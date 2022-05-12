How to secure your home in U-district

Moving into private housing in the U-District?
Making off-campus housing safe can seem overwhelming and expensive, but it’s easier than you think. To simplify your quest, here are some steps you can take to make sure your home is secure.
According to the SPD crime dashboard, the U-District was struck with 2,097 property crimes and violent offenses in 2021, and has already logged 540 this year; the area surrounding UW has built a dangerous reputation that makes it imperative to take precautions every step of the way.
A Ring doorbell is the first product every home in the U-District should have. This camera lets you see who is at your door even if you're not at home with the aid of high-tech motion detectors. It is also helpful when tracking packages when no one is home. You can buy a ring doorbell off Amazon for $99.99 with all the tools needed for installation.
Not trying to spend as much money?
No worries, security signs can trick people into thinking your home is protected. A 2012 study from the University of North Carolina Charlotte’s department of criminal Justice and criminology found that security signs discouraged 24.7% of robbers. The classic "Smile You're On Camera” or “WARNING 24-hour Surveillance” signs adds a layer of security for any spur-of-the-moment break-ins — you can find both of these on Amazon for under $10.
Most houses in the U-District are older multi-level homes with bedrooms on every floor. Keeping ground-level windows locked is a key player in reducing break-ins. To take it a step further, install extra-strong window locks; if you have very visible windows, there are also security grills available on Amazon for under $80.
Moving to more creative methods, people have found great success planting thorny bushes such as the common holly or the giant rhubarb at possible break-in points. Home Depot carries both plants for under $30. Burglars often look for the easiest entrance and any way of complicating their path acts as a deterrent.
Another concern is forgetting or losing your house keys, which could leave people stranded outside — to combat this, students should consider installing a keypad. Some properties in the U-District have already shifted away from keys.
Amazon carries the Sifley Smart Lock for $129.99. Once installed, this lock has five different ways to verify entry, including a fingerprint, code, fob, smartphone, or key. Splitting the cost of this device between roommates could be the perfect way to make sure all people living get home safely.
