Leen Kawas on Actionable Steps for Women in Biotech to Break the Glass Ceiling in Leadership
The glass ceiling has become a notorious metaphor in the press in recent years for the way that upward mobility of women and other minorities in their professions has been restricted. And the numbers don’t lie. Women only make up29.1 percent of the chief executives in the workforce, and only 8.2 percent at Fortune 500 companies. Not only that, women born in 1985, for example, can expect to learn10 percent less than their male counterparts, even in cases where their school is equivalent or exceeds male figures.
To this end, there has been quite a bit of discussion lately regarding what can be done to break through the glass ceiling when it comes to leadership, specifically in typically male-dominated industries such as biotech. A recent article by Forbes indicated that when it comes to biotech specifically, “only 34% of executive teams and 20% of CEOs are reported to be women.” Advocate and prominent biotech business CEO Leen Kawas weighed in on this topic, sharing that she believes it is up to members of the biotech community and the strong women who operate in it to begin to make change. In order to do this, Kawas, who is the General Managing Partner of Propel Bio Partners and former founder and CEO of Athira Pharma, recommended four key strategies that can help with surpassing the limitations placed on women in the industry.
To start with, Kawas is a proponent of increasing funding for women-led companies. The recent downturn in this area has been discouraging to female entrepreneurs. According to Kawas, “Only 2.0% of venture capital went to these companies in 2021, down from its height of 2.8% in 2009.” Companies like Propel Bio Partners need to place their focus on providing support, whether funding or through business expertise, to help minority-run biotech companies with a clear vision achieve their goals at beneficial rates to the industry and to the company. Kawas, who is proud to be a leader in an investment firm, noted that a lack of female representation in these investment spaces could be another indicator for why women-led businesses tend to receive less funding than their male counterparts.
Funding isn’t the only area where female entrepreneurs need assistance. Kawas also pointed out that hidden bias continues to play a major role in blocking women from moving up the corporate ladder. The Harvard Business Review’s recent study demonstrated that simply hiring more women is not the answer to stopping bias. That hidden bias carries through the organization as well as the venture capitalists that interview key stakeholders at an organization. Another Review study illustrated that women are often asked different questions than men during VC evaluations, often focused more on the risks to an organization than performance and gains. Redefining the criteria used to evaluate individuals during hiring and funding processes alike could be one means to eliminating hidden biases that continue to restrict female advancement and respect in the workplace.
Leen Kawas also points to a significant need in the biotech industry for quality mentorship resources for women and men with equality as the focus. When it comes to mentoring, the numbers don’t lie. Retention rates are50 percent higher for individuals who are involved with a mentor, which can help women better excel in the workplace and find opportunities for advancement. What’s more,61 percent of women have never had a formal mentor, while 67 percent of women believe that mentoring can help with career advancement. The gaps have perhaps never been clearer. Yet the need for female leaders in business has been proven even as, according to the recent Forbes article, “the odds are stacked against them.” Also interviewed for the article, Sunitha Narendran shared an essential study, noting that “women CEOs leadership used more terms associated with inclusivity, empathy, adaptability, and transformation” when it came to leadership styles around diversity and inclusion during economic uncertainty.
Kawas underscored the need for mentorship as a clear component of female success and progression in the workplace. She also differentiates mentorship from sponsorship, the fourth key to helping women break through the glass ceiling in the workplace according to Kawas. While mentorship helps an individual cultivate their own skills, sponsorship takes this a step further and involves an outsider promoting the individual as a viable candidate to others. Sponsors endorse their protégés and stand by them to help them advance, taking their assistance much further than a mentor full of advice and recommendations. Unfortunately, the Forbes article covered a recent study which found that “women are less likely than men to be sponsored by senior leaders. This is because women are more likely to be perceived as competent rather than as leader material.”
This doesn’t mean that women are going it alone. Several organizations are striving to provide resources to women to help them succeed and advance through the glass ceiling with mentor and sponsor opportunities. This includes organizations such as the National Institutes of Health as well as LeanIn.org, which is dedicated to helping support women in the workplace and striving for equity when it comes to diversity, inclusion, and equality (DEI).
While the statistics make the situation look grim, Leen Kawas remains optimistic that women can continue to make strides when it comes to leadership opportunities in biotechnology. She remarked that, “I believe we will see more women in leadership roles as the industry continues to mature and become more diverse,” she said. “The next generation of leaders will be more inclusive, and we’re already seeing that happen, and at Propel, we aim to be part of the change.”
Propel Bio Partners is about much more than helping organizations find funding. The investment firm is dedicated to creating an ecosystem that can help company founders from all walks of life advance their ideas more quickly and more effectively than the industry standard. This focus on hastening time to market is coupled with a holistic approach to mentorship and sponsorship while helping eliminate biases and increase funding where it’s most needed. It’s clear that Leen Kawas and her firm are living by example when it comes to nurturing and propelling the next generation of biotech startups with a focus on equality and diversity that also puts science as a priority.
