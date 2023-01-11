Best Snoring Solutions 2023, Top Products to Stop Snoring Buyers Guide
If you are researching which anti snoring device to buy for 2023 we have a comprehensive guide to choosing the most effective snoring solution. All things considered a mouthpiece is regarded as the best solution for snoring. Anti snoring mouthpieces are effective for both men and women, they are easy to set and use and they are relatively cheap compared to some other snoring products on the market.
Top 4 Anti-Snoring Solutions for 2023
AIRSNORE - best anti snoring mouthpiece
GOOD MORNING SNORE SOLUTION - best tongue stabilizing device
VITALSLEEP - Multi-sex, Flexible MAD Option
SMART NORA - Comfortable Tech Solution
All 4 of our best solutions for snoring are available to but directly from the official website and do not need any kind of doctor intervention. All 4 products have a long money back guarantee.
Best Snoring Solutions - How to Choose
Do you snore or have to sleep next to a wife, husband or partner who does? If so, you are probably keen to find a snoring solution and, if you have already been taking a look at some of the anti snoring devices available, you may be feeling pretty overwhelmed and confused.
Special pillows, pieces of sticky tape to go on your nose, plastic devices that fit inside the nostrils, and various contraptions to put in your mouth. It can be difficult to know which way to turn. Even harder to know if any of these so-called stop snoring solutions work and, if so, which will be the best one to choose.
The good news is, a lot of the devices you see available online do work. In fact, some of them work exceptionally well.
Unfortunately, choosing the right snoring solution is not easy. There is no one size fits all. If you are a mouth snorer, a device designed for nose snorers won't do you much good.
The truth is, many of the stop snoring solutions you see won't be right for you. Unless you like to gamble and don't mind going through a process of trial and error, it's best to spend a little time getting to understand the nature of your problem.
This article provides a three-step plan to help you avoid wasting money on snoring solutions that do not work (for you). It also provides information about some of the best snoring aids available. Think of it as a snorer's 101 and a buyer's guide combined.
Step 1 - Understand the Severity of Your Snoring Problem
Although it's possible to skip this step, it can help a lot if you know how bad your snoring is. If you have to rely on the feedback you are getting from someone else, they may be exaggerating the problem or even playing it down in an attempt to spare your feelings.
Of course, if you sleep alone, it's going to be difficult to know what happens when you are out for the count. You can try to change your sleep position but without a sleep partner it's difficult to tell if you change sleeping position long enough to have an effect.
Regardless of whether you sleep solo or have a partner, a good snore app can be worth its weight in gold. There are a number of options available but we recommend SnoreLab. It's easy to use and even the free version provides detailed information about the volume and frequency of your snoring during the night.
Step 2 - Understand Why You Snore
Understanding why you snore and what causes snoring is particularly important. Believe it or not. That terrible rasping noise is the result of vibrating flesh (your soft palate) caused by turbulence in the airway that carries air to your lungs.
The reason for the turbulence depends on whether you are a nose snorer or a mouth snorer. Most people who snore, do so through their mouths.
Either way, you may be wondering why this noise-creating turbulence only happens when you are asleep.
During sleep, all the muscles of the body relax. Including the ones you don't pay any attention to, such as the ones at the back of your throat.
When the muscles relax they lose their firmness and begin to sag. This causes the obstruction and the fact that the flesh around the muscles is so pliable makes it very susceptible to the air that passes by on its way to and from the lungs.
To make matters worse, the tongue becomes so relaxed it drops backward, causing further obstruction. Many of the best snoring solutions are designed to prevent this from happening.
In the case of nose snorers, the obstruction is generally located in the nasal cavity. Mucous can cause it or make it worse. Sometimes nose snoring can be due to a bent septum.
The septum is the piece of cartilage that sits between the nostrils. There can be many other contributing factors too.
So. Now you know the reasons why people snore. With the help of your partner or using a snoring app, you will need to try and ascertain if you snore through your nose or do so via your mouth.
Once you have this information it will make it easier to decide which snoring solutions you should try and which ones you will need to avoid.
Step 3 - Get Familiar With the Most Effective Snoring Solutions Available Online
Now let's take a look at some of the snoring solutions that work that are available at the present time. Some of them are for tackling nose snoring but most are for people who snore through the mouth.
Anti-Snoring Mouthpieces
Anti-snoring mouthpieces can be split into two main categories - MADs and TSDs.
A MAD (mandibular advancement device) fits over both sets of teeth. Due to the way it's set-up and designed, it forces the lower jaw forward and holds it in place. This brings the tongue forward, opening up the airway at the back of the throat.
MADs have been around for quite a long time and as well as controlling snoring, research shows this type of device has value as a treatment for obstructive sleep apnea too.
A TSD (tongue stabilizing device) is a hollow one-piece snoring solution that sits over the lips. When you squeeze and release the bulbous section at the front it creates a vacuum that's strong enough to hold the tongue inside and prevent it from restricting airflow during the night.
AIRSNORE (Affordable Multifuncional MAD Option)
<<CLICK to view AIRSNORE price and special deals>>
The AirSnore brand consists of two products - a high-quality MAD (mandibular advancement device ) and some aromatic drops. You can buy them individually or invest in both and use them together.
For the majority of mouth snorers, it's the anti snoring mouthpiece that's going to be the game-changer. However, the special blend of eucalyptus, peppermint, lavender, and other essential oils in the AirSnore drops are good for clearing nasal congestion and also have a calming effect on the mind.
There are many Airsnore reviews from people who have managed to control their snoring permanently.
The AirSnore MAD is a little cheaper than many similar snoring solutions and the manufacturer offers a 60-day money-back guarantee. If you want a quality device that offers good value for money, AirSnore is arguably the best anti snoring device for 2023.
GOOD MORNING SNORE SOLUTION (TSD Option)
<<CLICK to view GMSS price and special deals>>
Good Morning Snore Solution (also known as GMSS) is a TSD made in the USA and available worldwide. You only have to place it alongside similar snoring solutions to see it has a superior design.
Most TSDs are made of cheap plastic that's hard on the tongue. Good Morning Snore Solution is made from a special plastic resin that's ISO-certified for use in medical devices.
Although its basic shape is similar to that of standard TSDs, Good Morning Snore Solution was designed by an expert in sleep medicine and oral appliance therapy. It has refinements that allow it to sit easier between the lips and provide a better grip on the tongue.
Cleared for over-the-counter use as an anti-snoring aid, Good Morning Snore Solution is the Rolls Royce of TSDs. It's also one of the few TSDs that has a money-back guarantee so, if you want to take it for a test drive, you have nothing to lose.
VITALSLEEP (Multi-sex, Flexible MAD Option)
<<CLICK to view VITALSLEEP price and special deals>>
VitalSleep is a highly advanced adjustable MAD that's licensed as an anti-snoring aid and has already helped more than 400,000 snorers to finally get a decent night's sleep. Vitalsleep reviews are very positive.
Anything but a standard MAD, VitalSleep boasts some nice design features. The most notable of which is the cutting-edge Accu-Adjust system that makes it possible to adjust the level of jaw advancement in small increments.
VitalSleep's ultra-adjustable nature makes it possible to set-up the device for maximum comfort and experiment with the degree of jaw advancement to find the best position for optimum results.
This alone is a pretty big deal but the manufacturer goes one further by offering the device in a choice of two sizes. There's a standard-size version for men and a slightly smaller one for women.
There are a lot of reasons to choose this MAD, including a 60-night money-back guarantee.
SMART NORA (Comfortable Tech Solution)
<<CLICK to view SMART NORA price and special deals>>
Smart Nora is one of the best snoring solutions for people who don't relish the idea of sleeping with something in their mouth. It differs from other options because it works for nose snorers and mouth snorers as well.
So, what is this wonderful creation? Smart Nora is a three-part snoring solution that consists of a silent air pump, an inflatable pad, and a pebble.
Yep! A pebble. The pebble is actually a sophisticated electronic device that contains sensors that can detect when you are starting to snore. It's called a pebble because of its pebble-like shape.
The pebble also contains a highly-specialized mini-computer. When it senses you are about to snore, the pebble activates the pump causing it to inflate the pad, which sits beneath your pillow.
By gently inflating and deflating the pad in specific ways, Smart Nora stimulates the throat muscles. This restores the firmness, clears the airway, and prevents snoring.
So, while you are busy bagging Zzz s, Smart Nora will be working tirelessly, throughout the night.
SOMNIFIX (Mouth Strips)
One of the worst things you can do is sleep with your mouth open. It can cause and aggravate snoring in several ways. When your mouth is open, your jaw relaxes, allowing the tongue to fall further back. Breathing through the mouth is also likely to dry out the mouth and throat.
Sleeping with your mouth open also exposes the back of the throat to dust, pollen, and other airborne particles.
SomniFix is a special adhesive strip that tapes the mouth shut, preventing snoring and the other aforementioned problems.
Some people tape their mouths shut with surgical tape before bed. It's one of the oldest snoring solutions but it's primitive. SomniFix has a small vent at the front that acts as a filter. So, if you do need to breathe through your mouth, you won't wake up gasping for breath.
Of course, SomniFix probably isn't going to be the right option for anyone who has difficulty breathing through their nose but a lot of snorers respond well to this solution.
MUTE SNORING (Nasal Dilators)
As the name suggests, nasal dilators open up the nostrils and improve airflow through the nose and nasal passages. They are one of the best solutions if you have a problem with nose snoring.
There are many nasal dilators on the market. Few of them are any good. Mute puts all of the other efforts to shame and its abilities have been proven in a clinical trial.
Seventy-eight percent of the trial participants found Mute Snore helped them to breathe better at night, 75 percent of them snored less, and 73 percent of them had partners to back them up.
Mute Snore has an advantage over other nasal dilators because the nasal inserts don't need to go as far up the nose. That makes it more comfortable to use and takes away the risk of nosebleeds.
The device is also adjustable. That's not normal for snoring solutions of this type but, by expanding the two loops that sit inside the nostrils, you can adjust each side individually for maximum airflow.
TheraVent - Snore Therapy Strips
TheraVent is a special type of adhesive strip that goes over the nose. The nasal strips are designed to reduce nose snoring and clinical tests show that they work.
Each strip has a special valve that provides a measured restriction of airflow while exhaling. This micro-valve "EPAP" technology causes a pressure build-up in the airway that prevents it from becoming obstructed.
Obviously, this nose snoring solution (nasal strips) won't work if you sleep with your mouth open. If this is a problem for you, it may be a good idea to use the strips alongside a snoring chin strap.
Being realistic, TheraVent strips won't be right for you if you have nasal congestion or other problems that make nasal breathing difficult. As stated earlier, when you are looking at different snoring solutions, it's important to be aware of all the pros and cons.
How We Picked These Anti Snoring Solutions?
If you have spent a little time researching snoring solutions, you will have probably noticed most of them are just variations on a theme. However, although they all look the same, they don't all work the same. Some of the poor-quality options are also often uncomfortable to use. A lot of anti-snoring devices have durability issues too.
All of the snoring solutions we recommend are made to exacting standards by reputable companies. They impress us because they are made from the best materials and, in the case of the mouth appliances by the quality of their build.
Needless to say, all the products have excellent customer reviews as well. There are a lot of people who are saying they work.
As a ranking factor, the ability to deliver good results, and do it again and again, carries a lot of weight.
Additional Snoring Solutions to Consider
CPAP Machines
CPAP machines are often said to be the gold standard treatment for obstructive sleep apnea syndrome and many other sleep disorders. However, they are probably not one of the best solutions to treat snoring .
CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) treatment requires you to sleep wearing a face mask. A small pump near your bed pumps a continuous supply of air to the mask via a plastic tube.
The constant in-blast of air, though not overpowering, applies pressure to the airway, keeping it open.
Continuous positive airway pressure machines can be quite expensive ranging from $600 to $1000.
Micro CPAP
forget the pump beside your bed and the face mask, micro CPAP machines are battery-powered units that are small enough to place directly under your nose.
It's a nice idea, but there is a lack of evidence to support using snoring solutions of this type.
Anti-Snoring Pillows
Anti-snoring pillows come in a variety of shapes and sizes. It's even possible to buy a pillow that straps to your back like a bag.
Regardless of the option you chose, most anti-snoring pillows aim to encourage you to sleep on your side instead of your back. When you snore, sleeping on your back is a sure-fire way to make it worse.
Foam wedge pillows are an exception to the rule. Some people find sleeping with this type of pillow allows them to sleep on their back and still have a silent night.
Because they elevate your head and shoulders and prevent you from sleeping flat on your back, foam wedge pillows can prevent the bending of the neck that could encourage obstruction and snoring.
Chin Straps
Snoring chin straps were originally used as a companion to CPAP. The straps fit over the head, cradling the chin. The under-chin pressure reduces the likelihood of the mouth falling open during sleep.
If the mouth opens it can reduce air pressure within the airway, making the treatment less effective.
It's unclear why or how this happened, but chin straps later became popular as a standalone snoring solution.
Sleeping with your mouth open can increase snoring, so chin straps have potential value for many snorers but they are not one of the better solutions to reduce snoring
Air Humidifiers
Running a room humidifier may be a good way to tackle mild cases of snoring. The extra humidity they provide helps prevent the tissues at the back of the throat from drying out.
When the tissues dry out they can become inflamed and obstruct airflow.
Air humidifiers can work particularly well if you add essential oils to the water. Options such as eucalyptus can help keep the nasal passages clear and lavender will help you to sleep.
Sinus Cleansing Systems
Blocked sinuses can influence snoring and there are many ways you can try to get to grips with the problem.
One way is to suck the congestion out using a nasal aspirator. These can be battery-powered or rely on a suction bulb. Another alternative is to use a neti bottle or similar nasal irrigation system.
It can be a little strange at first and certainly takes some getting used to, but nasal irrigation can be very effective and help you breathe right. You have to squirt liquid up one nostril and allow it to come out the other.
Although it's possible to do this with warm water, it's generally best to add a little salt.
Lifestyle Changes
Many lifestyle factors can have an effect on reducing snoring. Being overweight is one of them. The extra fat around the throat can apply pressure to the airway. Losing weight may reduce your snoring and, if you are lucky, could even stop it entirely.
Smoking and alcohol consumption influence snoring too.
Smoking irritates the throat and airway. This can cause swelling. Any inflammation that's present may not be noticeable but it can still be enough to impede airflow and make your snoring worse.
Alcohol relaxes the muscles. If you've read this far, you will already realize why this can make your snoring worse. That nightcap that helps you to sleep could be one of the things causing the snoring that keeps your sleep partner awake.
There are many other things you can do to help prevent and even stop snoring. Sleeping on your side (sleeping on your back can worsen snoring).
Top Anti Snoring Solutions FAQs
Are MADs better than TSDs?
Neither one is better. Both options keep the airway clear by holding the tongue forward. They just do it in different ways.
However, if you wear dentures, have frontal crowns, or suffer from any dental condition that weakens your teeth, you won't be able to use a mouth appliance. If this is the case, the best thing to do is use a TSD instead.
Are MADs a good alternative to CPAP?
Doctors often recommend MADs as a treatment for mild cases of obstructive sleep apnea. They sometimes suggest MADs for cases of moderate sleep apnea too. However, CPAP is the preferred treatment for severe sleep apnea.
If you snore but don't have sleep apnea, you will probably find MADs are the better of the two. That's not to say CPAP wouldn't work. It's just MADs are a simpler way to go.
Is it normal to drool while using an oral device?
Yes. Drooling is quite common but most snorers feel getting a good night's sleep is worth the inconvenience.
How long do anti-snoring mouthpieces last?
This can vary from one brand to the next and from person to person too. Some people grind their teeth in their sleep. A MAD can prevent this but muscle action still puts the device under extra strain that will reduce its usable life.
However, a good TSD should last at least a year. With a MAD, you are probably looking at six months to a year.
Anti Snoring Solutions Summary
If you are considering buying an anti snoring snoring solution and overwhelmed by the choice of products available to help eliminate snoring we hope our best anti snoring solution guide helps.
To simplify matters, if you want to reduce snoring quickly and cost effectively buy a snoring mouthpiece or mouth guard like Airsnore. Airsnore has many satisfied customers and starts around $69. Airsnore has been on the market for several years and has a very efficient customer service department.
