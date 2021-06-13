If you’re one of the lucky freshman or transfer students who got to commit to the UW without ever touring it, you may need some guidance as to what to do in Seattle. After making your way through the Red Square to see the outside of the infamous Suzzallo library and visiting the luscious greenery of the Quad’s everchanging trees, you’re ready to explore the rest of Seattle.
Luckily for you, the U-District is full of socially-distanced spots to discover.
The Ave: The Ave is the colloquial term for University Way Northeast, a street that sits on the west side of campus. The Ave starts down on Campus Parkway where the West Campus dorms reside and continues all the way up to Ravenna Boulevard.
These ten blocks consist of everything a college student would ever need. From breakfast to dinner, the Ave satisfies all cravings at any time of day.
For breakfast, Costas and Morsel are popular eating spots on the Ave. For lunch and dinner, you can’t go wrong with any of the various Asian cuisine options. To satisfy your late-night munchies, Earl’s on the Ave and Aladdin’s is the way to go.
Apart from food, the Ave also includes college student staples like Target, CVS, Bartell’s, multiple banks, a U.S. Post Office, and the U Book Store. There are also a variety of stores to shop at like Urban Outfitters and thrift stores including Goodwill, Red Light, Buffalo Exchange, and Crossroads.
University Village:On the other side of campus to the east, you will find a luxurious outdoor shopping center. Colloquially known as U-Village, this area is where you will find the more upscale restaurants and stores that are worth the splurge.
For breakfast, Mr. West is a popular spot to enjoy an avocado toast and ice latte on their outdoor patio. For lunch and dinner, Joey’s Kitchen, Bamboo Sushi, and Eureka! are places you can’t go wrong with. For dessert, hit up Molly Moon’s for the best local homemade ice cream in Seattle.
Apart from their restaurants, U-Village gives students access to more essential shops like Safeway, QFC, Office Depot, Apple, FedEx, auto shops, and hair salons. There are also a plethora of clothing stores like Madewell, Aritzia, Lululemon, Anthropologie, The North Face, and more.
U-District farmers market: Once a week on the Ave, farmers, vendors, and cooks come together to sell their local specialties. On Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m, the Ave is blocked off from Northeast 50th Street to Northeast 52nd Street.
In the farmers market, you will find fresh fruit and vegetables with local and sustainable farms, delicious food stands that are exclusive to the market, and artisanal products to spice up for life.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, you can shop at the farmers market online and pick up in person. In person, there are social distancing guidelines to follow to make it safe to explore.
Gas Works:To experience Washington’s beautiful nature, head to Gas Works Park for one of the best views of Seattle’s skyline. This park was originally the site of an old industrial oil plant, but now it’s a popular spot for students and families to picnic.
During the daytime, Lake Union glistens as boats honk by. At night, all of Seattle lights up and the view is breathtaking.
