LinkedIn can prove to be an extremely resourceful tool when it comes to finding and making connections during your job hunt. Here is what you need to know to maximize the utility of this medium.
Have a clean and refined headline
The headline is the first thing people notice in your profile. This should be reflective of the organization(s) you are associated with at the moment.
Something as simple as “[Position] @ [Organization’s name]” can be put in the headline to give a rough idea about the current activity you are pursuing. This should be updated as frequently as you change positions and organizations.
Have a clear about section
The about section (also known as a summary) is the elaborate version of the headline. This is your opportunity to explain your role (briefly) and your hobbies. Summary is also where people tend to house other interests and to seem open for more than one position. It is also a creative space for you to give a succinct summary of who you are as a person. Like the saying, go big or go home.
For example, “Expert [field of interest] professional with [experience], strong [goal] orientation, and excellent [skills.] A passionate [additional field of interest] with extensive knowledge of [your field.] Proven [skills] with demonstrated ability to manage [accomplishment.] Well-versed with [hobby/skill], prepared to bring youthful perspective and strong work ethic to the community.”
Explain association with organization(s) in a detailed manner
This should include a one-line description of what the organization is and what it stands for. In addition to this, the summary of the position should highlight your accomplishments as part of the organization.
It can be similar (if not the same) to the description you have in your resume.
Find Connections
Professionals, experts, and even novices from the same industry are easy to find on LinkedIn. This can help with creating a supportive network, which can be used to navigate through the field of your interest.
By making connections, users can find mutuals to expand their network, thus broadening their job search. These connections, just by liking posts and updates, can increase your chances of being found by a recruiter.
It is also useful to find recruiters directly on LinkedIn. Initiating conversations will additionally assist in understanding what they usually look for in candidates. This way, developing and refining your resume will become trouble-free.
A good place to start making connections is through the UW. Finding students in your major and mutual connections with your friends can help expand your network.
Engage with posts
Recruiters often keep their feed up-to-date with tips and tricks to polish candidacies. Moreover, they regularly circulate job postings through their pages.
It is highly recommended to like such posts, and even comment on them. Adding your email to the comment will improve prospects of getting viewed by others who have been engaging with the post.
Ask for recommendations
Past recruiters and/or managers are great recommenders. A lot of the time, new recruiters see this to check candidacy. And there is nothing wrong with asking for a recommendation and/or endorsements.
There is also nothing wrong with endorsing someone who you have worked with before. This can also be a pathway to getting noticed by the people who are viewing profiles of the ones you have endorsed.
Take courses on LinkedIn
LinkedIn is a great platform to receive accreditation for your skills. This digital medium has a plethora of certificate courses which can be an exciting addition to your resume.
LinkedIn is the place to be when it comes to giving your candidacy a boost. Go update that LinkedIn profile of yours.
LinkedIn Learning
LinkedIn Learning is a one-stop destination for over 16,000 free online courses for students and professionals. It covers a wide range of topics including developing resumes, formatting cover letters, and embellishing LinkedIn profiles.
These courses are multimedia, including videos, quizzes, and even projects for students to complete. Once a course has been completed, students earn a certificate which they can display on their LinkedIn profile.
