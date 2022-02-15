The Evans School presents the NextGen Civic Leader Corps: A new program designed to inspire and deepen the commitment to public service

NGCLC participants volunteering at University District Food Bank
Looking to immerse yourself in the world of public service leadership and make a difference? The NextGen Civic Leader Corps has what you’re looking for allowing students to intersect their values of community and identity with their passion for service and leadership
A cross-functional collaboration between the Evans School of Public Policy and Governance and the Community Engagement and Leadership Education (CELE) Center, the NextGen Civic Leader Corps brings together like minded undergraduate students for networking and exploration of community engagement, leadership development, and public policy issues. The program offers a modest stipend, connects students with experiential learning and mentorship opportunities, and supports students in exploring coursework in leadership and public policy.
Open to all undergraduate students, the program requires those enlisted in it to fulfill three program elements in order to be eligible for a scholarship. Students interested in the program are asked to complete one course in public policy or leadership, one nonprofit or government career building opportunity, and attend two signature cohort events.
Within these three elements, students have the freedom to select opportunities that are respective to their goals and ambitions. For example, there are a wide range of applicable coursework in either the Public Policy or Leadership minors. Courses include and are not limited to LEAD 100: Learning Leadership in Theory and Practice, PUBPOL 201: Introduction to Public Policy and Governance, and PUBPOL 299: Cross-sector Leadership. All classes are aimed at extending student knowledge and involvement within service and leadership.
The nonprofit or government career building requirement provides a lot of flexibility for students to explore potential fields of interest. Whether they land with a paid internship through a CELE Center program, find their own internship through the Career and Internship Center, or join a career mentorship program through the UW Alumni Association, students are able to gain deeper insights regarding potential career choices through this program requirement.
Lastly, the attendance of at least two signature cohort events allows students to continue building their professional networks while engaging with diverse ideas, perspectives, and community conversations. Many of these events are available exclusively to members of the Civic Leader Corps, breaking down barriers for participants to connect with notable community members and gain real-world networks.
Joining the program provides students with endless opportunities, including: guided advising, relevant programming, and financial support. NextGen gives students a community to connect with their peers, and curate impactful relationships with mentors who support them in their individual development and strive towards service. NextGen is also part of a nation-wide network of similar programs supporting the development of public service leaders, and participants have the opportunity to connect with peers and mentors across the country to expand their network.
“I have always had a deep passion for public policy and governance and the opportunity to work with amazing professors and advisors at the Evans School is great,” NextGen participant Mario Falit-Baiamonte said. “When I heard and learned about the NextGen Civic Leader Corps program I was similarly excited. So far it’s been great. The opportunity to work one-on-one and in small groups with advisors and to work on my leadership and policy skills have been fantastic,”
Students interested in joining the program are encouraged to fill out the interest form found on the program website to get updated on all program activities. Those who complete requirements before April 30 are eligible to receive scholarship disbursement in early May.
Have more questions? Contact program advisors Amen Tsegai and Kathryn Pursch Cornforth at nextgenleader@uw.edu or visit their office hours to learn more about the program and get involved.
