After a year of things being virtual, I think it’s safe to say we all know a thing or two about using Zoom. We use it for meetings, to connect with family, and of course, every single day for online school. We should basically be professionals now, right?
However, when it’s just you and a hiring manager on a call, things can feel a little bit more intimidating than when you’re just one blank square in your 100-person lecture.
Ah yes, job interviews. An experience that, regardless of being virtual, can be completely nerve racking. Now you have the added stress of worrying if your Wi-Fi is going to suddenly cut out.
But don’t worry, we’re here to break down some tips and tricks to make sure you crush your next job interview even if it’s on Zoom or any other online platform.
Make sure you’re set up in a quiet setting
You shouldn’t have to be talking over something during your interview, whether it's your roommates, your family, or just your loud washing machine in the background. When interviewing you want to be in a calm, quiet environment, not somewhere like a coffee shop.
Dress to impress
Even though your interview may be virtual, dress like you’re really there in person. Whether that means you’re in a “Zoom fit” (business on the top, comfy on the bottom) or full professionalism, make sure you look put together. Even if no one can see your pants, recent studies suggest that dressing up for work can actually lead to better performance. So maybe upgrade the sweatpants for this one occasion.
Have your resume on hand
One of the benefits to having virtual interviews is your ability to have your resume on hand. Struggling to come up with a response to a question regarding your recent experience? Just glance at your resume which can conveniently already be pulled up on your screen alongside your interview, perfect for those moments where you totally draw a blank. Having this open as a resource — as well as other questionnaires you had to fill out for the position — when applying can help you feel more confident and prepared.
Cut the chaos
Beyond just being in a quiet space while interviewing, this means cutting out all potential distractions for both you and the interviewer. Make sure your computer notifications are turned off and your cell phone is silenced. No one wants to hear your incoming emails or texts, and you don’t want to be thrown off while speaking either.
This also means not fidgeting with your computer or things on the desk or table where you’re sitting, and let your roommates know not to barge in. Act like the interviewer is really sitting across from you and cut out all the things that could distract both you and them. On the off chance a distraction does happen or there’s a technical difficulty, try not to let it throw you off your game. Chances are your interviewer has had the same struggles before.
We hope these little tips and tricks help you feel a bit more relaxed or prepared going into a virtual job interview. Even though you can’t control the Wi-Fi, by doing these few things to create the right environment, your skills will be showcased and you’ll be set for success.
Reach writer Emma Aitelli at huskymedia@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @emmaaitelli
