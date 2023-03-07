Boyle excels in first career start, Huskies win ninth straight

Freshman pitcher Sam Boyle has had quite the start to his college baseball career.
Entering Tuesday, the left-hander had appeared in five games, all as a reliever, and he allowed an earned run in just one of those games.
When the Washington baseball team made a quick pit-stop in Portland for a one-game stint Tuesday afternoon, it was finally time for Boyle to receive his first career start.
Filling into the new role, it was more of the same as Boyle (2-0) allowed just one Portland hit and no earned runs as UW won its ninth consecutive game, 6-2.
Following a four-game series sweep over Northern Colorado in which the Huskies (10-2) scored an average of 15.8 runs per game, the offense was a bit more subdued to begin the game against the Pilots.
UW loaded the bases in the top of the first, but an unfortunate break on a line drive resulted in a double play, canceling the threat of a run. Portland actually got to Boyle on its very first at-bat, with a triple on a 2-2 count.
It was the first, and only, hit Boyle surrendered in the game. Boyle induced three quick outs, then settled into a groove as he held the Pilots scoreless in the second and third innings.
Boyle was dealing, but he hadn’t received any run support as the third inning ended in a 0-0 stalemate. In the top of the fourth, he finally received his run support.
A sequence of a single by junior Coby Morales, double by sophomore AJ Guerrero, and single by redshirt junior Michael Snyder scored the Huskies’ first run of the game. Two consecutive walks produced another run, and UW ended the top of the fourth with a 2-0 lead.
After Boyle made quick work of the bottom of the fourth, UW gave him some more run support.
Redshirt junior Will Simpson got things started with a solo home run, his fifth of the season and the 23rd of his Washington career. Later in the frame, a sacrifice fly by Michael Brown scored Snyder, and the Huskies’ lead had expanded to 4-0.
The additional run support was necessary; Portland tagged UW reliever, freshman Grant Cunningham for two runs in the bottom of the fourth, reducing its deficit to 4-2.
The Huskies sprinkled in a few more insurance runs for good measure: in the top of the sixth, a Morales single made it 5-2. In the top of the ninth, freshman Sam DeCarlo lofted a sac-fly, and UW closed the game out with a comfortable 6-2 score.
With the win, the Huskies pulled within one win of a double-digit winning streak, as they’ve now won nine games in a row against four different teams since Feb. 20.
UW begins its Pac-12 play at home against Utah on Friday, March 10, at 5:05 p.m.
Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles
