Huskies squeeze out 2-1 victory in series opener against USC

A low-scoring affair at Dedeaux field in Los Angeles ended in the Huskies’ favor as the team sought to get things rolling on a good note in their final conference series of the season.
Ultra-reliable sophomore right-hander Jared Engman got the start for the Washington baseball team on Friday evening, and for the third time in a row set the ball in motion to boost his teammates in capturing a crucial victory, this time a narrow 2-1 win over USC.
Following a base hit from leadoff junior McKay Barney, neither the Huskies (23-24, 12-16 Pac-12) nor the Trojans (24-23, 8-17 Pac-12) accomplished much within the first two innings, minus one hit given up by USC, while Engman allowed none.
Josh Urps finally got the wheels turning by dropping a triple into right field in the top of the third inning. The redshirt senior was able to make it home after a groundout from Barney, putting the first run of the game on the board and providing Washington with the first lead of the game.
The Trojans scrambled to topple UW’s efforts in the next frame, but came up short amid two more strikeouts from Engman and a sound Washington defense.
Redshirt sophomores Johnny Tincher and Will Simpson commenced the fourth inning with two singles, but were left stranded on base after an ensuing infield pop fly and groundout into a double play checked off three outs, leaving the score at 1-0.
As the Huskies once more left two runners on base in the fifth inning, while in the process allowing USC’s Jaden Agassi to clamp down on two strikeouts, Washington’s one-run lead was matched after three consecutive base hits resulted in one run placed into the Trojans’ corner, tying the score up at 1.
Two singles on the part of Simpson and freshman AJ Guerrero, paired with a walk drawn by freshman Coby Morales, got the bases loaded in the top of the sixth inning, rattling USC enough to switch things up and bring out a pitcher from the bullpen. The Trojans’ Carson Lambert, however, took down the next two Washington batters, closing the inning out with the score still stymied at 1-1.
Engman pushed forward into the bottom of the sixth inning, and after five total strikeouts were counted, was relieved by right-handed sophomore Case Matter following another USC single.
Pretty soon, the tables were turned, as USC loaded up the bases with only one out recorded. It appeared as though the Trojans had the same issue as the Huskies of failing to capitalize off of a prime offensive opportunity, while Matter fired off two consecutive strikeouts to prevent any more scoring on his opponents’ end.
UW’s offense continued to stagnate as its next three batters went three-and-out in the top of the seventh inning. With the entrance of redshirt freshman Josh Emanuels, and shortly thereafter senior Ryan Velazquez (2-0), the Huskies again trudged on without permitting the Trojans to break through in any big way.
Washington found its savior in Guerrero at a critical point, who put his team on top again with a left-field home run in the top of the eighth inning that shattered the prolonged 1-1 tie that had lasted over three innings.
With a 2-1 UW lead, familiar reliever Stefan Raeth came in and ran through USC’s eighth and ninth inning bats to maintain the Huskies’ late stronghold over the flow of the game, giving up just one single that proved of no importance to procuring that one-run win.
Friday’s win marks just one step closer to a potential slot in the 2022 inaugural Pac-12 Tournament opening up for Washington, given that the Huskies can remain steady and get their hands on as many wins as possible to secure an eighth-place spot in the conference rankings as the regular season draws to a close.
Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason
Like what you're reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
