First thing in the morning, I make myself a steaming cup of jasmine tea and start preparing for class.
Keeping a planner is essential to making sure I’m on time for classes and on track with weekly assignments. My time zone is two hours behind Seattle, so I recalculate meeting times here.
Another part of my daily ritual includes doing skincare and putting on makeup for the day — a calming and quick form of self-care, as well as a part of getting ready for upcoming Zoom calls.
As a political science student, most of my time is spent watching lectures and writing essays. Hours of sitting and concentration can sometimes take a toll on my eyes and my hands, and I often have to remind myself to take breaks when needed.
Although I spend most of my time at home, I’m diligent about wearing a mask when going outside. When studying at a café, working at my part-time job, or going to the grocery store, I’m constantly aware of upholding my responsibility to the community by properly wearing a mask.
Around midday I usually step outside to take in some fresh air and take part in one of my quarantine hobbies: gardening. I’m harvesting some homegrown kale that I’ll later turn into a salad.
I also spend time taking care of Ume, a spotted dove who had fallen out of a plum (ume) tree when he was barely hatched. Ume loves devouring his midday snacks: seeds.
If there’s time, I do some planning for my garden for the upcoming weeks. I am currently preparing to plant Hawaiian chili pepper, dill, and strawberry plants.
While doing so much schoolwork during the day, it is easy for me to become overwhelmed and stressed. In the late afternoon, I like to sit outside and watch the sunset because it often helps to put my stresses into perspective.
As the sun continues to set, I look out onto the horizon and the city below, and I’m left with gratitude for staying at home with my family.
Spending time with my family over dinner is one of my favorite parts of the day because we can catch up on what we’ve been up to. I particularly enjoy chatting with my twin sister, Chloe, who is a busy student also taking her classes at home.
As I settle down for the evening, so does Ume. After resting on this lamp, Ume will fly to my family’s mango tree to sleep.
As my night comes to an end, I spend a few more hours catching up on readings and writing for my classes.
Just before I go to sleep, I make sure my alarm is set, ready to enter my daily routine all over again. While experiencing college life at home sometimes feels tedious, I am hopeful that someday soon I will be able to be a part of UW’s lively campus again.
Reach photographer Claire McCreery at photo@dailyuw.com. Instagram: @gardenpeonies
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.