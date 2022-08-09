ZQuiet Review - Real Reviews of ZQuiet Anti Snoring Mouthpiece

ZQuiet claims to be the No1 and best anti-snoring device in the United States and Canada. This review will focus on what ZQuiet is, how it works, any cautions and pros and cons. We will also look at ZQuiet reviews from customers and reveal the best place to buy ZQuiet anti snoring mouthpiece.

ZQuiet is a high-quality oral device that helps people to stop snoring. After you place it inside the mouth, it sits over the teeth, helping to open up the airway at the back of the throat.

Anti-snoring devices of this type are often referred to as anti-snoring mouthpieces, but the official classification is MAD (mandibular advancement device).

MADs are one of the most common anti-snoring devices. They are also one of the most effective products to help you stop snoring and get a restful sleep. However, the quality can vary considerably from one brand to the next and, unfortunately, there are a lot of very poor options available. Options that may cause irritation and/or often fall out during the night.

In this review, we are going to take a closer look at the ZQuiet anti-snoring device, highlight the pros and cons, and explain the reasons why it's superior to so many alternative anti snoring devices.

Satisfied customers, doctors and sleep specialists all recommend ZQuiet.

What is ZQuiet and How Does It Work?

ZQuiet is a MAD - mouthpiece / stop snoring device

MADs have been around for a long time, but they used to only be available via dentists. As with false teeth, each mouthpiece was custom built to fit perfectly the inside patient's mouth.

Custom-built dentist designed anti snoring devices are still relatively popular but they are expensive, typically costing upwards of $1000. The ZQuiet mouthpiece costs a fraction of the price but just because it's cheaper does not mean it is any less effective.

Like expensive dental stop snoring mouthpieces, ZQuiet fits over both sets of teeth and pulls the lower jaw forward. This opens up the airway at the back of the throat, reducing the air turbulence that causes snoring.

ZQuiet achieves this thanks to a unique feature called Living Hinge Technology that gently pulls the jaw forward.

One of the best things about the Living Hinge is it continues to work if your mouth opens during the night. This is a big advantage over other anti snoring mouthpieces you get from a dentist or set up at home via boil and bite.

When you use either of these options, your mouth has to remain shut during sleep. If it opens, the device loses its grip on the upper or lower teeth (possibly both) and the jaw drops back, allowing the rear of the tongue to obstruct the airway.

When this happens the soft flesh at the back of the throat vibrates creating the noise we call snoring. Thanks to the Living Hinge Technology, this isn't going to happen when you use ZQuiet. It's an incredibly clever system.

ZQuiet Before and After

About the ZQuiet Brand

ZQuiet is a family-run company founded by a married couple with first-hand experience of snoring. Dan snored. Tina did not, but her husband's nocturnal grunting was equally disruptive to her sleep.

The couple worked alongside dental and medical experts to try and find a solution for Dan's snoring. ZQuiet was the result. It worked for Dan and has also helped more than a million other people to stop snoring.

Unlike most other MADs, ZQuiet is approved and cleared by the FDA. If you want a high-quality MAD capable of delivering excellent results, ZQuiet is one of the best options to choose.

Proof That MADs Like ZQuiet Control Snoring

Many people use MADs to control their snoring. They are one of the most popular types of anti-snoring aids and anti snoring products.

Because MADs are so popular, there are plenty of people who can confirm the technology is effective. Unfortunately, a lot of MAD users also have stories about poor-fitting products and ones that fall from the mouth during sleep.

People hearing such tales may think twice about using a mouthpiece kit. However, when MADs cause problems it's generally due to manufacturing problems and corner cutting. The basic design concept is sound and there is plenty of clinical evidence that proves it.

In fact, clinical investigations show MADs like ZQuiet are also useful for controlling Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

OSA is a surprisingly common medical condition that can cause many additional health problems and may even be life-threatening.

An "apnea" is a period where breathing stops. As with snoring, sleep apneas are caused by the tongue and soft tissues in the throat relaxing during sleep.

In the case of normal snoring, the airway obstruction is only partial. However, with OSA, the tongue relaxes and drops far enough back to close the throat and prevent breathing.

All being well, this has a rousing effect that causes OSA patients to rise out of deep sleep. When this happens, the relaxation reverses, opening up the airway.

However, these short pauses in breathing can last for up to 30 seconds and may occur up to 400 times per night. [1]

Sleep apnea is generally controlled by CPAP.

CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) treatment utilizes a special machine that pressurizes the airway by pumping air through the nose and/or mouth via a mask that patients wear during sleep.

The extra pressure keeps the airway open. It works a little like a breeze passing through a windsock.

However, a minority of people do not respond well to CPAP. Research published in the Journal of Pharmacy & BioAllied Sciences shows MADs can be a good alternative to CPAP.

The same research is equally supportive of using MADs to control normal snoring. [2]

ZQuiet Mouthpiece Feature Reviews

Unlike many of the alternative options, the ZQuiet anti-snoring mouthpiece is very comfortable and easy to use. Thanks to the Living Hinge Technology, the device does not need to be molded to the shape of the teeth. The upper and lower trays have nice smooth channels. This makes the ZQuiet anti-snoring device super low-maintenance and easy to clean.

The ZQuiet anti-snoring mouthpiece is also very sturdy and boasts a medical-grade design and construction. However, the device still manages to be lighter and less bulky than most other options. So, although it may still require a few nights to become used to its presence, the device is less intrusive than most other MADs.

As far as ease of use goes, the Living Hinge makes this anti snoring mouthpiece a best seller. It's an incredibly no-fuss option. Just place it inside your mouth and you are good to go.

Dental mouthpieces require fine-tuning and adjustment to make sure the lower jaw advances by the optimum amount.

Boil and bite alternatives also take a little time to set up. After you have softened them in water, you need to bite into the thermo-plastic, while advancing your lower jaw forward. This helps the plastic mold to the shape of the teeth while also making sure the device can drag the tongue forward during use.

Some boil and bit MADs have additional mechanisms that allow for further fine-tuning but no other option can match ZQuiet snoring mouthpiece when it comes to simplicity of use.

As we already mentioned, the Living Hinge also allows ZQuiet to stop snoring. while the mouth is open.

ZQuiet Suitability: Things to Know

The ZQuiet mouthguard is an excellent choice for anyone who is seeking a good MAD for controlling snoring. Thanks to the lack of any need for initial setup, it's also a no-stress option that's great for busy individuals who often find themselves pressed for time.

However, as is the case with all MADs, ZQuiet is not a good choice for people who wear full or partial dentures. Nor is it suitable for people who have dental crowns on any of their frontal teeth.

MADs need to be anchored to strong teeth and the ones at the front of the mouth take all the pressure. If your front teeth are not sound, you will need to consider using an alternative type of anti-snoring device instead.

Some people who begin using MADs for the first time find the device causes them to wake up with a headache or aching jaw. However, these early teething problems generally do not last long. After a few nights of use, the jaw generally becomes accustomed to spending time in an advanced position.

There is also a possibility of drooling during the night. This is another issue that's common to all MADs. However, because ZQuiet is less bulky than most of the alternatives, drooling is likely to be less of an issue

ZQuiet Customer Reviews

ZQuiet customer reviews are extremely good. Here are a few we picked at random:

"Thanks to ZQuiet I am sleeping so much better now and no longer keep waking up during the night. I suffer from loud snoring according to my wife. I also have a problem with natural breathing. The ZQuiet mouthpiece comes with a 10/10 score from me"

"I have mild sleep apnea but find it hard to sleep wearing a CPAP mask so I began using ZQuiet instead. It made my jaw a little sore for the first few days but I persisted and am sleeping much better now."

"Although I read a lot of good reviews, I was still a little apprehensive about trying ZQuiet. I've had poor experiences in the past with other anti snoring mouthpieces dropping out. In the end, I decided to give ZQuiet the benefit of the doubt and am so glad I did. I'm sleeping better. My wife is sleeping better. I put the MAD in my mouth and it stays in my mouth. Everything is good."

"I was put onto this device by my twin brother. Like me, he'd started snoring. and was getting a lot of complaints from his wife. A work colleague recommended the ZQuiet mouthpiece, so he ordered the starter pack, tested it, and then suggested I do the same. It works for both of us. If you regularly wake up to the sound of your own snoring, or it keeps disturbing your partner, I recommend you try ZQuiet to reduce snoring too."

Where to Buy ZQuiet and How Much Does it Cost?

ZQuiet is only available via the official website. At the time of this review, a ZQuiet Starter Pack cost just $69.95. That's a mere splash in the ocean compared to the costs of obtaining a custom-built dental MAD so there's not a lot to grumble about regarding the price and shipping is always free.

The ZQuiet Starter Kit contains two mouthpieces (two sizes). One of them advances the lower jaw by 2mm. The other advances it by 6mm. New users should begin with the 2mm option and see how they go. Then, if further advancement is necessary to solve the snoring problem, progress to the one that advances it by 6mm.

Unlike dental MADs, ZQuiet even has a 60-day money-back guarantee.

The ZQuiet website also offers customers the option to obtain ZQuiet via a 30-day trial. At just $9.95, this is a very popular choice.

ZQuiet Pros and Cons

Pros

FDA approved

Made from high-quality medical grade plastic

Does not irritate the mouth

Works regardless of whether the mouth is open or closed

No initial setup

Easy to clean and maintain

Does not obstruct breathing

Excellent customer reviews

Comes with a free storage box

Money-back guarantee and option to obtain ZQuiet via a 30-day trial

Cons

Only available via the manufacturer's website

Possibility of jaw ache or drooling

ZQuiet Review Conclusion

Mandibular advancement is a research-backed anti-snoring method. [2] As with any other anti-snoring method, moving the jaw forward may not be suitable for everyone but it's effective for most people.

Although there are plenty of brands available, ZQuiet is one of the top options and has been for over a decade. It's easy to use, clean, and maintain and is an especially good choice for anyone whose mouth tends to open during the night.

Bearing in mind the quality of the device, the price is very reasonable and the manufacturer also offers a 60-day money-back guarantee. If you presently have a problem with snoring and are able to use a MAD, ZQuiet is a great option to choose.

ZQuiet Anti Snoring Mouthpiece FAQs

How long before I see results and stop snoring?

You should notice a difference the first night you use ZQuiet. However, if snoring still occurs, you will need to switch to the version that provides maximum jaw advancement. Both options are present in the starter kit. There is no need to order again.

How do I clean my ZQuiet mouthpiece?

The manufacturer produces a special cleaning solution called ZQuiet Clean. There is nothing to prevent you from using a toothbrush and water instead but it's best to avoid mouthwashes or denture cleaners. These may contain alcohol or hard chemicals that could damage the device.

How long does the ZQuiet mouthpiece last?

There are no hard and fast rules but ZQuiet should last for many months. However, the manufacturer suggests replacing the device with a fresh one every 4-6 months.

If you clench or grind your teeth during the night, it may reduce the device's length of service. It could fail after only three months.

Fortunately, the manufacturer has accounted for this and also produces a second version (ZQuiet Firm) that has an extra-strong hinge. If you experience premature hinge failure, it's best to choose this option when you order again.