Instant: 15th-ranked Washington falters against UCLA in first loss of the season

Not much went right for the Washington football team on Friday night.
Despite keeping the score within eight, UW’s defense struggled to put up stops all night, and eventually fell 40-32 to UCLA for its first loss of the season.
So far in the 2022 season, the Washington offense has been unstoppable on the first drive. But on Friday night, for the first time of the season, the unit showed a hint of a struggle.
On the third play of the drive, a frustrated Kalen DeBoer signaled for a timeout after the group appeared disheveled from a stuffed run and incomplete pass.
After the momentary pause, all fears appeared to be quelled. Junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. returned to previous form, connecting with sophomore widout Rome Odunze for a 33-yard touchdown on fourth-and-6 to extend the streak of five opening drive touchdowns for the Huskies (4-1) this season.
But the Bruins (5-0) returned the next kickoff to midfield, taking advantage of the favorable field position by marching down to their own three-yard line.
UCLA head coach Chip Kelly faced his first decision of the night, facing a fourth-and-goal with the high-powered Husky offense sitting on the other sideline. Kelly opted to leave the offense on the field only for sophomore quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson to be immediately swarmed by Bralen Trice and the Husky defensive line, ending the drive and providing Washington with all of the momentum.
However, two plays later, Penix Jr. tossed it back to running back Wayne Taulapapa, who mishandled the pitch. The ball rolled inches over the goal line, before settling into the blue endzone before Taulapapa fell on top of the ball. He was surrounded by blue and gold, with the nearby referee signaling for a safety.
After the free kick, the Bruins drove the up-tempo offense 92-yards downfield before senior running back Zach Charbonnet punched it in for the score. The Bruins took the lead, 9-7, marking the first time the Huskies had trailed all season.
Early in the second quarter, UW senior kicker Payton Henry knocked a long 50-yard field goal, but it was the last time the Huskies scored all half.
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson picked apart the depleted Washington secondary for the remainder of the second quarter, connecting for two more touchdown passes to extend the lead by thirteen for the Bruins.
Washington appeared outmatched by UCLA in nearly every facet of the game in the first half, as UW largely struggled to get out of its own way.
Penix Jr. appeared fallible for the first time all season, throwing two interceptions late in the second quarter that provided UCLA with favorable field position. The Huskies also became more than familiar with the yellow penalty marker, occurring six penalties for 68-yards. Washington entered the halfway point down 26-10.
The two teams exchanged touchdowns to open the second half, with Washington keeping the game in reach behind a methodical drive that was capped off with a 19-yard touchdown reception by sophomore wide receiver Jalen McMillian.
UCLA responded to the brief sign of life by driving down the field with ease for another score. Thompson-Robinson sat in the pocket with poise before connecting with senior wideout Jake Bobo for the 39-yard touchdown reception, extending the lead to 40-16.
The Huskies put together a push late, securing two more scores behind a 4-yard touchdown reception by Culp and a 9-yard touchdown catch by Odunze. The offense began to reflect the quick scoring ability displayed in previous outings, cutting the lead to eight points with a 40-32 deficit. It soon became a race against the clock for the Washington offense, which was eventually lost as UCLA ran down the clock to preserve its late lead.
Washington’s defense struggled against UCLA’s explosive offense, with Chip Kelly’s punter emerging for the first time all night late in the fourth quarter. Thompson-Robinson had his way through the air, torching the Huskies secondary for 315 yards and 3 touchdowns while adding an additional 53 yards on the ground.
Penix Jr. appeared out of sorts throughout the first half, but a strong fourth quarter put together another impressive stat line, notching 345 yards and 3 touchdowns. Odunze surpassed 100 yards while hoisting in 2 touchdown receptions.
Washington will look to turn things around as they continue the road trip against Arizona State in Tempe on Saturday, Oct. 8. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. on Sunday at Sun Devil Stadium.
