Hidden gems near your home: Ravenna

The Ravenna area is home to many UW students; the neighborhood has a variety of places to explore, whether for studying, relaxing, or hanging out with friends. Here are some of these places:
Third Place Books
Third Place Books is a bookstore with three locations in Seattle, including one in Ravenna. The bookstore sells both new and used books, as well as hosts author events, and offers food and beverages at the in-store Café Arta & Pub. Third Place Books is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Queen Mary Tea Room
Queen Mary Tea Room is an English-style tea house. Queen Mary takes walk-ins for a pot of tea and dessert, as well as reservations for full meals. The tea house is great for all occasions, such as spending time with friends or enjoying brunch with parents. Brunch costs around $20, and lunch ranges from $20 to $30. Queen Mary Tea Room is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Seven Coffee Roasters
Seven Coffee Roasters is a coffee shop and market. The cafe sells its own roasts and baked goods, while the other side of the shop sells grocery store type items such as snacks, wine, and soda. Seven Coffee Roasters is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Bagel Oasis
Bagel Oasis is a cafe that offers in-person services and catering, as well as online deliveries. In addition to a variety of bagels, Bagel Oasis sells specialty omelets, sandwiches, and coffee. Bagel Oasis is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week.
Cowen Park
Cowen Park is located on the left side of Ravenna Park. The park has a playset — which includes a mini zip line — picnic tables, and barbeque pits. There are also trails around the area. The park is open seven days a week from 4 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Cowen Park Grocery
Cowen Park Grocery is a grocery store and coffee shop that sells sweet treats and has a selection of convenience store type items. Cowen Park Cafe is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Saturday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays.
Palmer House
Palmer House is a coffee shop catered toward college students. The shop serves coffee for $1 and is open Mondays to Fridays from noon to 4 p.m.
Reach writer Zoë Nichols at huskymedia@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @zoenickels
