Jardiance Alternatives Over the Counter, Cheaper Alternative to Jardiance Weight Loss Pill

Jardiance is an oral diabetes medication to improve blood glucose levels for people with type 2 diabetes to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events. It is a pill form medication and very effective. One of the benefits of this medication is that it can aid weight loss and prevent future weight gain. Although Jardiance is not initially designed to be a weight loss pill it is often prescribed for obese patients with a high body mass index
Jardiance Alternatives Over the Counter
Jardiance is not suitable for everyone. If you are considering using a weight loss pill then Jardiance alternatives are available over the counter without prescription
Both brands are available over the counter or online without prescription. Buying directly from the manufacturers (official website) is preferable as a long money back guarantee is given and customer service has more clarity. The above natural supplement should not be used as diabetes medications but can be used as natural weight loss alternatives.
What is Jardiance?
Jardiance is the brand name for the diabetes medicine Empagliflozin.
Jardiance is an oral medication prescribed to patients with Type 2 diabetes. It works by increasing the amount of insulin produced by the body, reducing high blood sugar levels.
As such, it is part of a comprehensive strategy to keep diabetes under control and prevent significant health complications.
The drug belongs to a class of treatments known as sodium glucose co-transporter inhibitors or SGLT2s, which help the kidneys dispose of extra sugar in the blood through the urine.
This allows Jardiance to reduce blood sugar levels independent of its effect on insulin secretion, thus demonstrating additional value for those who need a multifaceted approach to controlling their condition.
Jardiance for Weight Loss
Jardiance is often prescribed for weight loss. Obese men and women that have a high BMI (27 and over) are candidates for a course. A doctor or healthcare provider will assess on a case by case basis.
Must Read:Which OTC Diet Pills Actually Work - Top Brands for 2023
Who Should Use Jardiance?
For adults looking to make significant improvements in their blood sugar levels and losing weight, Jardiance can be highly beneficial. This drug class weight loss medication (in simple terms) works by targeting the kidney to remove excess sugar from the body through urination.
In clinical trials, it has been demonstrated that Jardiance can improve A1C levels, which is a measure of average blood sugar over 3 months, with relative efficacy compared to placebo. Additionally, many users have reported weight loss when taking this medication. Therefore, for adults looking for reliable ways to improve their blood sugar levels and lose weight, Jardiance is an option worth exploring backed by research and clinical evidence.
Jardiance Specifications
Formula: C23H27ClO7
ChEMBL Id: 2107830
ChemSpider ID: 10123957
IUPHAR ID: 4754
Other names: BI-10773
AHFS/Drugs.com: Monograph
DrugBank: DB09038
How Does Diabetes Medication Work
Diabetes is a condition where the body cannot produce or effectively utilize insulin hormone. Insulin is responsible for controlling blood glucose levels from food consumed. Diabetes medication helps to compensate for the lack of this hormone, allowing individuals to maintain healthy glucose levels.
Tablets like Jardiance contain an active ingredient, empagliflozin, which helps reduce glucose levels in the bloodstream by prompting kidneys to remove excess sugar via urine.
Moreover, it decreases hepatic glucose production by inhibiting gluconeogenesis, resulting in reduced fasting and post-prandial blood sugars.
Using drug class prescription medicine like Jardiance can effectively help in controlling blood glucose levels in diabetics and preventing them from possible life threatening complications caused due to high levels of glucose.
Blood Glucose Control Tablets Vs Injections That Manage Blood Sugar Levels
There are two main medication pathways to lower blood sugar levels and ultimately aid weight loss. Tablet form and injections.
Many people with diabetes require medication to maintain adequate control of their blood glucose levels.
Generally, oral medications, like Jardiance tablets, act to either increase the amount of insulin produced by the body or reduce the absorption of glucose into the bloodstream.
On the other hand, injections such as Ozempic work by directly delivering an effective dose of insulin into the bloodstream via subcutaneous needles.
The advantage of Ozempic is a faster metabolic response and greater predictability. But since they need manual administration in multiple doses every day, they can be uncomfortable and inconvenient for some patients. Other alternatives like Wegovy work in much the same way.
In contrast, oral medications such as Jardiance are taken orally once a day, which eliminates the discomfort associated with injections and ensures better compliance for those that find injection difficult or unappealing.
Jardiance Dosage and Usage
Jardiance is available in 10 and 25 mg tablet strengths. It should be taken orally once daily, with or without food but not to exceed the highest dose of 25 mg per day.
The dosage for adults may be adjusted by the healthcare professional depending on several factors including age, weight, glycaemic goals, kidney function and the presence of other diseases.
It is important to note that Jardiance must be taken exactly as prescribed and it is recommended that patients with type II diabetes consult a physician before taking Jardiance to ensure they are on the appropriate dose.
How Effective is Jardiance
Numerous clinical trials have studied its effectiveness in reducing blood sugar levels and managing weight control in adults with type 2 diabetes.
Results show that while taking Jardiance, patients experienced a significant reduction in blood sugar levels after 12 weeks of treatment, as well as an average body weight decrease. Additionally, the amount of excess body fat was also significantly reduced during this time.
While Jardiance does appear to be effective for reducing symptoms associated with type 2 diabetes, it is important to note that other lifestyle behaviors - such as consuming a healthy diet and regularly exercising - are still necessary for proper management of the condition.
Jardiance Side Effects, Cautions and Warnings
Jardiance (empagliflozin) is a medication used to treat high blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes. It belongs to a class of medications called sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors, which reduce the amount of glucose released into the bloodstream by blocking its reabsorption in the kidneys.
However, there are some side effects and cautions associated with taking Jardiance that should be taken into consideration. Common side effects include yeast infections, urinary tract infections, low blood pressure, dehydration and slower than normal healing.
Caution is advised for pregnant or breastfeeding women, as well as anyone who has impaired kidney function or untreated certain metabolic acidosis. People on this medication should also monitor their feet closely for any signs of swelling or infection due to potential damage to nerves.
Those using Jardiance must limit their fluid intake to avoid risk of serious dehydration effects such as seizures and death. Knowing these effects and cautions is important before deciding if Jardiance is right for your treatment plan.
List of Possible Side Effects
Urinary tract infections
Genital yeast infections
Urinating more frequently
Upper respiratory tract infections
High cholesterol levels
Joint pain
Nausea
Low blood sugar
drug interactions
Some Serious Side Effects
Diabetic ketoacidosis
Where to Buy Jardiance?
You can purchase Jardiance from most good pharmacies online or over the counter in store. You will need a valid prescription before purchase.
Jardiance Cost?
Pricing varies. The most expensive stockist we have seen is "the cost for Jardiance oral tablet 10 mg is around $610 for a supply of 30 tablets"
Prices will depend on your prescription drugs insurance coverage.
Other Diabetes Drugs Like Jardiance
There are several other medications to lower blood glucose and lower blood sugar levels. These are the most commonly prescribed.
Glucophage (metformin)
Januvia (sitagliptin)
Victoza (liraglutide)
Starlix (nateglinide)
Actos (pioglitazone)
Glyset (miglitol)
Wegovy (semaglutide)
Ozempic (semaglutide)
Natural Jardiance Alternatives
There are several high quality natural supplements that can be used instead of the drug class medication - but only for weight loss.
PhenQ is arguably the most effective natural weight loss supplement that can be purchased over the counter. PhenQ, Leanbean and Zotrim are cheaper alternatives to Jardiance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.