How to Transform Your Living Room Into a Cinema Lounge

Home should be your little piece of paradise, the place to rest, to enjoy time with your family and friends, and if you are a fan of movies, the perfect place to watch your favorite ones. Luckily, we have great news for you! You don’t need to live in a mansion with its home theater because turning your living room into a cinema lounge has never been this easy.
We will be giving you tips and ideas to make your living room the perfect place for movie nights. This way, you can offer your friends and family a real cinema experience at home. So let’s get into it!
Seating Options
First things first – where are you going to sit? The seating area is probably an essential part of the arrangement. This is where you and your guests will be during the whole movie, so it has to be comfortable, within a reasonable distance from the screen, and everything around it should balance the experience.
Adding a reclining sectional is one of our favorite options, as it faces the screen, it’s comfortable, has multiple sitting positions, and there’s no back pain after a long movie marathon, not to mention some come with cup holders. Luckily for you, you can easily find the best reclining sectionals around. With so many available models, it’s possible to find the ideal design for you and your place. With simplistic styles and modern lines, make sure it fits the ongoing decoration of the living room. It’s also the perfect pair to a bigger and more classic couch.
Lighting
Right after the seating arrangements, lighting is essential to make the room perfect for a movie session. There are a lot of lighting styles to choose from, be it rope lights, hang light-blocking drapes, or even LEDs (our top pick!) This makes it possible for the room to be well lit but not too bright, leading to TV reflections or unwanted brightness.
Furthermore, installing a dimming light system is the perfect solution, as it gives the real cinema experience – trust us, movie night will never be the same again! If this is not an option for you, then there’s also the possibility of installing thick drapes to block sunlight, which does the job perfectly.
Audio Tips
What is the best thing about a movie theater, besides the big screen and the popcorn? The audio! Ensuring that you have a great audio system is a must and an essential part of the experience, and with all the noise that can be heard from the surroundings, this should always be balanced.
For example, you can add an external speaker to your TV, either wireless or manual, as the TV or the computer sound system can be flawed and not powerful enough. These can be placed in different house parts to give you that surrounding effect, making it even more realistic – be careful watching scary movies with it! These also have the perk of not being a significant expense since simple and cheaper speakers can be added to the setup to improve it.
Lights, Camera, ACTION!
Everyone enjoys a good movie; it’s a great source of entertainment and takes us to a whole new universe. However, going to the movies can be expensive, so having your living room theater is the best idea. Hopefully, these tips will help you find solutions to quickly turn your space into a real cinema and enjoy all that this art has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.