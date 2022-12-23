Epiandrosterone Review Results, Cycles, Dosage, Side Effects - Epi Andro Bodybuilding
Building a lean, muscular, well-defined physique doesn't happen overnight. It takes a long time and a lot of hard work.
Although most bodybuilders don't mind putting in the hard work, they often would rather see the fruits of their labor sooner rather than later. That's why steroids are so popular.
If you are presently thinking about using steroids to enhance your muscle growth, Epiandrosterone is one of the muscle building steroids you may choose.
But should you choose “Epi Andro” and use it and what will happen if you do?
In this article, we are going to take a close look at Epiandrosterone, along with its various benefits for bodybuilders and athletes and risks⸺those all important pros and cons.
What is Epiandrosterone and How Does It Work?
Although "Epiandrosterone" is quite a mouthful to say, it's a lot easier than referring to this popular anabolic drug by its other two names: Epi Andro and 3β-androsterone.
Although many anabolic steroids function as direct replacements for testosterone, this anabolic compound is a little different. It's a prohormone derived from Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA).
You take Epi Andro by mouth. There is no need for needles or injections. After its absorption, the body converts Epiandrosterone to Dihydrotestosterone (DHT). Like testosterone, DHT is both anabolic and a sex hormone.
DHT is a testosterone metabolite. Almost 10% of the testosterone adults produce is converted to it yet, suprsingly, DHT boasts greater anabolic and androgenic abilities.
Because it is more anabolic than testosterone, DHT provides greater improvements in protein synthesis and muscle growth. It also offers greater protection against loss of muscle mass due to catabolism.
Some researchers speculate Epiandrosterone may further influence muscle growth and quality by encouraging the secretion of extra insulin-like growth factor-1 and boosting nitric oxide (NO). However, there is still a lot to learn. As far as science goes, it's still early days.
Epiandrosterone Bodybuilding Benefits
Due to its high anabolic potency, Epi Andro can help bodybuilders to attain decent improvements in muscle mass. It's also capable of delivering improvements in fat loss at the same time.
Unlike a lot of alternative steroids, "Epi Andro" does not push up LDL cholesterol (bad cholesterol). It decreases it. For that reason, some bodybuilders stack it alongside steroids that do push it up in the hopes it will help provide damage limitation.
Many bodybuilders who use this steroid say it helps motivate them to train hard, while also increasing energy and physical stamina.
However, not all enhancements this anabolic steroid provides are training or muscle-related.
Although it's going to come down to personal opinion if this is a good thing, Epiandrosterone also appears to encourage hair growth on the chest and around the genitalia.
The makers of devices such as Manscape would have us believe, women like their men shaven but that's just marketing. Plenty of women may relish a good jungle adventure.
Of course, competing bodybuilders may need to exert due diligence before climbing on stage and flexing their muscles while wearing a traditional posing pouch. As with all anabolic steroids, it's a case of taking the rough with the smooth.
How to Use Epiandrosterone: Doses and Cycles
Bodybuilders who use this anabolic steroid typically take it in doses of 250 mg to 500 mg per day. New users would be well advised to begin with the lower dose and see how their bodies respond. The best time to take Epi Andro appears to be pre-workout.
Epiandrosterone cycles are normally 4-6 weeks. Again, new users should break the ice carefully and begin with 4-week cycles.
As with other steroids, Epiandrosterone suppresses testosterone production, so a post-cycle therapy (PCT) will be necessary. You cannot use Epi Andro and then stop without taking steps to compensate for the damage the steroid has caused.
Epiandrosterone Bodybuilding Results
Although Epiandrosterone is capable of supporting decent improvements in muscle mass and strength, the results it provides will not be as good as stronger steroids, such as Dianabol.
Let's not forget, Epiandrosterone is only a prohormone. High-potency steroids like Dianabol, are synthetic alternatives to testosterone that have been tweaked to be highly anabolic. No conversion is necessary. When they hit your system, they are ready to go.
Unfortunately, there is a lack of research into the value of using Epi Andro for muscle growth and enhancement. You have to trust the reports made by bodybuilders who have experience using it.
The problem is, it can be very hard to ascertain how well Epiandrosterone works because so many people who use it, stack it with other steroids.
That means the results they report are due to cocktails of steroids, not solely due to running Epiandrosterone cycles.
Nevertheless, many bodybuilders are adamant Epiandrosterone has helped them to attain improvements in strength and muscle mass.
Epiandrosterone Side Effects
Although this steroid hormone normally presents milder side effects than most other steroids, it also delivers lesser benefits.
Oral steroids are usually super hard on the liver and kidneys. Because it's a prohormone, not synthetic testosterone, Epiandrosterone is unlikely to present this problem.
However, research shows high levels of DHT can cause hair loss and male pattern baldness. [1]
The things any anabolic compound can do to your hairline are ironic if you bear in mind some of the other changes the steroid makes to your body may earn you the nickname Jungle Jim.
Side effects of any kind are no laughing matter though, and the things Epiandrosterone may do to your prostate are anything but funny.
During adolescence, DHT plays an important role in prostate gland development. However, high levels of DHT in adults has the potential to be detrimental to prostate health and may increase susceptibility to prostate cancer. [2]
Many men suffer from prostate problems. Fortunately, it's a problem that generally doesn't arise until they are aged 40 and over.
However, enlarged prostate symptoms include incontinence and difficulty peeing. The first has the potential to cause extreme embarrassment but, due to the discomfort and potential dangers, the second might be even worse.
Where to Buy Epiandrosterone
Epiandrosterone is a prohormone you may be able to buy over the counter (OTC) but good luck with that. Due to its lack of popularity, you are unlikely to be able to find a supplier.
It may be equally difficult to source a supply of Epiandrosterone to buy online.
As for the cost of using Epi Andro, if you do find a supplier, expect to pay around $200 to $300 per cycle.
That's a lot of money and Epiandrosterone isn't a powerful steroid. Not surprisingly, most bodybuilders don't feel the investment is worthwhile and either choose to go with more powerful steroids or use safe and natural steroid alternatives instead.
Epiandrosterone Conclusion
Although Epiandrosterone is one of the safer steroids, it isn't a popular one. In addition to being hard to find and expensive to buy, the low level of benefits it offers is a poor trade-off for some of the potential side effects and it's unlikely to provide good value for money.
The PCT will further increase the cost of each Epiandrosterone cycle. Crazy Bulk D-Bal is a far superior option that will offer greater benefits and be cheaper and safer to use.
