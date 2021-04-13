Almost all college students eventually enter a period of time during their undergraduate experience where they frantically, and anxiously, begin career exploration to find an adequate job.
More often than not, this time tends to coincide with an abundance of questions fueled by both curiosity and confusion. Despite this, many students become reluctant to reach out for answers, as it can be overwhelming to navigate such a broad space.
Rather than leave individual questions unanswered in hopes that a response might appear, Luis Santiago, the associate director of coaching operations at the UW Career & Internship Center, gave advice on questions submitted to @Smirk_UW by students.
Q: What are some tips for making experiences seem valuable in a resume?
A: “Use language [in the job description]. Not verbatim, but if they’re using certain buzzwords in there and you’re reading what they’re asking for, [and it reminds you of something similar in another experience,] play with those words, try to find ways to plug [in] the language that they’re using.
Sometimes, if you use the language that’s common either with that job description or that company, then the person on the other end who’s then reading your resume is going to think [that you’re] a great fit.”
Q: What are different job searching strategies?
A: “Handshake. It’s a networking tool, a job search tool, [and] a tool for exploration to find out more about employers and, of course, pass [on information about] all the different events that we have [such as] careers fairs and workshops.
Depending on what specific thing a student might be [needing during an appointment with a career coach], we may be aware of other, more specific, resources that are relatable to that student’s career field of interest or specific occupation that they’re searching for.”
Q: Is there a way to request pay for an unpaid internship? If so, how?
A: “Finding an unpaid internship has honestly started to diminish a lot within the last three, four, five years. Employers really started to put two and two together, where if they want to get quality candidates, quality students, they got to show them the money.
I’m not sure [if a student] will have to 100% prep something like, ‘Hey, give me the money,’ because honestly if the internship isn’t paying well, you’ll probably find another one. [But] sometimes it’s just flat out asking the question ... [and] ideally, you want to have the employer bring up pay and benefits first.”
Q: Are there any pre-law/pre-med advisors I can refer to?
A: “We have a group of career coaches and the way they are trained are more from a generalist standpoint, so we don’t necessarily have specific coaches that only do pre-law or pre-med, but all of our coaches are well equipped to be able to have the conversations that are needed and necessary for anyone that’s interested in applying to law school or medical/health professional schools.”
Q: How significant is a GPA in terms of applying for a job?
A: “GPAs can be significant depending on the field that you’re going into. For example, one of the fields that is very notorious [for checking GPAs] is accounting.I honestly can’t think of any other possible career field that’s going to really blatantly go ahead and ask you about it.
Employers don’t necessarily just look at your GPA as an indicator of success in the job ... but there’s so much more that employers are looking for nowadays.”
Q: What are the three main things that should be present in a resume?
A: “Contact info, education, experience. When I say experience, it can count as a number of different things for different students, so it doesn’t just have to be work experience. Anything that you’ve shown as a skill can be listed as an experience.”
Q: How can I show experience if I don’t have direct experience?
A: “[Give] a bit more details ... right after. [Put a] dash and give an example of how you did it — the examples can go a little bit further than just a section that says skills.”
Q: What are a few tips you have for approaching a remote internship?
A: “[Try] to get an early understanding of what the world culture is like ... the best interns are the ones that look like they’ve been working there for a long time ... What can you do to fit into that as quickly as you can?
Also, making sure that you have what you need on your end to be able to show up the right way ... What steps do you have to take in order to ensure success for a good virtual work environment?”
Q: In what ways can I try and establish a post-graduation job from an internship?
A: “[It] goes beyond needing to say, but during an internship you’ll more than likely have certain duties/responsibilities that you need to accomplish. Bring your full self and do those as best as you can.
While you’re in that internship opportunity, you’re looking behind the curtain to see what life would be like there. If that meshes well with you, don’t hide that. Bring it up in whatever way it can be brought up in that unique situation.”
Q: What is the best way to switch careers?
A: “In order to make sure that a career shift, a career change, isn’t one that leads to copious amounts of stress, it’s ideal that you can try to find a way to connect the dots between the two. Find a transferable skill from one career and how it could relate well to another career.”
Q: What are support resources on campus that can help with career counseling?
A: “[There are] two main offices that can provide assistance with this. Of course, our office, but also the counseling center does have folks that specialize in working with folks that have a lot of career concerns and career uncertainties, so both [offices] are able to have those conversations with students.”
