Nationally and globally ranked majors at UW

Once again, UW programs stand out among top universities worldwide.
ShanghaiRanking Consultancy provides rankings for world universities based upon various factors, such as per capita academic performance, the quality of education and faculty, and research output. The organization has published these rankings for 2021 with an appearance by UW.
For the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU), ShanghaiRanking compares 1,000 universities. UW is both nationally and globally ranked in the top 20 universities. ARWU places the university in 13th among national schools and tied for 16th globally.
The Global Ranking of Academic Subjects (GRAS) ranks universities in 54 programs, and eight UW programs placed in the top 10.
UW disciplines ranked top 10 nationally and globally in 2021 are:
Oceanography: 1st nationally, 1st globally
Atmospheric science: 2nd nationally, 2nd globally
Public health: 3rd nationally, 4th globally
Library & information science: 5th nationally, 6th globally
Dentistry & oral sciences: 6th nationally, 7th globally
Education: 7th nationally, 7th globally
Biological sciences: 8th nationally, 9th globally
Clinical medicine: 7th nationally, 10th globally
These categories are made by the Global Ranking of Academic Subjects and are not necessarily how they are named by UW, but their equivalencies rank in the top 10.
