at that particular moment. In the best circumstances, it can take around 30 minutes. At the busiest, it could take up to an hour or longer. If you’re ordering on a weekend, it’s recommended to place your order at a time when you can potentially hang out and wait for your products to arrive. As always, don’t forget to tip your driver! Service industry workers rely on tips, and delivery drivers should always be tipped for their work.

Conclusion

Getting weed delivered is easy if you live in an area that offers it! Certain states like California allow weed delivery, but not all states do. For example, Washington state has a bustling weed economy but doesn’t currently allow delivery services to operate. If you live somewhere in Southern California, Oregon, Maine, or Massechussetts, you’re in luck! More states are likely to follow this trend, but for now, those that don’t have access will have to wait. Make sure to take advantage of first-time customer deals and explore all the options available to you with weed delivery from a dispensary near me open for business!