Do You Need a Long-Term Disability Lawyer?
Claiming disability benefits can be confusing. It may not come as a surprise, but many of those entitled to LTD often find that their claim is initially denied or may even receive less than they believe they are entitled to. It, therefore, probably also doesn't come as a surprise that people look for help in claiming their long-term disability benefits, and a lawyer who specializes in this will often be their first port of call but do they need one?
What Does An LTD Lawyer Do?
The job of a long-term disability lawyer is simple; they are there to get you the benefits to which you are entitled. This means everything you are entitled to. They make the process easier.
When you are out of work due to disability, your income may plummet. You may no longer be able to receive the income that you once had. This may be because you have transitioned to a lower-paying job. In theory, your insurance should cover this. However, many people find that it is an uphill battle.
A lawyer will navigate this process. They will liaison with everybody that needs to be. They will help you gather everything you need to prove your claim. They will fight in your corner to help you get every cent that you have owned to you.
You have to remember that the insurance companies (and anybody involved with long-term disability, for that matter) will never be a massive fan of making payouts to people. This is why, if you jump in and try to claim on your insurance as a layperson, it can take time to get right. This could drag out a process that has already been designed to be lengthy and cumbersome. An LTD lawyer will speed things up for you.
Why People May Need An LTD Lawyer
In an ideal world, a person would have a long-term disability lawyer from the very second they make their claim. It makes things easier. Almost everybody claiming LTD will want to go down this route.
Of course, when dealing with a disability, you may not always have the foresight to do this. Therefore, most people will eventually turn to a lawyer when they are struggling to talk to the insurance provider when they have had their claim denied or if the claim doesn't seem correct.
If you feel like your insurance company is giving you the run-around, then it may be time to call an LTD lawyer and see if they can help you out.
When a Lawyer May Not Always Be The Best Option
While a long-term disability lawyer may be helpful in some cases, they may not always be the best option.
You have to remember that a lawyer isn't going to work for free. Most lawyers will offer their services on a no-win, no-fee basis. However, if they win the case for you, you may have to pay them a certain percentage of your claim (talk to the lawyer to find out what this is). This may be fine if you are dealing with larger sums of cash. However, if your disability has barely impacted your work (but it is still a disability), it may not be worth talking to a lawyer. Deal with the insurance company yourself because you don't want to cut too much into the smaller sums of cash you may be receiving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.