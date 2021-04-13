With summer just around the corner, the annual hunt for jobs and internships is well under way. Here is a list of resources the UW Career & Internship Center offers to help students in their search.
Handshake
Handshake is an online job and internship database tailored for UW students. Handshake allows students to build a profile with entries specific to their educational journey, such as courses they have taken and RSOs they have been a part of.
An especially useful feature is the ability to search exclusively for on-campus employment. Employers from the UW — like the IMA, the HUB, and research labs on campus — will post job opportunities available only to UW students.
On top of helping students find job opportunities, Handshake makes it easy for them to apply. Students can create a library with all of their relevant documents, including their transcript and resume, as well as a PDF of their schedule to show employers their availability.
These documents can then be used via Handshake’s “quick apply” feature. This feature identifies positions that only require documents students have already uploaded and allows them to apply with just the click of a button.
Find out more at: https://careers.uw.edu/companies/
Career Fairs
In a normal year, the UW holds a sizable job and internship fair in the spring that connects employers from across the state and country with UW students and alumni. This event gives students the chance to meet face-to-face with hundreds of employers looking to hire for full-time, part-time, and internship opportunities. However, to combat the spread of COVID-19, career fairs for the 2020-2021 academic year will be held online.
The Spring 2021 career fairs will be hosted on the Handshake Virtual Career Fair platform. There are three such fairs scheduled for this upcoming spring quarter: the UW-Seattle Spring Job & Internship Fair on April 22, the UW-Seattle Non-Profit Connections Fair on May 6, and the UW-Seattle Recent Graduate Job Fair on June 29. The first two events are open to all UW students and alumni, while the last is exclusive to recent UW graduates.
While preparation has always been important for students going into a career fair, virtual fairs require some additional steps. As has been the case for previous career fairs, students are expected to arrive with a resume, elevator pitch, and business casual attire (at least from the waist up). However, students must now also register in advance for info sessions and one-on-one conversations with specific employers.
Registering to speak with specific employers eliminates waiting in lines, gives each student a dedicated time slot to pitch themselves, and avoids the awkward small talk with employers who do not represent the roles a student is intrigued in. These one-on-one conversations also act as screening interviews, so it is recommended that students begin preparing for them two weeks in advance, right when they register for the fair.
For tips on how to prepare for a virtual career fair, check out our interview with
Find out more at: https://careers.uw.edu/preparing-for-virtual-career-fairs/
Career Coaching Appointments
For students with questions about choosing a major, networking, resume/cover letter reviews, job/internship search strategies, applying to graduate school, and other career related topics, the UW Career & Internship Center offers career coaching. While drop-in coaching is not currently available, students can still schedule 30-minute career coaching appointments through Handshake.
Find out more at: https://careers.uw.edu/schedule-an-appointment-with-a-career-coach/
Online Resume Review
The UW Career & Internship Center also gives students the opportunity to have their resumes reviewed by fellow students. Resumes will only be reviewed if they are two pages or less, not a class assignment, and submitted as .doc, .docx, or .pdf files. After submitting a resume, students can expect feedback within two business days.
Find out more at: https://careers.uw.edu/online-resume-review/
DIY Resources
For students who prefer to learn at their own convenience, the UW offers a catalog of videos and virtual workshops that students can access anytime. These videos and workshops, most of which last only 30 seconds, cover crafting resumes, writing cover letters, building skills, searching for jobs, networking, interviewing, and generally developing one’s career.
This catalog of content provides students with a solid foundation in the skills necessary to secure a job and supplements the information that students can acquire through career coaching.
Find out more at: https://careers.uw.edu/channels/diy-resources/
Pathway U
Pathway U helps students discover their purpose and connect it to college and careers. This resource allows students to take assessments that provide insights into their interests, personality traits, values, and workplace preferences and then recommends specific UW majors, internships, and career paths that align with the results of those assessments. This resource is particularly useful for students who are still exploring and have not yet decided on a major or career path.
Find out more at: https://careers.uw.edu/resources/pathwayu/
Find Your Community
The UW Career & Internship Center also helps students explore career areas on the basis of communities built around shared interests and identities. Once a student selects an interest or identity, they are taken to a specific channel that includes helpful blog posts, links to job posts, alumni contact information, and related RSOs. This is a great resource for students who know what interests them but are not sure how to connect that interest to a career path.
Find out more at: https://careers.uw.edu/find-your-community/
LinkedIn Learning
LinkedIn Learning is a series of over 16,000 free online courses that teach students everything from how to write an effective cover letter to how to tailor one’s LinkedIn profile to match one’s goals. These courses are multimedia, including videos, quizzes, and even projects for students to complete. Once a course has been completed, students earn a certificate which they can display on their LinkedIn profile.
Find out more at: https://careers.uw.edu/channels/tell-your-story/
