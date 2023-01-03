Best Probiotics for Skin, Probiotic Supplements for Skin Care, Acne, and Dermatitis

There is a growing interest in using probiotics for skin care. People appear to be keen on using probiotic supplements to rectify a diverse range of skin issues including acne, dermatitis, eczema, and rosacea.
However, research into the value of using probiotics to improve skin health is in its infancy. Although it appears pretty clear there is a link between gut health and skin issues, we are a long way from being certain about which probiotic species offer the most value in this area.
Nevertheless, certain combinations of probiotic bacteria have been shown to be beneficial for the skin when acting together.
Due to the need for specific combinations of bacteria, rather than specific species, locating the probiotic supplements that work best for skin care is a particularly challenging task.
This article provides information about the probiotic bacteria species that are most beneficial for the skin. It also contains information about one of the best probiotic supplements for improving the skin.
What Is the Best Probiotic Supplement for Skin Care?
After taking a look at all the most popular brands of probiotic supplements and evaluating their potential to support healthy skin, we were left with just one option. Due to its high quality and choice of bacteria species, it's easily the best probiotic supplement for improving the skin. It's called 1 MD Complete Probiotics Platinum.
Introducing 1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum
Complete Probiotics Platinum is a high-quality probiotic supplement manufactured in the USA by 1MD Nutrition. The company is headquartered in California and specializes in producing probiotic products.
1MD Probiotic customer reviews are excellent, it also has a 90-day money-back guarantee. 1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum is one of the most popular probiotics supplements available to buy online. However, it is not marketed on its ability to improve skin health. 1MD places most of its marketing focus on the supplement's ability to boost immunity and enhance gut health.
Does that mean the company has failed to realize the tremendous potential its supplement has in the area of skin health? That seems unlikely. Complete Probiotics Platinum has value in many areas that are not highlighted in the marketing material.
However, people are more likely to use probiotic supplements through a desire to improve gut health and immunity than for any other reasons so it's not surprising that 1MD chooses to maintain its present marketing focus.
Complete Probiotics Platinum provides 11 species of probiotic bacteria. Each species offers multiple health benefits. It would not be practical for 1MD to explain everything its supplement is capable of doing. If it were to try, the Complete Probiotics Platinum sales page would become ridiculously long and cumbersome to load, and, let's face it, nobody likes to be overwhelmed with information.
However, regardless of whether or not 1MD chooses to focus on this area of benefit, Complete Probiotics Platinum provides some of the best probiotic bacteria combinations for improving the skin.
Key Probiotics (For Improving Skin Health)
Research suggests probiotic bacteria species from the Lactobacillus family may prevent skin problems such as acne and dermatitis by producing favorable changes in the skin's pH. Complete Probiotics Platinum provides seven species from this family.
Of far greater importance, the supplement provides species that have been shown to work well together and produce favorable changes to the skin.
Lactobacillus acidophilus (L. acidophilus) could be seen as being the most important probiotic for providing healthy skin. However, research suggests its main value in this area is due to the special synergy it has with Lactobacillus bulgaricus (L. bulgaricus) and Lactobacillus Bifidobacterium bifidum (B. bifidum).
Complete Probiotics Platinum provides all three species.
L. Acidophilus + L. Bulgaricus
Interest in this combination of probiotics dates back to the 1960s when the physician Robert H. Siver embarked on the first clinical trial evaluating the way a probiotic product consisting of L. acidophilus and L. bulgaricus affected acne in 300 patients.
The routine was unusual because he prescribed the probiotics in cycles of 8 days on followed by 2 weeks off. However, 80% of the patients showed reductions in skin inflammation and lesions.
Although Siver considered this an indication of a link between the gut microbiome and the skin, his study is often criticized because he failed to implement placebo controls. [1]
L. Acidophilus + B. bifidum
Years later, in 1987, researchers explored the value of using freeze-dried L. acidophilus and Bifidobacterium bifidum alongside standard antibiotic acne treatments.
In this case, there was a placebo group in place and the participants receiving the probiotic showed greater improvements in their skin lesions. They also demonstrated better tolerance to antibiotics.
In 2001, researchers in Russia conducted a similar experiment. Again, the two probiotic species they chose were L. acidophilus and Bifidobacterium bifidum, used alongside traditional acne treatments. The results were favorable and certainly appear to endorse the use of probiotic supplements alongside traditional acne treatments.
1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum Benefits to the Skin Microbiome
1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum is a powerful probiotic supplement that provides 51 Billion Colony-Forming Units (CFUs) per dose. That's a generous amount and the capsule utilizes a special delayed-release design that makes sure the probiotic bacteria is released inside the gut instead of the stomach.
Basic probiotic skin care products lack this feature. That's one of the things that makes them less effective. The digestive acids in the stomach are very strong. Probiotic bacteria that are exposed to them often do not survive the encounter.
The other good thing about 1MD's product is it provides prebiotic fiber as well as probiotics. This type of fiber nourishes good bacteria species helping them to multiply.
It's also worth noting 1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum is shelf-stable. These days, all the best probiotic supplements are, but there are still a few options available that require constant refrigeration.
Shelf-stable options are superior because the bacteria inside the capsules do not lose any of their probiotic potency during transit or storage.
The bottom line is, as well as providing the right combination of probiotics for ensuring good skin health, 1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum boasts design features that help make sure all the species are still alive when they arrive in the gut.
Availability and Distribution
Complete Probiotics Platinum is only available via the 1MD website. It costs around $50 for a 30-day supply. That's pretty reasonable for such a high-quality probiotic but the price gets even better for customers who place larger orders.
3-month supply 12% discount
6-month supply 24% discount
1MD also offers customers the opportunity to buy Complete Probiotics Platinum via subscribe and save. Going this route entails even greater savings, up to a maximum of 40%.
What are Probiotics and Why are they Important?
Also known as gut flora and "good bacteria," probiotics are helpful microorganisms that live inside the human gut.
Health Benefits
The gut also houses less friendly microorganisms including viruses and yeast, along with potentially-dangerous species of bacteria.
Collectively, the diverse microbe colony inside the gut is known as the gut microbiome. You may have heard the term. These days, people talk about it a lot.
One of the things probiotics do is help keep these health-harming pathogens under control. Most of the time, they do a good job but factors such as poor diet and the use of antibiotic medications can disrupt the normal balance, allowing pathogens to multiply.
When this happens it causes a condition known as dysbiosis. This can result in many undesirable issues including inflammation and impaired immune function. [2]
Research suggests dysbiosis can cause many skin conditions as well such as acne, rosacea, and skin cancer. [3]
By helping to prevent dysbiosis most good probiotics have the potential to offer protection against skin problems such as these.
However, as we have previously detailed, when combined with L. bulgaricus and/or B. bifidum, L. acidophilus appears to offer the most value for rectifying existing skin problems.
Although scientists still have much to learn, the role the gut plays in overall good health is well established. The gut microbiome is considered so important it's sometimes referred to as a virtual organ. [4]
Who Can Use Probiotics (for Healthy Skin and Skin Microbiome)?
Regardless of whether you want to use probiotics to improve skin health or do something else, you may be wondering if this type of supplement is suitable for you to use.
The good news is, probiotics are a good option for most healthy adults. However, some potential users may need to show an extra degree of caution, while a minority of individuals may not be able to use probiotic supplements at all.
As with any form of supplement, if you have existing health issues, it's always a wise move to check with your doctor before using probiotic supplements. This is especially true if you would need to use the supplement alongside medication.
In most cases, there should be no problem combining the two but it never hurts to check.
However, probiotics are likely a poor skin health option for people whose immune systems are not functioning correctly.
Poor immune function is not restricted to people who are HIV positive or have AIDS. Certain medications have the potential to hinder immunity too.
The Corticosteroid medications that are sometimes used for treating arthritis and asthma, are one example. The TNF inhibitors that doctors prescribe for conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis are another. As are the immunosuppressants people have to take for the rest of their lives after having received an organ transplant.
Certain medical procedures, such as chemotherapy, can suppress immunity too. If any of the aforementioned issues are likely to affect you, the chances are you will already know it. However, if you have any doubts about using probiotic supplements or their suitability, the best thing to do is visit a doctor and get some professional medical advice.
Probiotic Side Effects
If you already have friends or family members who consume probiotics, you will probably already realize side effects are rare. Most people tolerate this type of supplement extremely well.
However, mild side effects cannot be ruled out during the early days of treatment. Probiotic supplements cause changes to the gut microbiome that may result in issues such as intestinal gas and/or changes to normal bowel activity.
Should they occur, these types of reactions generally only last a few days to a week. It's just a case of allowing the body time to adjust to the changes taking place within the gut microbiome.
Probiotics Vs Standard Skin Treatments
Probiotic supplements have been shown to work well alongside traditional skin treatments, such as topical creams and gels.
If you are presently suffering from skin issues, such as acne, there is no need to choose one instead of the other. It's permissible to use both and doing so may even be advantageous.
Creams and gels can work well for reducing swelling and preventing infections while probiotics tackle skin issues from the inside out instead of the outside in.
If you are already using topical options and noting little or no results, using a probiotic supplement should speed things up. Based on our research and customer reviews, 1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum is the option we recommend.
The problem with topical solutions is, they counter the symptoms instead of resolving the problems that cause them.
When creams and gels work well, spots, rashes, and similar issues disappear, so you stop using them. Then, before you know it, the issues return because the underlying problem that caused them still exists.
Probiotics work differently, they remedy the problems that cause skin issues instead of only tackling the symptoms. If you use a product such as 1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum to improve your skin, there should be no going back. With continued use, it will help you to maintain a clear complexion and healthy-looking skin.
Unlike creams and gels, it isn't a quick-fix, it's an ongoing solution and, let's not forget this solution has a 90-day money-back guarantee.
FAQ's
What is the best probiotic for skin health?
Research suggests probiotic bacteria species from the Lactobacillus family may prevent skin problems such as acne and dermatitis by producing favorable changes in the skin's pH. Complete Probiotics Platinum provides seven species from this family.
Can probiotics help atopic dermatitis?
Those suffering from atopic dermatitis, an inflammatory skin condition that causes red and irritable patches, might be surprised to know that probiotics could offer a new approach towards relief of their symptoms. More and more research is being conducted on how the healthy bacteria living in our bodies can also improve our skin health. One study found that certain probiotics were successful in improving the severity of atopic dermatitis for up to eight weeks after only once-daily consumption. While not a cure, these treatments are offering effective relief for those struggling with this uncomfortable condition. And even better — there appears to be no side effects associated with the use of topical probiotics! It looks like bacteria are the new friends bringing relief from atopic dermatitis.
Are topical probiotics good for sensitive skin?
As people have increasingly become more aware of what goes into their skincare products and how it can affect their skin quality, topical probiotics have bubbled up as a potential solution. Topical probiotics are thought to support skin health by replenishing the good bacteria on the skin's surface, helping to protect sensitive skin from irritants and allergens. Studies suggest that switching to topical probiotics may diminish irritation, inflammation, redness and blemishes in those who are prone to sensitivity. While it's still early in understanding the full benefits of topical probiotics for sensitive skin, it is certainly worth looking into if you're seeking out some relief from discomfort or allergies that traditional skincare products just don't seem to tackle.
Can oral and topical probiotics help inflammatory skin diseases?
Overall, research indicates that probiotics have the potential to be a powerful treatment for skin diseases such as acne and eczema. For people who suffer from these conditions, especially those that have been unresponsive to traditional treatments or have had negative experiences with them, topical probiotics provide hope for finding some relief. Topical probiotics appear to be particularly effective in calming inflammation, which often manifests on the skin. This is encouraging news for those who struggle with chronic skin irritations. While more research is necessary to determine the long-term effectiveness of probiotic skin care, it's certainly an option worth exploring if you're looking for ways to give your skin new life.
