ECA Stack For Weight Loss, Dosage, Results - Ephedrine Caffeine and Aspirin Stacks
An ECA Stack comprises Ephedrine, Caffeine and Aspirin - athletes, sportspeople and bodybuilders use them for weight loss and to boost athletic performance. This article details how to use ECA stacks, dosages and adverse effects. We will also suggest the best alternative for 2023 for anyone on a cutting cycle.
Some people only want to burn fat to lose weight. Others want to burn fat to improve their physique. Bodybuilders are a good example. After they have bulked up their muscles, they generally take steps to get rid of the fat that's sitting on top of them. Doing so helps their muscles look more chiseled and defined.
Regardless of your body goals, there are plenty of ways to speed up fat loss. One of them is to use an ECA stack. This stack can also enhance physical performance, helping you to burn extra calories through exercise.
However, although using an ECA stack is a good way for faster weight loss and fat burning than normal, it's not the only option available. Nor is it one of the safest.
ECA Stacks for Bodybuilding
The ECA stack has been around for a long time. It became popular in the 1990s and continued to be a fat loss favorite for over a decade. A lot of bodybuilders were using it while "cutting."
As the name suggests, cutting cycles are periods of time when bodybuilders cut down on their calorie intakes and concentrate on ridding their bodies of excess fat. Using an ECA stack made the process a lot easier so it's not surprising it was so popular.
However, the side effects were not so popular and ECA stacks fell out of favor after the professional baseball pitcher Steve Bechler died after collapsing at a training session and the coroner's verdict showed the herb ephedra was a contributing factor in his early demise.
Bechler's death wasn't an isolated incident. There had been other ephedra-related deaths as well so, in 2004, the FDA banned Ephedra containing dietary supplements.
Ephedra is one of the key ingredients of ECA stacks.
What is the Best ECA Stack Alternative?
Although there are some very good weight loss pills available to buy over the counter, a single supplement or fat burner isn't going to be a good match for the abilities of a stack.
There are few other stacks available but the Crazy Bulk SARMs Cutting Stack is easily the best option to choose. Although it's aimed at bodybuilders doing their cutting cycles, this stack is an equally good choice for people who need help to lose weight.
In this case, there are four fat burning products in the stack, not three. However, they are safe and natural and specially designed to work in harmony with each other.
All for products are intended for people who are seeking safe alternatives to top cutting SARMs:
IBUTA 677 (Ibutamoren MK 677 alternative)
C-DINE 501516 (Cardarine GW501516 alternative)
LIGAN 4033 (Ligandrol LGD-4033 alternative)
STENA 9009 (Stenabolic SR9009 alternative)
Unless you are a bodybuilder with a keen interest in performance-enhancing drugs, you may not know about SARMs
SARMs (selective androgen receptor modulators) are anabolic drugs that work a little like steroids. Although they may be somewhat safer than steroids, using SARMs is still a risky business. That's why many former users are now using Crazy Bulk alternatives instead.
Working together, the four supplements that make up the Crazy Bulk SARMs Cutting Stack will do everything that the ECA stack does and more. It is made up of highly effective fat burners that can also preserve lean muscle mass.
The results you get will come without a risk of side effects and have the backing of Crazy Bulks' 60-day money-back guarantee.
What is an ECA Stack?
"Stacking" is a popular bodybuilding term that refers to the practice of using two or more supplements and/or drugs together.
The original ECA stack was ephedra, caffeine, and aspirin. In addition to speeding up fat loss, it enhanced physical performance and muscle recovery.
Even after ephedra was banned, fans of the stack managed to obtain ephedra illegally. However, sourcing it was a lot harder, and using it was no longer legal so interest in the ECA stack went into decline.
Nevertheless, it was far from being game over. Several years after the FDA banned ephedra containing dietary supplements, manufacturers discovered a legal loophole. Although ephedra was banned, the alkaloid it provides was not. It's called ephedrine and it remains legally available to this day. ephedra containing dietary supplements
Now when people want to use ECA stacks for weight loss or performance enhancement, they buy ephedrine, caffeine, and aspirin.
Caffeine pills and aspirin tablets are very easy to obtain. With ephedrine, it's a little harder. The pharmacist may ask to see a driver's permit before completing the sale but this is unlikely to be a major obstacle for most people.
ECA Stacks - Breakdown
Knowing what's in it is only half the story. Moving forward, let's take a look at the things ephedrine, caffeine, and aspirin bring to the stack.
Ephedrine
Ephedrine is the most important part of ECA stacks but caffeine and aspirin enhance its abilities and deliver some additional benefits.
Ephedrine is a plant alkaloid (ephedrine alkaloids) that functions as a central nervous system stimulant. Ephedra alkaloids are often used for preventing low blood pressure during anesthesia and have added value as an asthma treatment.
Some people use the ephedra plant (ephedra containing supplements) to accelerate fat loss and fat burning but it can cause many side effects including high blood pressure, rapid heartbeat, cardiac arrest, and hallucinations.
As we mentioned earlier, ephedrine is the key component in ephedra. However, these days the ephedrine people use to build an ECA stack is more likely to be synthetic because manufacturing it is more cost-effective than extracting it from ephedra plants.
Ephedrine works by stimulating increases in norepinephrine. It's the hormone responsible for activating an internal survival mechanism called fight or flight.
Fight or flight causes numerous changes within the body that prime it for action. These changes make it possible to fight harder, run away faster⸺do what it takes to survive.
It's this ability to trigger fight or flight that gives ephedrine such value as a performance enhancer. Its abilities as a stimulant also enable better mental focus and clearer thinking.
Another thing fight or flight does is reduce hunger. Needless to say, this ability gives ECA stacks extra value to promote weight loss.
Research shows the compound further supports fat loss by increasing metabolism. [1]
Caffeine
Like ephedrine, caffeine is a central nervous system stimulant. However, although caffeine consumption can cause jitters and other side effects, unless it's provided in overly high doses, these issues are only likely to occur in caffeine-sensitive individuals.
Caffeine is the most commonly used and socially-acceptable stimulant in the world.
Caffeine is also a popular supplement ingredient. You can find it in diet pills, weight loss supplements, sports supplements, and many nootropic (brain-boosting) pills.
Coffee drinkers the world over are well aware of how useful caffeine is for blowing away mental cobwebs and improving concentration. It's this ability that makes it such a useful nootropic.
Caffeine in diet pills helps people to avoid energy slumps and diet-related fatigue. The caffeine in sports supplements helps people to train harder, with sharper mental focus.
Research shows even quite low doses of caffeine can deliver notable improvements in exercise and sports performance. [2]
Nor do the benefits end there. On top of everything else it can do, caffeine also accelerates fat loss. Research shows it achieves this by increasing metabolism via thermogenesis. [3]
Aspirin
Unlike the other two ingredients in the ECA stack, aspirin is unlikely to directly support fat burning or weight loss. However, it enhances the abilities of its two stack makes and prolongs their effects.
This is largely due to aspirin's ability to inhibit norepinephrine hormone depletion. Ephedrine and caffeine increase the amount of norepinephrine circulating in the blood, while aspirin slows the decline. It's a very useful helper ingredient.
Due to its abilities as a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), aspirin is also good for reducing muscle pain. Recent research shows it may help prevent denervated muscle atrophy too. [4]
However, although the way aspirin can benefit the muscles may offer value to bodybuilders and other athletically inclined individuals, it's not an ability that will interest the average person considering using an ECA stack to lose weight.
One of the main downsides of aspirin is it can be hard on the stomach. Taking it too often and/or using high doses often causes acute gastric mucosal damage. [5]
Aspirin also thins the blood. [6] This makes it unsuitable for people who have certain blood disorders or medical conditions.
If you have existing stomach issues or bleeding problems or would like to avoid such issues in the future, you may want to think twice about using the ECA stack to lose weight.
Where to Get the ECA Stack Ingredients
In some countries, you will find aspirin on supermarket shelves. In others, you may have to buy it via a pharmacy but it's not a difficult stack ingredient to obtain.
Caffeine tablets are readily available as well. Again, depending on your location, you may be able to buy the tablets from a supermarket and will certainly find them in any good pharmacy.
When it comes to obtaining ephedrine, your choice will be limited to pharmacies only.
Pharmacies sell ephedrine as a bronchodilator. The two most popular brands are Bronkaid and Primatene.
Bronkaid provides 25 mg of ephedrine per tablet. Primatene provides half this amount.
How to Use Ephedrine Caffeine and Aspirin Stacks
People who are using the ECA stack typically take all three of the stack ingredients three times per day. Taking the pills at breakfast, lunch, and dinner is a pretty good way to go.
ECA Stack Dosage
The normal stack should look something like this:
Ephedrine (25 mg)
Caffeine (200 mg)
Aspirin (81 mg)
The above figures are per dose, not per day but, due to the risk of side effects, it's best to take half these amounts for the first few days. If you are hit with a bad reaction it's better to be at the receiving end of a small hammer instead of a sledgehammer.
Due to the risks involved, it's also best to avoid other sources of caffeine and stimulants in general. You don't want to do anything that will add any more weight to that hammer.
ECA Stack Results
Many people who have experience using ephedrine, caffeine, and aspirin stacks can vouch for the effectiveness of this combination. If you know anyone who regularly stacks the three or has done so in the past, they may also share tales of the side effects. Although the ECA stack has plenty of pros, it also has many cons.
Despite the popularity of ephedrine, caffeine, and aspirin stacks, researchers have never been inspired to study the stack's ability to support weight loss. Most of the studies to date focus on ephedrine and caffeine alone.
For instance, the researchers responsible for one study recruited 32 obese, adolescent children and put them on a diet that provided 500 fewer calories than their daily energy requirements.
The researchers gave some of the children a placebo, while others got daily doses of caffeine and ephedrine.
After 20 weeks, the placebo group lost less than 1 lb in weight. The children who were given the caffeine and ephedrine stack lost significantly more weight than the children in the placebo control group. [7]
ECA Stack Side Effects
The ECA stack that uses ephedrine doesn't appear to be as bad as its ephedra predecessor. So far, nobody has died from using it, but plenty of people have had unpleasant side effects and who knows what the future holds?
The most common ECA stack side effects are insomnia, hyperactivity, nausea, vomiting, anxiety, and/or heart palpitations.
However, the risks of side effects such as these will increase significantly if you do something stupid like knocking back the dietary supplements with coffee or energy drinks.
ECA Stacks Summary
An ECA stack is often used for weight loss and to boost athletic performance. It is very much an old way of cutting and defining lean muscle. Nowadays, legal SARMS are used to good effect without risking health or adverse effects.
A SARMS stack is arguably the best alternative to an ECA Stack.
Click to view SARMS CUTTING STACK
