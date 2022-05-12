Growing up and moving out (again): Your guide to off-campus housing

After spending time in the comfort of assigned campus dormitories, navigating off-campus living can be a difficult task. There are more kinds of living spaces than you think — from apartments to full shared housing — and whether you plan to live alone or with roommates, Husky Media can help you find your next home. Here is what you’ll find in your search:
Studio Apartments
A studio apartment is a consolidated living space that includes all the amenities you’ll need, all in the comfort of one room. People usually buy studio apartments for themselves and live alone — if you prioritize privacy and organization, a studio might be the best choice for you.
According to UW, a studio apartment ranges between $800 to $1,500 per month, depending on where in the U-District you decide to live.
Keep in mind, a studio apartment is different from a one bedroom apartment. If you want a bit of separation, a one bedroom is between $900 to $1,800 per month, according to UW. If you value compartmentalizing your living quarters, a one bedroom apartment may be better for you.
Multi-bedroom Apartments
If you’d like to live with one or more roommates but aren’t prepared to move into a house, look for a multi-bedroom apartment. The first step is deciding how many roommates you want to live with, and every apartment complex offers distinct floor plans to fit different amounts of people. The UW estimates two bedroom apartments from $600 to $1,000 and three bedroom apartments from $950 to $1,500 a month.
Something else to consider is whether or not you want your own bathroom. In some apartments, each room has an attached bathroom. In others, it may be shared with a roommate. Having your own bathroom is usually a bit more expensive.
Duplex
A duplex, by the nature of its name, is a larger residence that combines two different living spaces. It can be a great place to live if you are looking for housing that (typically) costs less than a single-family house but still has a homey feeling. Duplexes also can offer amenities that differ from apartments, such as having a front or backyard.
Shared Houses
Living in a house offers you the opportunity to live with a large number of roommates while also having fairly low rent. Houses usually offer residents a shared living room, kitchen, and bathroom. Living in a shared house is usually a bit farther away from campus, but typically costs residents — depending on the location and quality — somewhere between $500 to $800 per month. Like a duplex, most houses will also have a yard space to hang out on those rare sunny days in Seattle.
Reach writer Will Crockett at huskymedia@dailyuw.com.
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.