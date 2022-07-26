Your One-Stop-Shop for All Things Wellness

Wellness in 2022 looks a lot different than it did even five years ago. Today, people are equipped with a lot more access to information than they have ever had access to before, but that doesn’t mean all that information is necessarily true. The truth is, when it comes to wellness, it’s not the same thing as healthcare. Anything you do for a wellness routine is meant to support healthy bodily functions, not be a solution to a medical issue or illness you might be suffering from. Wellness means taking care of the immediate things you can control, like your diet, skin care routine, exercise and general well being. Taking care of these little things can help support your body to function at its highest efficiency, but remember that supplements, exercise and body care are routine things that are meant to support healthy function, not serve as a treatment. However, there are a lot of great direct to consumer wellness brands out there looking to deliver quality products with transparent ingredients to their clients. If you’re curious, then keep reading for more info on some areas of wellness that have solid brands behind them.

Skincare

When it comes to taking care of our skin, we probably all have our preferred cleanser, moisturizer and applicant products. But have you ever considered that true skin health comes from within? The things we put in our body can have profound effects on the oil content of our skin, and the less we take care of our gut the more skin problems we tend to have. Certain foods can cause breakouts and dryness, so proper diet is a key concern here. For even more positive benefits, consider taking skin probiotics which help balance your gut to encourage healthier, clearer skin without adding another topical product to your routine. Consult your dermatologist before trying!

IV Therapy

If you’ve ever wondered if there are intravenous ways to get significant benefits towards energy, weight loss, immunity or gut health, then you’re in luck! IV therapy is a great way to get essential nutrients directly into your bloodstream. You may have heard of IV being an effective hangover treatment, and it’s true! There’s a reason IV fluids are used in hospitals to deliver nutrients. For those willing to splurge a little bit, IV therapy Los Angeles is a great way to add something into your wellness routine and see what all the fuss is around IV therapy. Try it out today!

Omega 3 Fatty Acids

If you follow health and wellness trends, then you’ve probably heard of omega 3. If you haven’t, Omega 3 is a type of fatty acid that our body needs, but doesn’t produce on its own. Many seafood based foods are packed with omega 3, which is why in the early part of the century there was a big uptick in adding fish and fish oil supplements into people’s diets. However, as with anything, it’s possible to overdue your omega 3 intake. If you’re wondering how many grams of omega 3 per day we should be taking, the reality is that our daily recommended intake of omega 3 acids is fairly low. Roughly a gram and a half a day is recommended for adults. So, make sure you are including omega 3 rich foods in your diet, and only take supplements if your doctor recommends them due to deficiency.

Protein Powder

If exercise and muscle building is a big part of your life, then you’ll need something to eat or drink after to help your body build the muscles you’ve just worked. Protein Powder remains one of the best ways to get a protein packed snack after a big workout, and you can find all kinds of great powders online that are much more carefully crafted than big name store brands. Check out the options and see if there’s something that catches your eye as a good smoothie ingredient to bolster your muscles and encourage healthy growth after the gym.

Men’s Essentials

Sometimes, as much as we wish it doesn’t happen, we run into problems that we just can’t control. Male pattern baldness is extremely common, and many men are left feeling sad and hopeless that there’s nothing they can do. But that is changing as more wellness companies aim their products directly at consumers. Hims is a telehealth company that’s been around for several years offering products for men dealing with common issues associated with aging. It does require a bit of medical information and a screening, but Hims is a much easier way to get access to hair loss medications that consumers say really works! Check them out today and see if their products are right for you! Plus, they have products for all kinds of other conditions too such as depression, anxiety, skin care and ED.

Exercise Tracker

Adapting and changing your wellness routine only goes so far if you don’t have a way to organize and keep track of your body in real time. You’ve probably heard of a Fitbit, but if not we’ll give you a little overview of this awesome device. A Fitbit is a watch-like device designed to track your heart rate and help you keep track of your workout activities right from your wrist. These kinds of devices can help you see actual data of your exercise progress and keep you motivated to stay with your routine each day.

Conclusion

Wellness is really just the practice of taking care of the things in your life you can control. We can’t always exercise our way out of a health issue, and that’s why all of these things should be seen as self care rather than medical care. Exercise, supplements and diet are all things that will support a healthy body and lifestyle, and that’s why it’s important to have a healthy wellness regiment at home so you can be sure you’re doing everything you can to support your own well being.