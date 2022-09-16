You Shouldn’t Have to Tolerate Painful Sex: Here Are 6 Ways to Help You Enjoy It More

If you have ever experienced painful sex, you are not alone. Feeling pain during sex is a common occurrence, and according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, three out of every four women experience painful sex at least once during their lives. Although the vast majority of women feel pain during sex, this shouldn’t be the norm. You shouldn’t have to tolerate painful sex, which is why we’re here to help. Today, we are going to offer you six ways to help you enjoy sex more and make it more comfortable and pleasurable. To learn how to not feel pain during sex, calm your mind, order some natural lube, and keep on reading.

1. Relax

The first and most important thing you can do to help you enjoy sex more is to relax. Take a deep breath, and calm your mind. One of the reasons why you might experience painful sex is because you are stressed or anxious about it. When you’re in this mental state, your body reacts accordingly, which means your muscles tense up, making sex uncomfortable. A lot of people don’t realize that relaxing can help make sex less painful because they think sex only has to do with the body. Your mind plays a huge role, so take note if you feel stressed or anxious the next time you get intimate. Try focusing on your breaths and relaxing your body. You’d be amazed at how much of a difference this makes.

2. Use a Lot of Natural Lube

The second tip for enjoyable sex is to use natural lube and lots of it. The importance of lubricant in sex cannot be stressed enough; it makes penetration much smoother, it’s soothing for the vulva during sex, and it protects condoms from breaking if you use condoms (Side note: make sure that the ingredients in your lube don’t harm the material of your condoms. Always do research on what lubricants work well with what condoms). Recently, natural lube made from organic ingredients has been growing in popularity - and for great reason. By using natural lube over unnatural lube, not only are you helping yourself enjoy sex more, but you are also exposing your body to only natural ingredients and not potentially harmful ingredients.

3. Communicate

The third way to help make sex less painful is to communicate with your partner. During sex, it’s necessary to have mutual trust with your partner; you need to know that they are aware of what you like and dislike, and similarly, they need to know that you are aware of what they like and dislike. Without this trust, sex can be a stressful experience, so ensure that you and your partner are openly communicating with each other. Ask one another questions like, “What are you comfortable with right now?”, “How can I make this better for you?”, and “Would you like to try anything new?” Additionally, always ask for consent. By giving mutual verbal consent, each partner can make sex so much more comfortable and enjoyable.

4. Switch Positions

The fourth way to help you enjoy sex more is to switch up the sex positions you’re trying. Each body is different, so it makes sense that each body would react to sex positions differently. No matter what you have seen or heard, don’t feel ashamed if a certain sex position hurts, and absolutely do not feel pressured into having sex in a position that’s painful for you. You just might find that by changing your sex positions, sex might become more pleasurable, so give it a try.

5. Be Patient

The fifth tip we have for you today is to be patient. Even if you followed the previous four tips to a T, all of these still require time and might not work instantly. Be patient with yourself, and fight the urge to become discouraged if the tips above do not work right away for you. With time, you and your partner will be able to learn each other and learn sex with each other better, making all of the previous tips that much more helpful.

6. See a Doctor for Any Medical Conditions

If you are still experiencing consistently painful sex, you might want to consider seeing a doctor to check for any medical conditions that might contribute to painful sex. Certain conditions are known to cause painful sex, so if you are unaware if you have those conditions or not, go visit your local doctor to get their expert opinion.

Conclusion

We hope these tips are helpful for you on your journey towards enjoying sex more. The most important thing to remember is to take your time and be patient with yourself. We can’t wait for you to experience pleasurable, painless sex.