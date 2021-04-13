The UW Career Fair offers students an opportunity to meet and network with new and potential employers. At the Career Fair, students can learn about the professional experiences that registered employers have to offer during scheduled 10-minute meetings.
The interactions you will likely have are low stake, short conversations that will give you a chance to get a feel for the business model, workplace culture, and everyday activities that typically occur at a given business.
Whether you have a clear idea of what you want to do or are flying blind, attending the Career Fair will help you make connections and solidify your plans for the future.
While it’s a casual and fun social event, you should also take measures to prepare yourself before jumping in and making connections. Fortunately, UW offers plenty of resources to explore in order to be ready to go and make a good impression.
There are workshops you can attend dedicated solely to your success at the Career Fair led by experts at the UW. There are also video resources you can check out to help you build your networking skills, get some virtual experience, and find general success at the Career Fair.
Once you feel confident in your networking abilities, there are a few more steps you should take before even stepping foot in (or joining with Zoom at) your next career fair.
First, find a business casual outfit that you are comfortable in; be ready for a marathon, not a race, as you want to be presentable for the entire fair.
Second, tidy up your resume so it is ready for employers’ eyes. Make sure that everything on your resume is up to date and flattering, yet humble, then keep a PDF readily available on your desktop If you’d like a second opinion on your resume, check out the Career Center’s online resume review program.
Finally, make a plan for yourself. While you most likely have some ideas of what you want to do, make yourself a roadmap of how to show off your “best you” and who you want to show that to. You may end up giving a resume to a business you never thought you’d be interested in, so be prepared to talk to a variety of people in a variety of industries.
So keep an open mind, find your best business casual, polish your resume, and go for it. For further questions about the Career Fair, reach out to careerevents@uw.edu or visit the UW Career & Internship Center’s website for answers and more.
Reach writer William Crockett at huskymedia@dailyuw.com.
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.