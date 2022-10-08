Huskies put together second consecutive sweep against the Beavers
By Madison Rockwell Contributing writer
In a three-set match against Oregon State, the No. 16 Washington volleyball team put on its second sweep in a row in front of its home crowd Friday night.
A team effort from the Huskies on both sides of the ball gave them a smooth 3-0 win over the Beavers.
“The thing that I most appreciated was just playing really clean,” head coach Keegan Cook said.
An underwhelming serving performance, which included eight errors in the first set, kept the start of the match tighter than Washington would have liked. But the slower first set proved to not have an effect on the game’s result, as the UW offense began to rocket ahead of OSU.
The Huskies’ offense broke through near the middle of set one with exciting back-to-back kills from senior outside hitter Claire Hoffman. The Huskies (12-3, 4-1 Pac-12) took the set 25-19 after a kill by senior middle blocker Marin Grote.
Sophomore middle blocker Sophie Summers and senior setter Ella May Powell were a dynamic duo in the first set and throughout the match, with Powell assisting Summers a total of six times.
“I’ve known Ella for a long time,” Summers said. “She’s an incredible person and an incredible player … It’s a special connection”.
Powell continued to be a tremendous support for her team, as usual, with 35 total assists throughout the night.
“I thought Ella May distributed the ball well to a bunch of different attackers,” Cook said. “For the team, she just represents having high standards and not being satisfied as a team.”
The Huskies held onto an even steadier lead in set two, consistently getting past the Beavers’ (6-8, 1-3 Pac-12) defense. Sophomore outside hitter Emoni Bush continued to perform throughout the set.
In the final point of the second set, it was Bush who served to the Beaver defense, and Summers who extended with perfect timing to block an attack from OSU freshman Nursena Ballioglu.
It was Washington’s offensive coordination that ultimately put together the win.
The final set proved to be the strongest in the game for UW, after the Huskies triumphed over the Beavers, whose accuracy diminished in set three. UW ended the game over .500 in hitting, while OSU stumbled at .076. Washington won the final set 25-11.
With input from across the roster and strong offensive connection, Washington was able to walk away with their fourth conference win of the 2022 season.
Washington’s next match will be against No. 12 Oregon on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Alaska Airlines Arena.
Reach contributing writer Madison Rockwell at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @madisonroc18
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.