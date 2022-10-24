Your Guide to Advanced Pain Relief

Pain, in a lot of ways, is a normal part of life. In fact, pain itself is something that should be expected and can be a sign of health. The receptors that spread throughout the entire human body play a vital role in helping to alert the brain about potential hazards or threats. Without the ability to feel pain, survival as a species would be greatly challenged. Pain is oftentimes associated with negativity for the simple reason that it’s unpleasant and it indicates something bad.

When something occurs that is not good for the body, such as a wound, or perhaps a strained muscle or tendon, the body uses pain to relay the information. The problem is that sometimes pain can work inappropriately. In fact, in 2019, over 20% of adults claimed to struggle with chronic pain which is a significant amount. This means that one in five people on an average deal with issues of chronic pain.

While pain itself is actually a good thing, that doesn’t mean that people want to feel or experience it. There is nothing wrong with finding ways to help deal with both chronic and acute forms of pain. Once you are aware of the problem, having methods of managing or mitigating the pain to a manageable or even negligible level is a good thing. Whether you deal with chronic pain caused by arthritis, or you didn’t have the right form during back day at the gym and tweaked a muscle. Natural, safe, methods of pain relief are a good thing to learn about and use.

If you have been wanting to find advanced ways of reducing pain and finding quick relief, here is everything you need to know!

What is Hemp Seed Oil?

Hemp seed oil can be used as an active ingredient in pain relief products like hempvana Platinum pain relief cream. This particular ingredient is unique in that it does come from the ever-controversial Cannabis family, however, it has no mind-altering qualities. In fact, hemp seed oil itself which is extracted from cannabis Sativa has no, or at least no appreciable, levels of THC or CBD. Instead, this oil is full of powerful antioxidants, proteins, and essential fatty acids including omega-3s and omega-6s.

One of the key components in hemp seed oil is GLA or gamma-linolenic acid. This is an omega-6 fatty acid that is thought to have soothing properties that can help temper the effects of inflammation in the body. Because Hempvana Platinum pain relief creams use hemp seed oil as their active ingredient when applied locally to an area of pain this acid is thought to help relieve tension and reduce inflammation.

The benefit of using hemp seed oil products like Hempvana Platinum pain relief cream is that it has no addictive properties that could cause any kind of dependency. When dealing with pain relief products, being aware of products that could form addictive habits is important. Addiction to prescription pain killers is something that a lot of people are very aware of and can make navigating pain management tricky.

Your primary doctor will help you find the right kind of medications if your condition does require prescription pain killers; however, over-the-counter, nonaddictive pain relief items like Hempvana Platinum pain relief cream can help with the daily aches and pains that may still be depreciating your quality of life.

Consistent Exercise

This is an aspect of pain relief management that may seem counterintuitive. If you are in pain - shouldn’t you stop and rest? Well, yes, taking care of your body when it’s hurt or recovering by giving it the proper rest it needs is very important; however, healthy, consistent exercise can actually help the body fight off pain.

Pain can oftentimes make a person feel isolated and keep them from normal physical activity. Working with your physician or physical therapist to find a light exercise that is safe for you to commit to, can help you fight the aches and pains you have in your life. Not only has exercise been shown to help fight pain, but it also helps to bolster your emotional and mental health. Healthy emotional and mental health is important when it comes to fighting both acute and chronic pain conditions.

What You Eat Matters

One of the biggest causes of pain and discomfort is inflammation. When the body is injured, inflammation naturally occurs and it is a good natural process, however, inflammation can also naturally be lessened. Certain foods that house anti-inflammatory properties like leafy greens, fish rich in omega-3s, and nuts rich in omega-6 fatty acids can help the body control inflammation.

With natural anti-inflammatory nutrition, the body can control inflammation and help mitigate painful symptoms.

Conclusion

Pain management can seem overwhelming at times, but it’s something that you can learn how to master. Talk to your doctor about the natural options that you can incorporate into your daily rhythms that may help you gain the upper hand when it comes to helping you relieve pain.