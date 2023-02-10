How Important Is it to Take Risks on Employees? Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola Explains His People Investment Strategy
There's no denying that having a team of talented employees is essential to any business's success, size, and industry. According to Fred Voccola, Kaseya's CEO, the challenge is that top talent is hard to come by.
The COVID-19 pandemic, the "Great Resignation," and the many labor shortages that have followed have all exacerbated this challenge. With more than47 million employees voluntarily quitting in 2021 alone, companies today must take a different approach to attracting top talent.
At times, this can mean taking risks on employees. The key, though, is taking calculated risks based on key determining factors and then providing employees with the support to achieve even more.
The Power of Grit
What makes an employee worth taking a risk on? A main characteristic is grit.Fred Voccola, Kaseya CEO, defines grit as those having courage and resolve and strength of character. He says that gritty people aren't willing to quit. Failure or bumps in the road don't deter them.
Some of these “gritty individuals” may not even be the most innovative person on the team, but they often work the hardest. They're humble and are determined to keep working until they can meet their ultimate goals, no matter what it takes.
Fred Voccola tries to stock Kaseya, a global leader in providing unified IT management and security software, with gritty people who often align themselves with others who are just as committed to the vision of the business as they are.
These are people who are worth taking a risk on.
Providing Support
It's great to believe in gritty people and to take chances on them, but if you want them to grow and be successful, you need to support them. All business risks should be mitigated, and that goes for the risks you take on your employees, too.
Employees will likely have shortcomings, and you should have plans in place to address them on a proactive basis. You can do this in several ways, including assigning a specific mentor or developing an intensive training program.
It's also important to lift employees up when they're feeling down. If someone is having trouble getting over the hump, you should have plans in place to build up their confidence and help them achieve their goals in the end.
Mentoring the Next Generation
Fred Voccola, Kaseya CEO, says companies should also look outside their organizations to the next generation of employees. Companies need to invest in not just building their own people up and providing them with pathways for growth but also in people outside the organization.
This can include partnering with local colleges and universities to mentor students and help them to be better prepared for the workforce upon graduation. In doing so, you'll not only be giving back to the community and helping the younger generation, but you'll be putting your company in the best light possible with a group of people who may be worth taking a risk on.
Giving back in this way benefits students, in this example, and it also serves as a reminder to your current employees that you care. This, in turn, can lead to employees feeling more appreciated and valued and more likely to stick around for the long haul.
